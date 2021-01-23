 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Israel planning to do what every country should have done back in January 2020   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
    Israel, Ben Gurion International Airport, Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Ministry, government approval, passenger flights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime minister  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... Kick the everloving shiat out of Donald J. Trump?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Kick the everloving shiat out of Donald J. Trump?


No, that's what WE should have done.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they do the same thing we did, which was nothing? That's what happens when you get in bed with the goyim -- you get diseases.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban Israel?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why any nation did. Oh. Right. Rich people.
And yet this fact has made people stop carry water for the rich.
And they don't even get paid to.
All over the internet, fools call for an end to restrictions.
And those fools are never going to as rich as they people they support.
I don't get it.
And this is a year in.
Rich people have really brainwashed a good chunk of the human population.
But. Hay at least the cable still works. So woot?
 
I_do_not_exist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shut down everything?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Not sure why any nation did. Oh. Right. Rich people.
And yet this fact has made people stop carry water for the rich.
And they don't even get paid to.
All over the internet, fools call for an end to restrictions.
And those fools are never going to as rich as they people they support.
I don't get it.
And this is a year in.
Rich people have really brainwashed a good chunk of the human population.
But. Hay at least the cable still works. So woot?


You mean I can't see my Grandma on Spring Break and Mardi Gras and Easter and her birthday and Mother's Day  and Memorial Day and Father's day and the Fourth of July and take her to Disneyland over summer vacation and a Labor Day barbecue? And my kids can't celebrate Halloween and then I have to not see my parents on Thanksgiving and oh my god why do you hate Christmas? And if there was ever a year to celebrate the New Year, isn't this the one? 

And that whole time - that whole entire year - you expect me to not go out to meet with friends at restaurants? What the fark dude? This isn't Russia!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Ban Israel?


Ben Israel. Get it right.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buy stock in commercial distilleries and Charmin?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You mean have an enforceable quarantine period and pre-flight and post flight testing and universal contact tracing? Because I've lost just about everything. I was planning to move out of the US in March, had tickets, a lease on a house and a buyer for my biz. I've lost a farking year if my life. I have to go to court on Monday because my landlord here in California found a loophole and I'll probably get evicted even though they totally borked the complaint. Fuuuuuuuuuuuk
 
