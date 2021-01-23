 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's OTR Memory Bank (8PM ET). Connie misplaces the key to Madison High on the day an award is to be given, Liz needs a job because her Christmas Club account is empty and a missing lumberjack dies on Clark Kent's cabin doorstep   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Key to the School - 6/5/49 - Connie is given the key to Madison High so she can open early, but she misplaces the key.

My Favorite Husband - Babysitting - 11/11/49 - Liz needs a job to put money in the Christmas Club account she neglected to put into all year

Superman - The White Plague Parts 3 to 7 - 6/27 - 7/7/1941 - Clark and Jimmy are visiting a logging camp. A presumed missing lumberjack pounds on Clark's cabin door then promptly dies before telling anyone what happened to him (of course).
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorta double-dipping tonight.  This will be on in the background, though if I get too confused I can watch that later.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Standing by...

wooden_badger: A presumed missing lumberjack pounds on Clark's cabin door then promptly dies before telling anyone what happened to him (of course).


They *always* do that. You'd think they would arrive earlier.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Monty Python - Lumberjack Song
Youtube FshU58nI0Ts


/oblig
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spent too long in the kitchen filling up the humidifier so naturally Sophie thought I was in there for her benefit.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sounds like the same arrangement Fred Waring & the Pennsylvanians used.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Telefunken warmed up playing Fibber McGee. Sophie is lying down beside me purring away asking for tummy rubs.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least a show in progress won't get interrupted tonight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And we're off
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr Boynton's starting in with the "Oh Gosh" before Jimmy Olsen does
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they ever add "The American Way" to the radio open.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a very interesting botany lesson we are receiving tonight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm venison.  Tastes like chicken
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be.....SATAN?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kent can't see the killer because it's only part 3 of 9
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I wonder if they ever add "The American Way" to the radio open.


It looks like that was TV only

"Most familiar today is the television opening, which copied the radio opening from 1945 onward (save for "and the American Way" line, which was an even later addition)"

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Adv​e​ntures_of_Superman_(radio_series)
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do want the answers
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's this funny-looking bearded Canadia.....errr.....Cuban.....errr...​.Texan goading them on.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, we know Superman doesn't have his Super Cold Breath yet, so I guess they're all goners.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We'll get them out if it's Kryptonianly possible
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's your cliffhanger. That's all for tonight.  As always, thanks for listening in.  See you next week!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh sure leave us on the cliffhanger. :) Good night
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks again for the wonderful programs!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks for the shows!

Answers next week - then new questions...
 
