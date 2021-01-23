 Skip to content
 
A gym owner charged with assaulting an officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol is the son of a deceased New Jersey State Trooper. Michelle Obama attended his dad's memorial... because his brother is in the Secret Service
2217 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jan 2021 at 11:05 PM



9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  
Looks like a typical mook.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 hours ago  
So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
Some of those that work forces may also be the same that burn crosses.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
9 hours ago  
I hope he gets 26 years in the slammer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  
Ferris Bueller you're my hero
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  

eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.


I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.

I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.


Any bets if he had a PBA courtesy card or badge on him when he was beating and trying to kill a police officer trying to do their job?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  
One doesn't own a gym.
One rents space and tries to sell time share in a sweaty, leased area.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
This week on Soap...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  

wxboy: This week on Soap...


Soap had better writing and a more coherent storyline
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
The dog ate my homework
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
The Terroristocrats!
 
culebra [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Fat gym owner and treasonous patriot. Quite a catch! Snap him up while you can ladies.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
One in every family.

As somebody who was gym-attending before COVID, I feel like the truly dedicated meathead crowd is a lot more susceptible to the "covid's a hoax" type rhetoric because they really, really want to believe they are in complete control of their health, lives, destiny, etc.
 
Karma Chameleon
4 hours ago  
The aristocrats!
 
BitwiseShift
4 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: The aristocrats!


With Daddy issues!
 
Summoner101
4 hours ago  
We found out who the crazy uncle of the family is.

/the aristocrats!
//*shakes tiny fist*
 
Peter von Nostrand
4 hours ago  
Did he chew his finger off?
 
Yeast No 7
4 hours ago  
So deep state.

Q is coming up Milhouse.
 
Peter von Nostrand
4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Biscuit Tin: eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.

I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.

Any bets if he had a PBA courtesy card or badge on him when he was beating and trying to kill a police officer trying to do their job?


Professional bowling association? Those guy are crazy
 
Oysterman
4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
4 hours ago  
I thought they said "blue lives matter".
 
BitwiseShift
4 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: The aristocrats!


A nice ring to that name.  Perhaps it would be a good political party name.  The Aristocrat party.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

dwlah: The dog ate my homework


Hey, that's my line!
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
This all just keeps getting better and better.
 
shinji3i
4 hours ago  

J_Kushner: I thought they said "blue lives matter".


Republicans say a lot of things they don't mean.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Between this and the fireman who bashed a cop with a fire extinguisher, this is all too on the nose.
 
KoreanZombie
4 hours ago  
Yet again the stereotype image of the racist trump supporter holds true to form.   Picture is exactly what I expected.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
The only thing you need to be a personal trainer is an ability to count. To own a gym, you don't even need to know how to count.
 
ModernLuddite
4 hours ago  

J_Kushner: I thought they said "blue lives matter".


Yes, but what they really meant is "I'm a racist but it's not cool to just come out and say it".
 
Begoggle
4 hours ago  
Another fat white guy. What a shocker.
 
pete1729
4 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: Karma Chameleon: The aristocrats!

With Daddy issues!


That's the way Gilbert Gottfried tells it.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Peter von Nostrand: eurotrader: Biscuit Tin: eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.

I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.

Any bets if he had a PBA courtesy card or badge on him when he was beating and trying to kill a police officer trying to do their job?

Professional bowling association? Those guy are crazy


Beer frame!
 
Lurk Who's Talking
4 hours ago  

Begoggle: Another fat white guy. What a shocker.


Another fat white guy ... gym owner?
Can't imagine a successful visual for potential customers. Maybe didn't leave the office much during daylight?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Peter von Nostrand: eurotrader: Biscuit Tin: eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.

I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.

Any bets if he had a PBA courtesy card or badge on him when he was beating and trying to kill a police officer trying to do their job?

Professional bowling association? Those guy are crazy

Beer frame!


*i just realized that might be too regional and potentially obscure*
 
I want that sauce Morty!
4 hours ago  

dv-ous: One in every family.

As somebody who was gym-attending before COVID, I feel like the truly dedicated meathead crowd is a lot more susceptible to the "covid's a hoax" type rhetoric because they really, really want to believe they are in complete control of their health, lives, destiny, etc.


This isn't a new phenomenon either. Back in the 20s and 30s, a lot of the blackshirts and brownshirt types were those hypermasculine gym rats.

Also, it seems like every white athlete that's vocal about their politics is a Trumper, especially MMA fighters. I know they can't all be cause of those taking a knee demonstrations, but I don't hear them speak up about it if they are liberal.
 
roc6783
4 hours ago  

dv-ous: One in every family.


We hope it's only 1.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
4 hours ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Begoggle: Another fat white guy. What a shocker.

Another fat white guy ... gym owner?
Can't imagine a successful visual for potential customers. Maybe didn't leave the office much during daylight?


He probably made all his money selling steroids.
 
shinji3i
4 hours ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: dv-ous: One in every family.

As somebody who was gym-attending before COVID, I feel like the truly dedicated meathead crowd is a lot more susceptible to the "covid's a hoax" type rhetoric because they really, really want to believe they are in complete control of their health, lives, destiny, etc.

This isn't a new phenomenon either. Back in the 20s and 30s, a lot of the blackshirts and brownshirt types were those hypermasculine gym rats.

Also, it seems like every white athlete that's vocal about their politics is a Trumper, especially MMA fighters. I know they can't all be cause of those taking a knee demonstrations, but I don't hear them speak up about it if they are liberal.


Most smart people don't get into a business known for causing long term brain damage (not to say there haven't been or aren't any smart professional fighters).
 
roc6783
4 hours ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: Peter von Nostrand: eurotrader: Biscuit Tin: eurotrader: So the insurrectionist clearly knew better and should be given the highest possible charges and given the longest possible prison sentence after conviction.

I don't disagree about the punishment. But that is not the face of a man who has ever "known better" about anything in his whole life.. If he owns a gym, it's because he got fired from every job he ever had, so his parents tried to set him up in business.

Any bets if he had a PBA courtesy card or badge on him when he was beating and trying to kill a police officer trying to do their job?

Professional bowling association? Those guy are crazy

Beer frame!

*i just realized that might be too regional and potentially obscure*


Isn't every frame a beer frame, though?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
4 hours ago  
Why are we not declaring these people to be enemy combatants and directly send them to Guantanamo Bay?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
4 hours ago  
/Oh wait, all these people actually are white.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why are we not declaring these people to be enemy combatants and directly send them to Guantanamo Bay?


Pfft! Have you even SEEN how white they are?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Are they trying to connect the murderer to Michelle Obama?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

dv-ous: One in every family.

As somebody who was gym-attending before COVID, I feel like the truly dedicated meathead crowd is a lot more susceptible to the "covid's a hoax" type rhetoric because they really, really want to believe they are in complete control of their health, lives, destiny, etc.


If nothing else, they're susceptible to it because
a) A teenage or 20-something meathead probably will get away with few to no symptoms
b) The gym being closed is the worst thing in the world to them
 
schubie [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

shinji3i: I want that sauce Morty!: dv-ous: One in every family.

As somebody who was gym-attending before COVID, I feel like the truly dedicated meathead crowd is a lot more susceptible to the "covid's a hoax" type rhetoric because they really, really want to believe they are in complete control of their health, lives, destiny, etc.

This isn't a new phenomenon either. Back in the 20s and 30s, a lot of the blackshirts and brownshirt types were those hypermasculine gym rats.

Also, it seems like every white athlete that's vocal about their politics is a Trumper, especially MMA fighters. I know they can't all be cause of those taking a knee demonstrations, but I don't hear them speak up about it if they are liberal.

Most smart people don't get into a business known for causing long term brain damage (not to say there haven't been or aren't any smart professional fighters).


Aaron Rodgers isn't a Republican
 
roc6783
4 hours ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why are we not declaring these people to be enemy combatants and directly send them to Guantanamo Bay?


Cuz they're white.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
4 hours ago  

puffy999: Some of those that work forces may also be the same that burn crosses.


That's catchy.
 
