(CBC)   Ontario recovers $11M allegedly embezzled Covid funds from senior IT developer. In fact, they recovered even more than the $11M. Wait, what? Is someone embezzling the un-embezzled embezzlement? How puzzling   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Weird, Allegation, Pleading, Lawsuit, Appeal, Ontario government, Court order, Legal terms, Sanjay Madan  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Metric cop math.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Madan must be Canadian for Michael Bolton

Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<yodawg.jpg>
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Embezzled? You won't be after this week's episode of embezzlement
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lemme guess, siphoned off the half cents from transactions?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wildcardjack: Lemme guess, siphoned off the half cents from transactions?


This time it was opening a lot of bank accounts and depositing checks made out to fictitious people, with the help of his family who also work in IT for that government.
 
Iggie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until our government finally gets around to deep diving into Kushner's covid supply dealings.  $11M is going to look like chump change.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of 'z's here.
 
silverjets
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Throw the entire family in jail.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta luv it!!!!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroflight222: wildcardjack: Lemme guess, siphoned off the half cents from transactions?

This time it was opening a lot of bank accounts and depositing checks made out to fictitious people, with the help of his family who also work in IT for that government.


I'd like to know how they opened up 400 accounts, maybe the bank needs a little investigating too.
 
