 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Apparently, CBS meteorologists don't have a word for Chinook wind   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Awkward, Precipitation, Climate, atmospheric rivers, barrage of storms, climate change, Dr. Daniel Swain, Snow, worst fire season  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2021 at 1:20 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fun fact: White people only have one word for snow
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, Subby, you have utterly failed to understand the meaning of a Chinook wind.

A Chinook wind is my entire extended family going out to shovel the ice and snow off their driveways and porches while wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts in a windy 40F, chattering happily about how balmy it feels after three weeks of -45F.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure they do. They call it "atmospheric river".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Fun fact: White people only have one word for snow


Not true. We have lots of words for snow, and every single one of them is an obscenity.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently, CBS meteorologists don't have a word for Chinook wind

Pretty sure that is level 7 racist talk.
 
Iggie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Chinook wind involves driving down a highway surrounded by snow, then hitting an abrupt perpendicular line of thaw, with wet road and fields on the other side.  It's followed by having your windshield immediately fog up from the humidity in the air, nearly sending you into the ditch.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In California our snow is very well behaved; it lives in the mountains and we go visit it.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shayneneal.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [shayneneal.files.wordpress.com image 808x564]



I'd post another a few more DiCaprio gifs, but it wouldn't be Revenant to the conversation.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sir Paul: In California our snow is very well behaved; it lives in the mountains and we go visit it.


And never, ever make the mistake that visiting it is in any way comparable to living in it, like I did.

Fark THAT pain in the ass.

It can stay precisely where it belongs:  On the properly inclined, properly rugged sides of actual mountains at proper mountain elevations to provide outdoor entertainment when called upon, thankyouverymuch.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just remember to take those luggage tags off before you dump that body.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

That Surprised look.on his face is my word for Shanook.........
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Iggie: A Chinook wind involves driving down a highway surrounded by snow, then hitting an abrupt perpendicular line of thaw, with wet road and fields on the other side.  It's followed by having your windshield immediately fog up from the humidity in the air, nearly sending you into the ditch.


I thought that was a "Rusty Venture".
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do you people put up with that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: vudukungfu: Fun fact: White people only have one word for snow

Not true. We have lots of words for snow, and every single one of them is an obscenity.


The scatalogical vocabulary of your average plains-state American increases by a factor of 10 or so when the topic is snow, ice, or related inconveniences.
 
Iggie
‘’ 2 hours ago  

culebra: Iggie: A Chinook wind involves driving down a highway surrounded by snow, then hitting an abrupt perpendicular line of thaw, with wet road and fields on the other side.  It's followed by having your windshield immediately fog up from the humidity in the air, nearly sending you into the ditch.

I thought that was a "Rusty Venture".


No, I think that you are thinking of a "Cleveland Steamer".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Iggie: culebra: Iggie: A Chinook wind involves driving down a highway surrounded by snow, then hitting an abrupt perpendicular line of thaw, with wet road and fields on the other side.  It's followed by having your windshield immediately fog up from the humidity in the air, nearly sending you into the ditch.

I thought that was a "Rusty Venture".

No, I think that you are thinking of a "Cleveland Steamer".


Nope - nothing like that.  I'll even post an image, hope the mods don't get me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Salmon farts.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only lived in Boulder five winters, but I can tell you that "Chinook wind" is not a term for an atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Not even close.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I only lived in Boulder five winters, but I can tell you that "Chinook wind" is not a term for an atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Not even close.


They're related. You get a Chinook when the warm Pacific air flows over the Rockies after dropping all of its water on Vancouver.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: bughunter: I only lived in Boulder five winters, but I can tell you that "Chinook wind" is not a term for an atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Not even close.

They're related. You get a Chinook when the warm Pacific air flows over the Rockies after dropping all of its water on Vancouver.


A Chinook doesn't need to start as cold air.

The pressure change due to its descent from high altitude does the job of raising its temperature quite nicely.

The air could come from Canada.  The snow doesn't care, it still gets eaten by Chinooks.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err, doesn't need to start as warm air...

/I need another toke
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chinook? Nothing an RPG cannot handle...


Lone Survivor (2013) Chinook Crash Scene
Youtube PL1UUCrB6JE
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: No, Subby, you have utterly failed to understand the meaning of a Chinook wind.

A Chinook wind is my entire extended family going out to shovel the ice and snow off their driveways and porches while wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts in a windy 40F, chattering happily about how balmy it feels after three weeks of -45F.


Southern Albertan here,

Who shovels during a Chinook? Keep the gutter clear maybe, but shovel? Are you in Edmonton?

Also, there were no casual outdoor chats during our last Chinook - https://lethbridge.weatherstats.ca/​cha​rts/wind_speed-hourly.html
Hit the 7x button to see the wind temps during our the most recent ones.

/ Fun fact: the word means "snow eater"
// The snow is not dropped
In Vancouver, but in the Rocky Mountain trench
/// The difference between high and low pressure zones creates a Chinook Arch (https://www.google.com/search?q=chin​oo​k+arch&tbm=isch)
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Anderson Seminole Wind
Youtube W8sh9P3X33w
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's been fun watching the satellite view all winter. Every single storm coming off the Pacific has turned left at the last minute and hammered Oregon and Washington. We were in the high 70's just a few days ago. But yeah, we need it and I ain't working. So bring it, Mother Nature. Show us what you got.

/but no more earthquakes like that one last Saturday please thx
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

northgrave: evilsofa: No, Subby, you have utterly failed to understand the meaning of a Chinook wind.

A Chinook wind is my entire extended family going out to shovel the ice and snow off their driveways and porches while wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts in a windy 40F, chattering happily about how balmy it feels after three weeks of -45F.

Southern Albertan here,

Who shovels during a Chinook? Keep the gutter clear maybe, but shovel? Are you in Edmonton?

Also, there were no casual outdoor chats during our last Chinook - https://lethbridge.weatherstats.ca/c​harts/wind_speed-hourly.html
Hit the 7x button to see the wind temps during our the most recent ones.

/ Fun fact: the word means "snow eater"
// The snow is not dropped
In Vancouver, but in the Rocky Mountain trench
/// The difference between high and low pressure zones creates a Chinook Arch (https://www.google.com/search?q=chino​ok+arch&tbm=isch)


No, way north of there. I was born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska. I was not being hyperbolic about the temperatures. For such a warm wind to arrive in Fairbanks, it needs to travel north from the Pacific over the Alaska Range. In the mountain passes between Anchorage and Fairbanks, the Chinook wind speeds have been known to exceed 100mph, but by the time it reaches Fairbanks, the force of the winds have been mostly dispersed but still results in an extreme change in temperature.

Montana has experienced more extreme Chinook winds than Alaska: "The greatest temperature change in 24 hours occurred in Loma on January 15, 1972. The temperature rose exactly 103 degrees, from -54 degrees Fahrenheit to 49 degrees. This is the world record for a 24-hour temperature change." (source)
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Sure they do. They call it "atmospheric river".


Thank you. I've never heard it called a Chinook.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.