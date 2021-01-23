 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Ontario premier offers to drive to U.S. himself to pick up more COVID-19 vaccines. Where the hell is Balto when you need him?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Vice President of the United States, Michigan, Joe Biden, Vaccination, Influenza vaccine, President of the United States, Premier Doug Ford, Republican Party  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 11:42 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Make sure they send Doug, not Rob Ford.

/ can't be smoking the vaccine on the ride home
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah.  He'll never pass the drug test.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gunsmack: Make sure they send Doug, not Rob Ford.

/ can't be smoking the vaccine on the ride home


And being dead makes it difficult to drive.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whatshisname: gunsmack: Make sure they send Doug, not Rob Ford.

/ can't be smoking the vaccine on the ride home

And being dead makes it difficult to drive.


Like that would stop him.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doug Ford has been a complete f*ck-up throughout this crisis. He goes on TV with his weird band of acolytes lined up behind him and makes sympathetic noises, but the government has messed up every single possible public health measure and the distribution of the vaccine.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dumbass'll get lost on the way back.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here in BC, we have a population of five million folks, and we've gotten 110k vaccines delivered.

One can't help but look over at, say, Alabama, with close to five million folks and 440k vaccines delivered.

It's not completely out of the question for the government, by virtue of the emergency, to do something extraordinary like seize the Pfizer vaccine and sell the recipe to a Canadian company for manufacture. Pfizer better be careful how they fark around. Drug patents are fine and all until the owners start playing at being death panels.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We don't got none. Eagle out front should have told you.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And while he was there he would stop at Costco and buy all the milk they had
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

starsrift: Here in BC, we have a population of five million folks, and we've gotten 110k vaccines delivered.

One can't help but look over at, say, Alabama, with close to five million folks and 440k vaccines delivered.

It's not completely out of the question for the government, by virtue of the emergency, to do something extraordinary like seize the Pfizer vaccine and sell the recipe to a Canadian company for manufacture. Pfizer better be careful how they fark around. Drug patents are fine and all until the owners start playing at being death panels.


Vaccines are delivered based on contracts entered into months ago. The countries who signed first get the vaccines first.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 hours ago  
why only 19 ?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: We don't got none. Eagle out front should have told you.


Dumb hoser will get stopped at the Peace Bridge anyway. Borders are closed except for essential traffic.
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat, good luck. You ever try been a white male American returning over the road to your own God Damned country? Oh, you had a lunch date with your Canadian girlfriend, a likely story, now step out of the church van.

Who's this farking asshole thinking he can just come pick up a box at a farking Fed Ex USA store, then go meet the girls for brunch. This is your nationaly trusted medical czar, Canada? No wonder your free health care sucks like the Maple Leafs, you farking rubes. You don't just go get vaccinations from the corner bodega.

Not yet anyway.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bittermang: shiat, good luck. You ever try been a white male American returning over the road to your own God Damned country? Oh, you had a lunch date with your Canadian girlfriend, a likely story, now step out of the church van.

Who's this farking asshole thinking he can just come pick up a box at a farking Fed Ex USA store, then go meet the girls for brunch. This is your nationaly trusted medical czar, Canada?


No, this is a mouthbreathing dipshiat who's inexplicably in charge of our most populous province.  He promised idiots cheap beer instead of coherent policies, and the idiots went for it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck getting across the great lakes in a car. Idiot.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America. Come for the vaccine. Stay for the closed border.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let him go.  Then don't let him back in.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's awfully curious that these shortages coincidentally happened the same week Trumpistan decided the pandemic was a serious problem that needed addressing as quickly as possible.

Keeping in mind that the Americans were entirely willing to engage in acts of piracy to steal masks from their own allies, how much of this "shortage" is due to vaccine being diverted from its proper owners into the hands of American state-sponsored pirates?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Along I-95 between Wash and Philly, but that's not important now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canada's deliveries are coming from Pfizer's European factory. Doug Ford is welcome to try driving there if he thinks it will help.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bondith: bittermang: shiat, good luck. You ever try been a white male American returning over the road to your own God Damned country? Oh, you had a lunch date with your Canadian girlfriend, a likely story, now step out of the church van.

Who's this farking asshole thinking he can just come pick up a box at a farking Fed Ex USA store, then go meet the girls for brunch. This is your nationaly trusted medical czar, Canada?

No, this is a mouthbreathing dipshiat who's inexplicably in charge of our most populous province.  He promised idiots cheap beer instead of coherent policies, and the idiots went for it.


Inexplicably? .

You forget that the Liberals had gone full Liberal and started governing like they owned the place after their years of electoral successes forgetting their earlier promises and ignoring frequent and loud complaints from voters. The alarm bells should have been ringing when Wynne's approval rating hit around 20% and editorials and pundits suggested that maybe she should step down but why change? She'd stay in and run again and stuck with it up until days before the election when the party finally had to read the writing on the wall and she actually said her supporters should vote for someone else. Well they did and the Liberals suffered a crushing defeat the worst loss in the 160 years of the party's existence.  It wasn't idiots voting for cheap beer that gave Ford the win it was Liberal arrogance and complacency.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WalkingSedgwick: It's awfully curious that these shortages coincidentally happened the same week Trumpistan decided the pandemic was a serious problem that needed addressing as quickly as possible.

Keeping in mind that the Americans were entirely willing to engage in acts of piracy to steal masks from their own allies, how much of this "shortage" is due to vaccine being diverted from its proper owners into the hands of American state-sponsored pirates?


Trump only ordered 100 million doses, enough to immunize 50 million people. Pfizer tried to sell us more, but he wouldn't buy. Now we're farked for at least six months
 
Treezie03
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bittermang: shiat, good luck. You ever try been a white male American returning over the road to your own God Damned country? Oh, you had a lunch date with your Canadian girlfriend, a likely story, now step out of the church van.

Who's this farking asshole thinking he can just come pick up a box at a farking Fed Ex USA store, then go meet the girls for brunch. This is your nationaly trusted medical czar, Canada? No wonder your free health care sucks like the Maple Leafs, you farking rubes. You don't just go get vaccinations from the corner bodega.

Not yet anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Treezie03: bittermang: shiat, good luck. You ever try been a white male American returning over the road to your own God Damned country? Oh, you had a lunch date with your Canadian girlfriend, a likely story, now step out of the church van.

Who's this farking asshole thinking he can just come pick up a box at a farking Fed Ex USA store, then go meet the girls for brunch. This is your nationaly trusted medical czar, Canada? No wonder your free health care sucks like the Maple Leafs, you farking rubes. You don't just go get vaccinations from the corner bodega.

Not yet anyway.

[Fark user image 425x375]


Don't get your drugs at the bodega, kids. It's just not a good value.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't CANADA  close their borders saying they didn't want anything to do w/the good ole USA till after the Virus was gone from the US??????

Just askin for a friend........
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x332]

Didn't CANADA  close their borders saying they didn't want anything to do w/the good ole USA till after the Virus was gone from the US??????

Just askin for a friend........


No, there's plenty of cross-border commercial traffic. Stop lying to your friend.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x332]

Didn't CANADA  close their borders saying they didn't want anything to do w/the good ole USA till after the Virus was gone from the US??????

Just askin for a friend........


closed the notder because the number of infected in the US is about the population of Canada.

and they didn't want people coming back with lung damage from all the rushed cremations.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.