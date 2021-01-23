 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)
134
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Give him the maximum sentence.

Actions have consequences.  This is the only way the others will learn.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future," Broden [his attorney] continued. "He looks forward to putting all of this behind him."

He can put everything behind him except for steel bars...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry, dumbass from Texass, prepare for some prison time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
IF someone says they're going to kill you, and then they break into your house with things they intended to kill you with, I'd say that's "Attempted Murder" not sending strongly worded 'misguided' tweets.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
has always been a law-abiding citizen

Well, except for that while attempting to overthrow the government and execute Congresspersons thang
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Yeah, I think they have all the criminal elements to put together a solid case.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So will all the insurrectionists be charged with the lowest possible offense?Only charging with threatening instead of attempted murder/kidnapping is very white justice applied. I guess it is similar to when a white republican shoots at people but misses and is charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon but if a black man fires a gun off pointed at the sky he is charged with attempted murder because the round could fall back to earth and kill someone. This separate but equal charging doctrine has to change. When trying to prevent further acts of terrorism half measure do not work.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh good. Your brought your own rope.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

You're implying they have the capability to learn.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

I was gonna ask if he looked like a product of incest before I saw the picture.


Confirmed incest after viewing the pic.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

those times he wasn't caught.

ftfm

I read "law abiding" and get Forest Whitaker eye
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"He looks forward to putting all of this behind him."

I, for one, very much look forward to all of what'll be put behind him in PMITA prison
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The superior race farkers always look like they lost the genetic lottery on so many fronts.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If we don't jail them all, we're hurting America.

Don't hurt America.

Jail them all.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Broden added that he doesn't believe there is evidence that Miller planned to carry out the threats.

Except for the fact that he stated that he had a rope in his bag, specifically for hanging people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I think they shoot people in his home state for that.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

What an icel may look like...

/WTF is wrong with these people?!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His mens rea about to get him some mens' urea.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid headline. Get an original thought in your farking head.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 hours ago  

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All Republicans are terrorists.

Indict and prosecute the lot.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can be charged with conspiracy to murder, even if you didn't carry it out.  I hear nutraloaf can be spiced up by adding hot sauce and ramen seasoning packets. Guess he'll find out about that too.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I suspect this is only the first of many "upgraded charges" we'll be seeing in the coming weeks. All those trespassing and illegal occupation charges are just placeholders while they sift through all the readily available evidence from the internet.
 
roc6783
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The superior race farkers always look like they lost the genetic lottery on so many fronts.


Delightsome, surely.
 
Notabunny
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My guess is that he'll be a GoFundMe millionaire within the week
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Incel much?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: So will all the insurrectionists be charged with the lowest possible offense?Only charging with threatening instead of attempted murder/kidnapping is very white justice applied. I guess it is similar to when a white republican shoots at people but misses and is charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon but if a black man fires a gun off pointed at the sky he is charged with attempted murder because the round could fall back to earth and kill someone. This separate but equal charging doctrine has to change. When trying to prevent further acts of terrorism half measure do not work.


If you have any citations for anyone being charged with attempted murder for firing a gun into the sky, I'll need to see it. Attempted Murder is a specific-intent crime, which means that the suspect has to have a SPECIFIC target in mind in order to be charged with the crime. You can only be charged with attempted murder if you try to kill someone and they don't die.

The only way you could be charged with attempted murder under the circumstances you describe is if the bullet ACTUALLY hit someone and they lived; but even then the attempted-murder charge would be really hard to make stick.

They are being charged with the crimes that they can be proven to have committed. Not the crimes that GED lawyers think they did.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ayyyyyyyyy

Making a threat on social media is dumb.

Taking steps towards the threat is prison dumb.

Taking steps to fulfill that threat you made against a federal politician and getting caught is goin' to federal pound-me-in-the-ass prison dumb.
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Notabunny: My guess is that he'll be a GoFundMe millionaire within the week


Good thing. It's goin going to be a pretty expensive
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This meme (is it a meme?) or catchphrase or whatever it is needs to die a quick death.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You have no idea what rolling through the killing fields of Richardson did to that guy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just imagining this guy vs. AOC.

He'd be lucky to last 30 seconds.
 
iAmTheLolrus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh
Not the way I like to see my hometown in the news.
But not surprising either
 
tiiger [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Schadenfreude in full effect here as I watch the wheels of federal justice slowly but continuously grind the insurrectionists under the full weight of the real deep state; the National Security Apparatus.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future," Broden continued. "He looks forward to putting all of this behind him."

I'm okay with this. I really am. I think after 20 years in the pen he can put it all behind him. Maybe some solitary for quiet reflection would help.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't see how any aspect of what happened qualifies is "spiffy."
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Have you seen the pic in the bobbies? That guy has seen some shiat.
 
Reformed Lurker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Something something pretty lady; rent free.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 5 hours ago  
boobies
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

It's almost as amazing as your Fark handle.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isnt this like a monthly thing for AOC at this point?  What committees will she be on?   I say put her on a committee charged with removing firearms from the mentally unstable.  Double down and increase her security detail.  This woman is a national treasure.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When people show you who they are, believe them. - Maya Angelou
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I never want to stop reading these stories. I want every single one of these people identified, collected and paraded before a judge to answer for what they did. I don't care if we're still reading about this in three years. Every. Single. One.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Mr. Miller regrets the actions he took in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump," Broden said.

Fixed that for ya, bro-den.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, if you grow a beard then do something criminal or treason, you just shave off the beard and no one will know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
