(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Is there credible evidence to support the existence of an afterlife? A Las Vegas businessman says he will spend $1 million to find out   (kfor.com) divider line
110
110 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No.  That'll be $1,000,000, payable immediately.   Thankyouverymuch.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: No.  That'll be $1,000,000, payable immediately.   Thankyouverymuch.



Yeah, this is the only correct response.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There is no conclusive evidence of life after death, but there is no evidence of any sort against it. Soon enough you will know, so why fret about it?" - Robert A. Heinlein
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sinko swimo: talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.


like?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On it

wonderwall.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think his inflatable space habitats are really interesting. Didn't know he was a weirdo.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Enter a K-hole while peaking on LSD. You'll come out of it with "opinions" on the matter. Or, so I've heard.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kbronsito: On it

[wonderwall.com image 850x575]


Today is a good day to die....
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kbronsito: On it

[wonderwall.com image 850x575]


Yup. Kiefer & Kevin want their mill. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 hours ago  
classicalwisdom.comView Full Size


Non fui, fui, non sum, non curo.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not even a gamble, Las Vegas man. You will lose.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sinko swimo: talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.


Steven King "Revival" disturbing?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kbronsito: On it

[wonderwall.com image 850x575]


Did they take the cast photo at a Sears Portrait Studio?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All of the ghosts hang out with aliens, bigfoot and the loch ness horseman in a secret cave underground but don't tell anyone.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know. Last night, I dreamed about being a wood elf ranger for about 200 years. It was pretty specific.
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, a Robert Bigalow project. He gathered all the data he needed at Skinwalker Ranch to gain insight on this little adventure.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just leaving this here...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGtR9​t​4_nS8
 
ifky
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The McLaughlin Group - SNL
Youtube QOLF_D7JVZM
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a famous tv debate between members of the Monty Python team and some English catholics (pretty sure Malcolm Muggeridge was one) about whether The Life of Brian was blasphemous. The catholics deliberately ignored the fact that Jesus is portrayed twice in the film in scenes where their Brian character is present to claim that the film was a blasphemous parody of the life of Jesus, and how they were particularly appalled by the crucifixion scene at the end. They crapped on and on about what an incredible moment for humanity Jesus' death on the cross had been, how amazing his sacrifice, and how utterly disrespectful the crucifixion scene was.

I could never make any sense at all of their distress about this, it seemed completely fake to me.

According to the gospels, Jesus died in full knowledge of his own subsequent resurrection and ascension to heaven. So what's the farking problem? What's the sacrifice?

I don't know about other faiths but Christianity's take on death and an afterlife is nonsensical and completely inconsistent. If death is not the end and heaven is great, why do Christians get so upset at funerals? Why spend so much money? And on the other hand are those fundamentalist Christians who do try to be consistent and not look at death as a negative, and if you ever meet one of those, they are just the worst people.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So does this dude think someone already has evidence of the afterlife, and they were just never motivated enough to show anyone?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anytime anyone offers $1M for evidence of whatever it's a guaranteed stunt just to draw attention to their effort. There is no contractual obligation to pay up even with irrefutable proof right in the face.
/meanwhile I met Abe Vigoda 2.0 at a dive bar in Pierre, SD. He was drinking a scotch and soda. His hair was....less than perfect
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kriggerel: Just leaving this here...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGtR9t​4_nS8


That made me laugh
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know if any money was involved, but Houdini had a similar bet.

It hasn't been collected, so evidently there were some things he couldn't escape.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So at some point, the sun will supernova and scatter the  atoms of our dead world out into the void, where they might reassemble when pulled in by the gravity of  new forming star. Bits of our carbon will be used as building blocks of some new solar system. Possibly, and  against incredible odds, if there is life to be found in this new solar system, a few billion years later, then yes, there will be life after death. That may be what we are, assembled from bits of stardust from the big bang. At least that's what I think about sometimes, when I am super baked.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 4 hours ago  

berylman: Anytime anyone offers $1M for evidence of whatever it's a guaranteed stunt just to draw attention to their effort. There is no contractual obligation to pay up even with irrefutable proof right in the face.
/meanwhile I met Abe Vigoda 2.0 at a dive bar in Pierre, SD. He was drinking a scotch and soda. His hair was....less than perfect


Well there's Randi debunking anti-science but it is was like supernatural stuff mostly. But I know what you mean.

Check this:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_M​i​llion_Dollar_Paranormal_Challenge

The guy recently died. Sucks.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

berylman: Anytime anyone offers $1M for evidence of whatever it's a guaranteed stunt just to draw attention to their effort. There is no contractual obligation to pay up even with irrefutable proof right in the face.



It's just an essay contest, and the three prizes total ~$1 million.  I didn't see anywhere in TFA that proof, or even evidence, was a requirement for the money to be paid out.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the plot to Hellhouse. Get yr money up front.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: sinko swimo: talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.

like?


I'm guessing all the clients end up dead.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything in the universe gets recycled. Why should our consciousness be the only exception?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Aussie_As: There's a famous tv debate between members of the Monty Python team and some English catholics (pretty sure Malcolm Muggeridge was one) about whether The Life of Brian was blasphemous. The catholics deliberately ignored the fact that Jesus is portrayed twice in the film in scenes where their Brian character is present to claim that the film was a blasphemous parody of the life of Jesus, and how they were particularly appalled by the crucifixion scene at the end. They crapped on and on about what an incredible moment for humanity Jesus' death on the cross had been, how amazing his sacrifice, and how utterly disrespectful the crucifixion scene was.

I could never make any sense at all of their distress about this, it seemed completely fake to me.

According to the gospels, Jesus died in full knowledge of his own subsequent resurrection and ascension to heaven. So what's the farking problem? What's the sacrifice?

I don't know about other faiths but Christianity's take on death and an afterlife is nonsensical and completely inconsistent. If death is not the end and heaven is great, why do Christians get so upset at funerals? Why spend so much money? And on the other hand are those fundamentalist Christians who do try to be consistent and not look at death as a negative, and if you ever meet one of those, they are just the worst people.


He was tortured for hours before? He did sacrifice. Technically he could have laser eyed all his enemies and he endured because that was what he was supposed to do for whatever reason. That's the self sacrifice.

What one could say he lacked was an actual understanding of faith, since he never had to believe w/o proof.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can't take the money with him.

Or can he?
 
phedex
‘’ 3 hours ago  
my entire amount of faith consists of "hey god, i'm sorry that i can't believe in noahs ark or talking donkeys or anything like thatas something that actually happened. sorry that i think gay people are all good and just born that way, hopefully thats alright".

Like, whatever if there is something after life, i mean i would love to be a kid/have joy/feel wonderment/have friends like when i was young again. I just can't take everything i was taught at face value, because i'd just be lying.  its literally impossible for me to have the kind of faith i was raised with... probably because i'm too analytical for typical religion;   Its just that what i was raised with i can't believe as a set of facts.
 
Tinstaafl
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aussie_As:
I don't know about other faiths but Christianity's take on death and an afterlife is nonsensical and completely inconsistent. If death is not the end and heaven is great, why do Christians get so upset at funerals? Why spend so much money? And on the other hand are those fundamentalist Christians who do try to be consistent and not look at death as a negative, and if you ever meet one of those, they are just the worst people.

It's really very simple - the vast majority of Christians don't actually believe any of it.  They say they believe it, they tell themselves they believe it, but they don't.  It's just a club they attend on Sundays for most of them and the price of being a member is to pretend faith.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My lawn...fertilize it and plant some sod.
 
Esroc
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't really need religion or magic for there to be an afterlife. It really boils down to whether or not we live in an entirely materialistic singular universe. Which is a view more and more scientists are drifting away from every day. Any one of the fringe theories on the wider structure and nature of the cosmos as a whole opens the door for some form of continued existence.

Of course, I don't think it's necessarily something to be excited about. Life isn't fair, why should death be any different? No reason for an afterlife to be any less of a horrible slog than life is. If there is life after death then it's likely just trading old and boring obnoxious bullshiat for new and interesting obnoxious bullshiat.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Devolving_Spud: No.  That'll be $1,000,000, payable immediately.   Thankyouverymuch.


Yeah, this is the only correct response.


Both James Randi and Mrs Houdini conclusively proved this
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it Bob Bigelow? Yes, of course it is.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tasteme: Everything in the universe gets recycled. Why should our consciousness be the only exception?


When you die, you continue to experience every moment of your life, over and over, for eternity or until your soul dissipates.

/the horror
//the horror
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 3 hours ago  

skyotter: So does this dude think someone already has evidence of the afterlife, and they were just never motivated enough to show anyone?


Well, clearly no one has thought about this question before.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I took a tour of Thomas Edison's fort myers, FL home and lab when I was a kid. I remember an old dude tour guide. This one box, he said, the lid was closed, was sealed by Edison when he was working on trying to communicate with the dead. The tour guide further told us that he left specific instructions that that box not be opened until the year 2000 because the world was not ready for it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fano: tasteme: Everything in the universe gets recycled. Why should our consciousness be the only exception?

When you die, you continue to experience every moment of your life, over and over, for eternity or until your soul dissipates.

/the horror
//the horror


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinko swimo: talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.


Wife was a hospice nurse before she retired.

She has no stories that disturb me.

Saddened, yes. Disturbed, no.

And she doesn't buy into the afterlife stuff (and she was raised Catholic).
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It depends on how you define "credible" and "evidence"....and how nutty your religious beliefs are.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Aussie_As: There's a famous tv debate between members of the Monty Python team and some English catholics (pretty sure Malcolm Muggeridge was one) about whether The Life of Brian was blasphemous. The catholics deliberately ignored the fact that Jesus is portrayed twice in the film in scenes where their Brian character is present to claim that the film was a blasphemous parody of the life of Jesus, and how they were particularly appalled by the crucifixion scene at the end.


The problem wasn't that the film made fun of Jesus, and they knew it. The problem was that it made fun of the faithful. And that's what rustled their jimmies.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The next bit of evidence will be the first bit of evidence
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinko swimo: talk to a few nurses that have worked Hospice. they'll have stories that will disturb you.


Near-death experiences? Well, near-death isn't dead. Thing is, we know that the brain continues to function after the heart stops (which was the traditional definition of "death" before we knew better). Call me when we're dealing with really dead and not just mostly dead.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Thousand Deaths
 
baxterdog
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RedWineBuzz: So at some point, the sun will supernova and scatter the  atoms of our dead world out into the void, where they might reassemble when pulled in by the gravity of  new forming star. Bits of our carbon will be used as building blocks of some new solar system. Possibly, and  against incredible odds, if there is life to be found in this new solar system, a few billion years later, then yes, there will be life after death. That may be what we are, assembled from bits of stardust from the big bang. At least that's what I think about sometimes, when I am super baked.


Live after death?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
