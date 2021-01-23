 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   The creepy evil clown of Middletown New Jersey (a longstanding landmark) has turned 65 today, and has no plans on turning less creepy, less Jersey   (nj.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy, Garden State Parkway, Middletown Township, New Jersey, Supermarket, Joseph Azzolina, Evil clown, Vice president, former Food Circus grocery store, Monmouth County, New Jersey  
•       •       •

1221 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still wish the Circus restaurant in Wall Township still existed. The company that bought it knocked down the building, kept the sign, but hasn't done anything with the property since buying it about a year ago. :(
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not creepy.  He's choking to death!  Someone loosen his collar!
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armored with the truth of the light of Jesuss Christ, I am ready for this clown
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Not scary.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, that is terrifying.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a 12 year old in Middletown, NJ, I'd buy liquor from that clown.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have bought this while shopping there.

Sugar Coated Rice Krinkles with Krinkles The Clown (1956)
Youtube hAY6F4HCYXo
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that clown doing with his right hand?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Clowns in general are scary, but Proctologist Clowns are TERRIFYING!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What's that clown doing with his right hand?


Boxing the clown, of course.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing these clowns reminded me of this


MST3K - Here Comes the Circus
Youtube ATI1_0E_oTc
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've always called it the angry clown. Been going there since I moved to the area some 30 years ago.

/very good wine selection and a huge beer craft beer selection
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's clowning near you right now.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What's that clown doing with his right hand?


'Scuse me while I whip this out
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.

/used to live down the street from this place
//first Fark year
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You should see the clown of New York. Although he was too creepy and they got rid of him.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.