(STLToday)   If you don't want to work that day, surely you have better options than calling in a fake bomb threat at the preschool   (stltoday.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Harshad number, Janet Porzelt, JANET, Parking lot, Parking, first call, terrorist threat, block of Parker Road  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great people to have around kids.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always go with explosive diarhea, waaaaaay less questions.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of business are you running that your employees think calling in a bomb threat is the only way they can get a day off?
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have worked with preschoolers before. A bomb threat is not serious enough for them!
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RTOGUY: What kind of business are you running that your employees think calling in a bomb threat is the only way they can get a day off?


Clearly you have never worked with preschoolers before!

;-)
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of gift is a baum for a baby?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't want to work that day, surely you have better options than calling in a fake bomb threat at the preschool

Yeah, but with the bomb threat plan I probably won't have to go to work tomorrow either.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's punching up on the crackhead scale
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call in with the Covid.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would calling in a real bomb threat be more effective?

/Asking for a friend.
//I keed.
///Someone's at my door, BRB.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they just hire a homeless person to fark a dead animal out front?? That seems more practical...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: Would calling in a real bomb threat be more effective?

/Asking for a friend.
//I keed.
///Someone's at my door, BRB.


Back when I was in junior high in the early 90s it was not uncommon for kids wanting to have a period off to call in a bomb threat. Multiple times we were shuffled out to the parking lot to wait until the all clear (which was after the janitor did some poking around or something)
As far as I know just one kid was sent off to military school but no one went to pound me in the ass prison or juvie. Did they simply not care back then?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: What kind of gift is a baum for a baby?


That's a dangerous animal!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: What kind of business are you running that your employees think calling in a bomb threat is the only way they can get a day off?


my guess daycare centers are staffed by people willing to work for small money under miserable conditions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: EBN-OZN: Would calling in a real bomb threat be more effective?

/Asking for a friend.
//I keed.
///Someone's at my door, BRB.

Back when I was in junior high in the early 90s it was not uncommon for kids wanting to have a period off to call in a bomb threat. Multiple times we were shuffled out to the parking lot to wait until the all clear (which was after the janitor did some poking around or something)
As far as I know just one kid was sent off to military school but no one went to pound me in the ass prison or juvie. Did they simply not care back then?


More importantly perhaps, why would they be sent to pound YOU in the ass prison?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I always go with explosive diarhea, waaaaaay less questions.


A bum threat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Salmon: I always go with explosive diarhea, waaaaaay less questions.

A bum threat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: EBN-OZN: Would calling in a real bomb threat be more effective?

/Asking for a friend.
//I keed.
///Someone's at my door, BRB.

Back when I was in junior high in the early 90s it was not uncommon for kids wanting to have a period off to call in a bomb threat. Multiple times we were shuffled out to the parking lot to wait until the all clear (which was after the janitor did some poking around or something)
As far as I know just one kid was sent off to military school but no one went to pound me in the ass prison or juvie. Did they simply not care back then?


This happened once at my high school, mid-90s. A student had an obsession with my Chemistry teacher, and when she shut that down, he called in a bomb threat during the middle of an assembly in the auditorium. The cops came but I don't know what ever happened to the kid.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Couldn't they just hire a homeless person to fark a dead animal out front?? That seems more practical...


Iunderstoodthatreference.jpg
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: RTOGUY: What kind of business are you running that your employees think calling in a bomb threat is the only way they can get a day off?

Clearly you have never worked with preschoolers before!

;-)


I like kids but there isn't any amount of money you could pay me that I wouldn't eventually punch a child if I had to work with them all day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just tell them I want to bang on the drums all day.
 
MrSmith1956
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was in high school (early 70's) a girl a I knew had her drop out boyfriend call in a bomb threat so she could get out of class. Yeah they were caught after she bragged to her friends. I guess just skipping class wasn't an option for her. She got probation and he went to prison.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Fano: EBN-OZN: Would calling in a real bomb threat be more effective?

/Asking for a friend.
//I keed.
///Someone's at my door, BRB.

Back when I was in junior high in the early 90s it was not uncommon for kids wanting to have a period off to call in a bomb threat. Multiple times we were shuffled out to the parking lot to wait until the all clear (which was after the janitor did some poking around or something)
As far as I know just one kid was sent off to military school but no one went to pound me in the ass prison or juvie. Did they simply not care back then?

More importantly perhaps, why would they be sent to pound YOU in the ass prison?


The "IS" of "IS detention" is "in the sphincter."
 
