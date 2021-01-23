 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   "My wife guarded the Capitol. My mom joined the horde surrounding it"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, National Mall, White House, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol, Donald Trump, United States Capitol Police, United States Congress, Trump flags  
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb" has rarely been so literally displayed.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Had a conversation recently that started with a discussion on "belief" in Covid-19, then on to me asking "How about that protest?", and being told no Republicans were involved.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
this was very premeditated so much so that trump had successive fences placed around the white house to deter from people area 51ing the white house.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


I think they are lesbian couple. Thanksgiving with trashy fundie mom/in-law was probably already plenty awkward. Assuming they even still saw each other.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


Hopefully by then his mom is in prison so it won't be so awkward.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x280]


So you're mom has no agency here?
 
drayno76
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.
 
tennyson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Her wife. Her evangelical mother must be having conniptions.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x280]

So you're mom has no agency here?


(Not directed at you cafe, the schmuck in the article.)
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a good example of divisions within families.  The fools who fantasize about civil war either don't realize, or worse, don't care that such an event will mean they'll have to attack their own friends and family.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


"You're not invited."

"Why not?"

"Because you tried to kill my wife?"

"ARE YOU STILL GOING ON ABOUT THAT?"
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cythraul: This is a good example of divisions within families.  The fools who fantasize about civil war either don't realize, or worse, don't care that such an event will mean they'll have to attack their own friends and family.


"brother against brother"
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.


My mother in law wants to throw my wife a b-shower and invite all of her repug boomer friends. We told her no way in hell. She was in tears for 3 days. If we have a choice we don't associate with repugs.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.

My mother in law wants to throw my wife a b-shower and invite all of her repug boomer friends. We told her no way in hell. She was in tears for 3 days. If we have a choice we don't associate with repugs.


Not to mention they'll probably all have the coronavirus. If not when they arrived, then certainly by the time they leave.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some of the police guarded it. Others opened the gates / doors and let the insurrectionists walk right on in.

The latter needs to be hanged. So that we can heal together as a nation.

\I'm not joking in the slightest.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mom should consider installing Covid-19.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forums...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.


You sound insufferable, no wonder your parents needed interesting folk as an antidote.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, given that she's a lesbian married to another woman and her mother is a white trash neonazi I would tend to suspect that siding with the former over the latter was a ship that sailed many, many years ago.

Like, I can't read more than the first bit of the article because of the weird way WaPo locks everything, but there's no goddamned way that the mother-daughter relationship hadn't been effectively dissolved a long time before Trump came into things, and for reasons not directly related to Trump as such.  A tragedy brought on by the divisive nature of national politics is the one thing this situation 100% definitively isn't.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Cythraul: This is a good example of divisions within families.  The fools who fantasize about civil war either don't realize, or worse, don't care that such an event will mean they'll have to attack their own friends and family.

"brother against brother"


Thank God none of my brothers are morons. But if it comes down to it, I'm pretty sure that i can take them. My sister though, she farking scares me.
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.


Solution: don't have friends and don't talk to your family

/works for me
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x280]

So you're mom has no agency here?


It is about time when we stop walking on eggshells with some people in our lives.

Oh, you support Trump's attempt to rebel against our republic, murder congress people, snd establish a fascist state? Ok, you are evil. fark off.

This response instead of the "well they were misled, they were blah blah blah".

These were evil people all lf their lives. We just have a hard time admitting it.


Look, I bet you every evil dictator for the last two thousand years had someone who could tell a nice story about them. I bet all of them had a justification for what they did. I bet all of their followers were adherents to a lie. Don't change the fact you are evil.

You chose to use violence to assert your will over others. NOT defend yourself, not respond to oppression (you were literally egged on by the president and some lf you flew there  in a private jet, this is NOT an oppressed group) rather, you tried  assert your world view, or get what you want, using violence. That is, in my opinion, the literal definition of evil.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.

My mother in law wants to throw my wife a b-shower and invite all of her repug boomer friends. We told her no way in hell. She was in tears for 3 days. If we have a choice we don't associate with repugs.


Meanwhile your wife has to deal with keeping you from flying off the handle, or having a relationship with her own mother.

Poor woman, hope she eventually lawyers up good.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Half of people are severely mentally ill.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll take "People who correctly think their mother-in-law is a bad person" for $1000
 
phedex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
had to listen to my mom ranting about masks and communists today and the only thing i could muster over the phone was "will you please calm down"?

i farking hate this timeline.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cythraul: This is a good example of divisions within families.  The fools who fantasize about civil war either don't realize, or worse, don't care that such an event will mean they'll have to attack their own friends and family.


Family maybe, but friends?
I'm not friends with neo-Nazis or the like.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shinji3i: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

"You're not invited."

"Why not?"

"Because you tried to kill my wife?"

"ARE YOU STILL GOING ON ABOUT THAT?"


But BLM  Protestors burned stuff, both sides are bad. God, I am so tired of all this crazy politics, both sides are bad you know. Can't we just have some turkey and pretend I did not side with people who tried to murder your wife? Gaawd!!!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last Sunday at my brother's house I blew up on him not wanting to listen to Trump praising nonsense. He asked me: "can you name one thing trump did" I said no, 'cause he didn't do anything, he golfed. I almost walked out on him, my Dad and my sister-in-law, but I stayed because my Dad got upset (he's 88) and I was his ride back to the independent living home/place he lives at. It was very awkward at Thanksgiving because I was the only liberal there. AND, my Dad had a damn heart attack-they put in a stint, he's fine. I wonder what my Mom would have said (she passed back in August). I love my family but my brother really knows how to push my buttons.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


Oh shiat...is it Thanksgiving already? I lost track after March 173nd.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phedex: had to listen to my mom ranting about masks and communists today and the only thing i could muster over the phone was "will you please calm down"?

i farking hate this timeline.


stop talking to her, walk away. I did, never felt better.

You owe nothing to a parent and they owe nothing to you the moment you turn 18. Before that the only thing they owe you is that which is legally required.

fark blind adherence to family. fark family right in the ear.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi, you kids coming for thanksgiving?
hahahahahahahahahah! NO!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phedex: had to listen to my mom ranting about masks and communists today and the only thing i could muster over the phone was "will you please calm down"?

i farking hate this timeline.


the return of communists to the head bugaboo of right wingers is very odd and kind of amusing.

can teased hair, shoulder pads and glass block be far behind?
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Space Station Wagon: drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.

My mother in law wants to throw my wife a b-shower and invite all of her repug boomer friends. We told her no way in hell. She was in tears for 3 days. If we have a choice we don't associate with repugs.

Not to mention they'll probably all have the coronavirus. If not when they arrived, then certainly by the time they leave.


The party wouldn't be till late June and hopefully vaccination rates are way up and infection rates way down. If that is not the case the party is off.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Half of people are severely mentally ill.


mentally ill and evil are not correlates. I have met many a mentally ill asshole and many a mentally ill saint. Mental illness, stupidity,... these are not excuses for evil.
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is my new "I keep saying":  Until we take legislative action concerning the 24/7 misinformation streams from right-wing hate radio offspring such as Faux News, things won't get better.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...and they both caught a raging case of the 'rona.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fark your mom
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb" has rarely been so literally displayed.


That's not the saying and never was. That version was made up in the 21st century by a couple of pseudohistorians.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phedex: had to listen to my mom ranting about masks and communists today and the only thing i could muster over the phone was "will you please calm down"?

i farking hate this timeline.


Called to wish my mom a happy bday couple days ago. Unprompted she starts going off about Biden and "that black woman". I literally said "What is wrong with you?"  She acted shocked and offended. Completely clueless why I would ask her that.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...


Not to mention Mother's Day....
 
vrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: drayno76: scottydoesntknow: That's gonna be an awkward Thanksgiving...

The holidays in general are farked for a major portion of the country. I already told my parents I wasn't going to ever come up and sit and listen to their conservative boomer friends followed by them being apologetic for them for the next two days, again. They could have their boomer friends or their family not both.

Shiat, they told me who I couldn't be friends with when I was a kid, turnabout is fair play.

You sound insufferable, no wonder your parents needed interesting folk as an antidote.


No sane person wants to ever be around Trumper trash.  I'm not sure why you think people should suffer such scumbag idiots.
 
