(WCNC Charlotte)   I told you we should have managers from Chick-fil-A handle the Covid vaccinations   (wcnc.com)
3839 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 4:38 PM (5 hours ago)



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Computer glitch? Better call Chick-Fil-A for all your traffic cop needs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
WTF "computer glitch" is fixed by having someone stand outside and direct traffic?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My pleasure!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x500]


F*ck you.

There's nothing we can do that will change what happens over the next few months, because Trump and the Republiicans f*cked everything up and it's going to take a while for any changes to take effect.  Longer, since Republicans steadfastly refuse to do anything that might help.

So go to hell with your bullshiat.  And put on a f*cking mask, dammit.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]


Do you accept EZpass?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Republicans steadfastly refuse to do anything that might help.


Bears
Bears
Bears
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
no vaccines on sunday
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Their chicken just isn't that good. Especially not considering the line that usually develops around the restaurant. It's not bad, I'll even say that I enjoy their chicken cobb. But it's not Popeyes. Neither is it Slim Chickens.

/ BTW: Slim Chickens puts tiny onion rings into their salads. They are quite delightful.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]

Do you accept EZpass?


Multipass only, Ms Dallas
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Threp: lindalouwho: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]

Do you accept EZpass?

Multipass only, Ms Dallas


multipass, she knows it's a multipass
 
JJRRutgers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chik-Fil-A had to adapt because here in South Carolina they have been crazy busy ever since they doubled down on the anti-gay stance.
 
Markus5
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]


Give it a rest, Ellie.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x500]


Sir, this is a Chick-fil-A
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]


Stick to huffing paint and leave the talking for grownups
 
RapMstr
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You put Waffle House in change of this thing, they would get the south vaccinated in a month as well as smothered and covered.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"he first turned the computer off, then turned it on again."

He completely saved the day!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've worked with CFA as a vendor for a couple different companies...their people are usually pretty good, mostly because they actually pay decently and thus.they can be picky with who they hire.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chick-fil-A is astonishingly overrated
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it comes with a nice sammich I'm fine with this.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]


GFYS.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.


And I expect it to be bland and forgettable. At least it was the first and last time I ate it 12 years ago.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.


True, they are consistent, but...

TofuTheAlmighty: Chick-fil-A is astonishingly overrated


This. It's a piece of fried chicken on a bun, and not even the best fried chicken.
It's on the list of places where I won't spend money along with Hobby Lobby, WalMart Kohls, and a few others.
To be fair, I should say that Kohls isn't about business practices or anything that they support or oppose, I just hate the place.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]

Do you accept EZpass?


Or Mulitpass?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Threp: lindalouwho: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]

Do you accept EZpass?

Multipass only, Ms Dallas


Dammit!!!!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nyti​m​es.com/2021/01/21/us/politics/biden-ex​ecutive-orders-coronavirus.amp.html
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF "computer glitch" is fixed by having someone stand outside and direct traffic?


Programs tracking distribution etc. get bogged down and locked up, everything slows down, people continue to arrive at the rate scheduled - traffic jam time.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but what if you want to vaccinate people on Sundays?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.


That's just because the salt-to-product ratio is so high that you can't taste past to tell if anything else is off.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kevinatilusa: Yeah, but what if you want to vaccinate people on Sundays?


Then you AND the vaccinated go to Hell when you die.  Sorry.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: no vaccines on sunday


And none for the GAYZ!!!!!!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.

True, they are consistent, but...

TofuTheAlmighty: Chick-fil-A is astonishingly overrated

This. It's a piece of fried chicken on a bun, and not even the best fried chicken.
It's on the list of places where I won't spend money along with Hobby Lobby, WalMart Kohls, and a few others.
To be fair, I should say that Kohls isn't about business practices or anything that they support or oppose, I just hate the place.


I can't really avoid Walmart 100%, but Hobby Lobby I can for their fundie approach to business and for their illicit dealing in antiquities.  And Chick-fil-A for their fundie approach to business and wearing their god on their sleeves.
 
aseras
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It doesn't matter how great your management is when one idiot can bring things to a halt. One belligerent or overly chatty old fart and all the best plans will burn. Ever seen an geriatric argue about the menu at McDonalds? Try to convince them they have blueberry muffins? I don't think even a armed police presence would ever convince them to move along.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe Florida and California should get Disney to help with vaccines.  The lines are long, but at least there's usually something to look at.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aseras: It doesn't matter how great your management is when one idiot can bring things to a halt. One belligerent or overly chatty old fart and all the best plans will burn. Ever seen an geriatric argue about the menu at McDonalds? Try to convince them they have blueberry muffins? I don't think even a armed police presence would ever convince them to move along.


Before we put my dad in care, I used to have lunch with him every Friday. We always ate at the same place he and my mom had eaten at for ten years. He kept ordering hot dogs, it was a seafood restaurant.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've never had a Chick-fil-A. And never will.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Their chicken just isn't that good.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.


To be fair, their sandwiches taste EXACTLY the same as Popeye's, Church's and other chicken fast food chains.  Not the burger places, the chicken ones.  I just had a Church's one today.  It tasted like a Popeye's, which tasted like a CFA.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Roll down your windows and stick out your buns
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x500]


Your meme is dumb, and you should feel dumb.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Priapetic: Threp: lindalouwho: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x500]

Do you accept EZpass?

Multipass only, Ms Dallas

Dammit!!!!

[media.tenor.com image 220x149]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Chick-fil-A
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x500]


I pee on your post. Right on the laptop. Weiner in the wind.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF "computer glitch" is fixed by having someone stand outside and direct traffic?

Programs tracking distribution etc. get bogged down and locked up, everything slows down, people continue to arrive at the rate scheduled - traffic jam time.


What in the ever loving farkery is this newsvertisement??? Nothing was 'fixed', no novel business solution employed. He directed goddamn traffic and handed out forms!

FFS, some story about a local Best Buy employee rebooting a computer would be more commendable.
That the good people of Mt Stupid S. Carolina see this as a triumph of logistics is a sad indictment of what passes as basic competence there. I'm guessing it has more to do with applauding chicfila as some weird regional pride thing.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aseras: It doesn't matter how great your management is when one idiot can bring things to a halt. One belligerent or overly chatty old fart and all the best plans will burn. Ever seen an geriatric argue about the menu at McDonalds? Try to convince them they have blueberry muffins? I don't think even a armed police presence would ever convince them to move along.


When I worked at McD's, we'd occasionally get people trying to order food from other restaurants.  They'd order 2 Whoppers, a Whaler, a couple onion rings, and 2 medium Pepsis.  I'd read back their 2 Big Macs, Filet-o-Fish, 2 large fries, and 2 medium Cokes.  Their brains would just lock up.  Then they'd look around in shock and spend a couple minutes debating whether to go down the road to BK or just take my counteroffer since they were already out of the car.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sinko swimo: I pee on your post. Right on the laptop. Weiner in the wind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: nhdjoseywales: Say what you want about chik-fil-a but the service is consistently faster and better than any other fast food place. Even more impressive considering the long lines they have most of the time. the food quality is consistent unlike other places. that burger king or wendy's might be great or it might be tossed in the trash after a single bite. the chik-fil-a is always what you expected.

And I expect it to be bland and forgettable. At least it was the first and last time I ate it 12 years ago.


Same experience here, why does this bland ass sandwich get so much hype? I tried it again years later and started to get it, and appreciating that simple foods are the hardest to make good.

I'm glad i tried it again or i might have run around for 12 years sounding like a dumbass off of one experience

And anyway if the popeyes sandwich is so good why is it covered in sauce?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kt-atl: [Fark user image image 425x348]


Neither. Now give me my sammich. It's really simple if you want my money.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF "computer glitch" is fixed by having someone stand outside and direct traffic?

Programs tracking distribution etc. get bogged down and locked up, everything slows down, people continue to arrive at the rate scheduled - traffic jam time.

What in the ever loving farkery is this newsvertisement??? Nothing was 'fixed', no novel business solution employed. He directed goddamn traffic and handed out forms!

FFS, some story about a local Best Buy employee rebooting a computer would be more commendable.
That the good people of Mt Stupid S. Carolina see this as a triumph of logistics is a sad indictment of what passes as basic competence there. I'm guessing it has more to do with applauding chicfila as some weird regional pride thing.


More like a "We happened to have a dude that was available that had experience in high throughput drive up customer management bullshiat, so he helped, which was nice." situation to my mind.  Sure, the company sucks - but one of their employees helped out because what was going on was right in his wheelhouse.  Oh noes.  Traffic management isn't just go outside and wave your hands around - it does take knowledge and experience to do properly.
 
