 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Good news everybody. COVID-19 will only be with us: (A) For one more year, (B) For two more years, or (C) Forever   (cnbc.com) divider line
151
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Smallpox, Infectious disease, Immune system, vaccine maker Moderna, Malaria, CEO of Covid-19, Epidemiology  
•       •       •

2880 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 3:43 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



151 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Only trump and his minions thought it would magically disappear
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The only virus ever successfully eliminated from public transmission is smallpox. Polio is very close... nearly 70 years after the vaccine first came online. Yeah, it's smart to take the over on how long SARV-Cov2 virus will be around.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Herd immunity did not have to be the policy that destroys defines us. It still doesn't.

No economy is worth the deaths of so many.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I look forward to Disney World and other useless things not being a part of the future.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The flu is still with us, too.

We'll be fine as long as political leaders make the tough calls and the average person makes the right choice.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to add more flamethrowers to my desert buggy and rotate my buckets of Apocalypse Chow.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The flu is still with us, too.

We'll be fine as long as political leaders make the tough calls and the average person makes the right choice.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to add more flamethrowers to my desert buggy and rotate my buckets of Apocalypse Chow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks, President Biden
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Covid will outlast the human race.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It entirely possible that Covid become similar to the flu. We have to get shots every year.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Elegy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.

[Fark user image 425x500]


They really live in a land of imagination.

Lucky LaRue: Thanks, President Biden


Case in point...
 
MindStalker
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Elegy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.

[Fark user image image 425x500]


Yeah, except for airline, train, Federal property mask mandates, Federal help in distributing the vaccine. Ability for employees to quit jobs that are unsafe. All things that Biden did this week.  But no, he's not even going to try.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The developed world will not tolerate a disease that has about a 10% chance of crippling you for months even if you're healthy, causes a massive litany of multi organ damage, and based on some terrifying results in Britain, is likely to steal decades from your life if you're older.

Social distancing and masks alone are enough to push r0 to "roughly 1." Add vaccination taking away 2/3 or more of potential hosts, and it's over.

The only danger will be the howling to end all of that BEFORE the number of cases in a state is reduced to zero.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, it is like the flu, in that it will never go away.

We are surrounded by viruses all the time, but most people are inoculated against them, so those are not a national emergency. Covid is a national (world-wide) emergency.

What we need to do, for now, is mask up and stay the hell away from each other.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Black planet hanging over the highway
Out of my mind's eye
Out of the memory
Black world out of my mind
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: I look forward to Disney World and other useless things not being a part of the future.


And all the direct and indirect jobs that go with them? How benevolent of you.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And the Pharma companies all be like
Fark user imageView Full Size

and
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fun fact: antigen drift already has the potential to make first-generation covid vaccines obsolete.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We knew forever a year ago.

The idea was to slow the spread so that most would be spared superspreader events before a real vaccine would be produced.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: The only virus ever successfully eliminated from public transmission is smallpox. Polio is very close... nearly 70 years after the vaccine first came online. Yeah, it's smart to take the over on how long SARV-Cov2 virus will be around.


The OG SARS hasn't had confirmed transmission since 2005, but we missed the opportunity to halt Cov2 in similar tracks in by early January 2020, possibly before that.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Fun fact: antigen drift already has the potential to make first-generation covid vaccines obsolete.


So we get more shots, probably annually like the flu shot.

Big farking deal
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: The only virus ever successfully eliminated from public transmission is smallpox. Polio is very close... nearly 70 years after the vaccine first came online. Yeah, it's smart to take the over on how long SARV-Cov2 virus will be around.


Polio has been eliminated as a daily concern.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Herd immunity did not have to be the policy that destroys defines us. It still doesn't.

No economy is worth the deaths of so many.


We haven't even started the great dying yet.  He's a picture of a biopsy from the small intestine of a coronavirus patient 91 days after 'recovery.'
Fark user imageView Full Size


The green is active SARS-CoV-2.  It is absolutely not going to behave itself down there forever. This is likely not the only active reservoir either-it's just the I've we found first.  What is it doing?  Who knows. Fouling out B-cells training centers would be my guess.  That would explain why new strains looking like they've been passed through a B-cells deficient population 8 months into the pandemic.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dumbobruni: So we get more shots, probably annually like the flu shot.

Big farking deal


You probably should delve a little bit into the current problem with the new UK strain before you speak so flippantly. It's not just going to evade the vaccine. It's making people sicker faster.

Although, I suppose that if they die quicker, that's less chance to spread the virus - so I guess a victory?
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.


Nope. The moment it had a huge lede of having no symptoms while being contagious and a huge number of asymtomatic carriers it was going to be with us forever.

Anti-maskers just made waiting for a vaccine a little more miserable.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The black plague is still around people
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It comes down to long-term immunity and mutation rates.  So far, memory T and B-cells seem to increase over time and actually produce better antibodies.  The mutations haven't impacted the key attachment points.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FormlessOne: Black planet hanging over the highway
Out of my mind's eye
Out of the memory
Black world out of my mind


Rarely is a Sisters of Mercy song so aptly quoted in thread.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Elegy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.

[Fark user image image 425x500]


1. Decisive action early could have prevented a lot of bullshiat. That is definitely on Trump. Remember that prior sars viruses were contained.

2. I would much prefer our president react to changing knowledge and situation than triple down on being wrong.

3. Fark everything about what you are insinuating here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SMB2811: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.

Nope. The moment it had a huge lede of having no symptoms while being contagious and a huge number of asymtomatic carriers it was going to be with us forever.

Anti-maskers just made waiting for a vaccine a little more miserable.


Stop with that common sense talk.  We need a scapegoat, dammit.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

natazha: It comes down to long-term immunity and mutation rates.  So far, memory T and B-cells seem to increase over time and actually produce better antibodies.  The mutations haven't impacted the key attachment points.


But my imagination says every random variable could have the worst outcome, therefore we'll all be bubble boys forever.

I mean, the possibility exists!
 
patowen
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: dumbobruni: So we get more shots, probably annually like the flu shot.

Big farking deal

You probably should delve a little bit into the current problem with the new UK strain before you speak so flippantly. It's not just going to evade the vaccine. It's making people sicker faster.

Although, I suppose that if they die quicker, that's less chance to spread the virus - so I guess a victory?


Why do you think the new strains will evade the vaccines?  We (should) get a flu shot every year because of mutations to that virus, and it's still effective preventing infection.  Why do you think Covid will be different?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Fun fact: antigen drift already has the potential to make first-generation covid vaccines obsolete.


The danger in spreading worst case scenario talk is that it convinces a lot of people to just give up on preventative measures altogether, throw up their hands, and say "we'll all get it eventually, nothing meaningful can be done".

Of my 80 coworkers, 10 or volunteered to get a vaccine. Half the remainder already believe the mutations will overcome any vaccine value.

There's a reason you didn't hear fauci on the radio last night telling us all how possible it is that we all die.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

patowen: hardinparamedic: dumbobruni: So we get more shots, probably annually like the flu shot.

Big farking deal

You probably should delve a little bit into the current problem with the new UK strain before you speak so flippantly. It's not just going to evade the vaccine. It's making people sicker faster.

Although, I suppose that if they die quicker, that's less chance to spread the virus - so I guess a victory?

Why do you think the new strains will evade the vaccines?  We (should) get a flu shot every year because of mutations to that virus, and it's still effective preventing infection.  Why do you think Covid will be different?


And, Fauci just last night on NPR said the UK mutation is unlikely to make the vaccines any less effective, and the other two big strains should only have a mild ability to do so - and that they should still be much milder if they do.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this troll ever have an argument or is it just memes all the way down?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Given that nCOV-2 is zoonotic, even if we eradicate it in humans, the possibility for another animal-to-human transmission event will always exist.
 
genner
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: SMB2811: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.

Nope. The moment it had a huge lede of having no symptoms while being contagious and a huge number of asymtomatic carriers it was going to be with us forever.

Anti-maskers just made waiting for a vaccine a little more miserable.

Stop with that common sense talk.  We need a scapegoat, dammit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: The only virus ever successfully eliminated from public transmission is smallpox. Polio is very close... nearly 70 years after the vaccine first came online. Yeah, it's smart to take the over on how long SARV-Cov2 virus will be around.


The ease of eliminating those viruses comes from the lack of animal reservoirs, particularly for smallpox. Covid already has the potential to develop animal reservoirs since we know it can infect members of Carnivora (cats, dogs, mink, etc.). It is unlikely, given how widespread it is, to ever go away. We got lucky with SARS (COVID-19's closest relative) because we were able to stop it before it got widespread enough, as well as it only infecting humans apparently. MERS (another Covid cousin) is more difficult, because it also circulates in camels. Covid will be with us for a long time, probably becoming like the flu with different strains circulating.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We'll be fine as long as political leaders make the tough calls and the average person makes the right choice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Smackledorfer: hardinparamedic: Fun fact: antigen drift already has the potential to make first-generation covid vaccines obsolete.

The danger in spreading worst case scenario talk is that it convinces a lot of people to just give up on preventative measures altogether, throw up their hands, and say "we'll all get it eventually, nothing meaningful can be done".

Of my 80 coworkers, 10 or volunteered to get a vaccine. Half the remainder already believe the mutations will overcome any vaccine value.

There's a reason you didn't hear fauci on the radio last night telling us all how possible it is that we all die.


Considering I've already completed the vaccine series, and I absolutely didn't say any of that, I really have a problem with you attributing something I didn't express to what I said.

My point was that this is not going to go away any foreseeable time in the future.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Catlenfell: It entirely possible that Covid become similar to the flu. We have to get shots every year.


I'm thinking that is more probable, than not.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You mean doctors and hospitals will have to keep covering up that they are reporting car crash victims as covid deaths...like...forever and stuff???
 
Felgraf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Nadie_AZ: Herd immunity did not have to be the policy that destroys defines us. It still doesn't.

No economy is worth the deaths of so many.

We haven't even started the great dying yet.  He's a picture of a biopsy from the small intestine of a coronavirus patient 91 days after 'recovery.'[Fark user image 425x340]

The green is active SARS-CoV-2.  It is absolutely not going to behave itself down there forever. This is likely not the only active reservoir either-it's just the I've we found first.  What is it doing?  Who knows. Fouling out B-cells training centers would be my guess.  That would explain why new strains looking like they've been passed through a B-cells deficient population 8 months into the pandemic.


As in every thread (like the last one as well), please, you know, cite your information? Because you have a very, very bad history of just repeating shiat off twitter without actually checking on ANY of it with regard to this pandemic, and then fall back on the argument of "WELL I WAS JUST TRYING TO SHARE INFO" when called out.

(And unlike you, I'll back this up with some citations for anyone else reading along. Here's one piece of evidence: https://www.fark.com/commen​ts/10705246​/125515838#c125515838 , in which you claimed that this was the 'only virus every found to act on ACE-2 receptors', and so that whatever animal it came from 'must have been exotic indeed' attempting to imply... something, I guess.)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks covidiots.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mainly because of scumbag conservatives but also anti-vaxxer Karen's.


Those AV types figure they'll just wait it out. I figure they're gonna get it sooner or later.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

geekbikerskum: Given that nCOV-2 is zoonotic, even if we eradicate it in humans, the possibility for another animal-to-human transmission event will always exist.


On the other hand, vaccine-conferred immunity might protect us against other, far worse strains line sars 1.0.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

erik-k: The developed world will not tolerate a disease that has about a 10% chance of crippling you for months even if you're healthy, causes a massive litany of multi organ damage, and based on some terrifying results in Britain, is likely to steal decades from your life if you're older.

Social distancing and masks alone are enough to push r0 to "roughly 1." Add vaccination taking away 2/3 or more of potential hosts, and it's over.

The only danger will be the howling to end all of that BEFORE the number of cases in a state is reduced to zero.


Why can't we fire it?!?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As the virus mutates we will periodically need to get a vaccine booster to top off immunities to all known strains, just like getting your annual flu shot. Since flu shots have been around for decades and we still have flu outbreaks we will likely have 'rona outbreaks as well. There should be a path forward for most people to return to a mostly normal life as long as they put up with the inconvenience of periodic immunizations. The anti-vaxxers on the other hand might finally begin to get thinned from the herd, and its a shame others will get caught up in their ignorance as collateral damage.
 
Displayed 50 of 151 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.