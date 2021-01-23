 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   My four-year-old just said, "Look, chucklefarks, we know your kids really aren't saying those 'profound' things you claim they are, so stop with the BS. You're not fooling anyone." Such a smart kid   (offspring.lifehacker.com) divider line
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never cataloged in any public forum and of the cute things my kids said, nor have I ever posted their pictures on Twitter. I did on Facebook big family pictures, but then I deleted my Facebook.

I have always thought mommy bloggers and Art Linkletter and Bil Keane were creepy people peeking around corners to jot down everything cute their kids say. And I always thought it was narcissistic by proxy. The point was to draw attention to themselves using their kids as the conduit.

Art Linkletter had this creepy grin on his face as he was always maneuvering the kids to say "toilet" so he could laugh uproariously. I grew up right after that whole era of broadcasting every darn cute things they said and thought "wow, you're using your kids as your meal ticket."

Not to mention privacy issues. I have heard lots of kids demanding emancipation from their parents because their mommy won't stop telling her audience everything they do and some of it was extremely personal stuff that would have their school experiences made a nightmare by kids making fun of them.

So just stop. Let them be kids. Not a "learning experience on life's journey"
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hearing from my kid that he has a classmate who said people use cheap literary devices on Twitter to make their comments seem more relatable by presenting their own opinion or imagination as the day-to-day happenings of other individuals in their most innocent moments, fabricating an alternate reality that never happened and doing it very poorly.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Man With Two Brains -- little girl bystander -- Better Quality
Youtube 7-a2QBfFQeA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today in issues that aren't...
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wh
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes it's true:

When I was about four, my parents told me, they were going vote in the election.  So, we all go to the polls.  I was very excited the whole time.  When we got home, I started crying.  When my Dad asked me why I was so upset, I told him, "I thought you said we were going on a boat!"

I've been hearing this story for 36 years.  I don't think my parents  made it up, as my mother can't remember her anniversary, but can rattle off every dumb thing I've done in my life.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My five year old told me that if he filled the sink with water and sat in it and started farting he'd be a motorboat.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid is an idiot. Every time I go to work he yells "Oh boy! Now second Daddy is coming over to give me candy while him and Mommy play Snake in the Bag!" and our pet is a dog, not a snake. Stupid kid.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When my cousin was about five, he and my aunt were shopping in a very bad part of Atlanta.  You ever seen a Kroger with metal detectors?  Anyway, right there in the middle of the store he asks his mom in the typical no-inside-voice that children have in big buildings: "Did God leave Black people in the oven too long?"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll add that nobody wants to see your farking kid in commercials.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Wh


Liar. You're making that up.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
... and then even my ass clapped
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I, Abraham Lincoln, just assume that everything on the internet is made up.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I asked a 5-year old what is the name of the gas that plants breathe.  She immediately responded with "Neutral hydrates!"  I had to ask a chemist whether that was a real thing, who said "I dunno".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In my experience, most of the "witty" or "insightful" things said by toddlers are just things they heard an adult say, and learned that it would elicit a positive reaction from adults when repeated.  The truly innocent insightful "out of the mouths of babes" things are pretty rare.

It's like a parrot who says "Here, kitty kitty!" and gets a treat.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My toddler said kitty the other day and I found it amazing but I'm sure no one here or anywhere else gives a flying fark.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lifeless: When my cousin was about five, he and my aunt were shopping in a very bad part of Atlanta.  You ever seen a Kroger with metal detectors?  Anyway, right there in the middle of the store he asks his mom in the typical no-inside-voice that children have in big buildings: "Did God leave Black people in the oven too long?"


Wonder if that was the Murder Kroger, The Disco Kroger, Gay Kroger (Krogay), Kosher Kroger, Hipster Kroger, Krobar, Shi**y Center Kroger, or the Stinky Kroger.  ATL has some interesting Kroger stores, each with a story
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Lifeless: When my cousin was about five, he and my aunt were shopping in a very bad part of Atlanta.  You ever seen a Kroger with metal detectors?  Anyway, right there in the middle of the store he asks his mom in the typical no-inside-voice that children have in big buildings: "Did God leave Black people in the oven too long?"

Wonder if that was the Murder Kroger, The Disco Kroger, Gay Kroger (Krogay), Kosher Kroger, Hipster Kroger, Krobar, Shi**y Center Kroger, or the Stinky Kroger.  ATL has some interesting Kroger stores, each with a story


Stay away from the Freddy Kroger.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Lifeless: When my cousin was about five, he and my aunt were shopping in a very bad part of Atlanta.  You ever seen a Kroger with metal detectors?  Anyway, right there in the middle of the store he asks his mom in the typical no-inside-voice that children have in big buildings: "Did God leave Black people in the oven too long?"

Wonder if that was the Murder Kroger, The Disco Kroger, Gay Kroger (Krogay), Kosher Kroger, Hipster Kroger, Krobar, Shi**y Center Kroger, or the Stinky Kroger.  ATL has some interesting Kroger stores, each with a story


They just shut down the Disco Kroger in Houston. Hot Mom Kroger was cannibalizing their business.
 
Alunan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size


The original.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When my goddaughter was 3, her mom says "I don't like seeing you're not picking up your toys like you were  told to."
She says "Then close your eyes mom."
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, plenty of adults are crying like children because an election was lost.

Except those toddlers possess dangerous weapons like guns, cars, facebook accounts, etc and expect us to find wisdom from the mouth of babies.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The author is probably one of those people who ends Tweets with "That's it.  That's the Tweet."
 
dirtfloorcracker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My four year old was excited to check the mailbox for a letter from Grandma.  He pulled over a chair, climbed up, and gazed into the empty mailbox.  He yelled "farkin shiat" and then he stomped off to the back yard.  Thank God he left, I've never laughed so hard.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is your thought brilliant, for you? Attribute it to a four-year-old.
Does your thought push your shallow ideology? Attribute it to Lincoln.
Is your thought sappy? Give it to a famous author you've heard of.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is what scrabble with my kids looked like when they were in elementary school
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

