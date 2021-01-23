 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   Finally, someone found a good reason to live in Michigan   (abc30.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Legal cannabis is good enough reason for me.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Legal cannabis is good enough reason for me.


There are much nicer places to live that have legal weed.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I dunno, where I live is pretty nice.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now they can afford to move somewhere nice.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ted Nugent moved to Texas.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gee, a guy could have a nice weekend in Vegas with that kind of money.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd be moving. Canada's not far. Think of how many Canadian girlfriends you could afford.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Ted Nugent moved to Texas.


See Michigan is better
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bigdog1960: I'd be moving. Canada's not far. Think of how many Canadian girlfriends you could afford.


1.26 at the current exchange rate
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Michigan is farking awesome.
 
NoahFenze [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Told my dad I was disappointed. I thought he was a winner.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bigdog1960: I'd be moving. Canada's not far. Think of how many Canadian girlfriends you could afford.


Yeah, but you'd need a metric converter.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Now they can afford to move somewhere nice.


Like Cleveland.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not any more.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SuperSeriousMan:
Like Cleveland.

I think I'll stay in Novi. Till the kids are gone to college.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Parts of MI are quite wonderful especially if you love the outdoors (lakes, trees, that sort of thing).

Plus, legal weed.

Lottery winners are, by and large, miserable farkers - the money destroys you.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So 1,472 chicks at the same time?
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

b0rscht: Parts of MI are quite wonderful especially if you love the outdoors (lakes, trees, that sort of thing).


Downsides.. no Mountains. The snow is crap for snowboarding/skiing.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Akuinnen: b0rscht: Parts of MI are quite wonderful especially if you love the outdoors (lakes, trees, that sort of thing).

Downsides.. no Mountains. The snow is crap for snowboarding/skiing.


Is Pine Knob still open?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got excited this morning when I saw the winner was in MI and I had the Mega Ball on a couple of lines and each one started with 4, but sadly it was all down there from there.

Won $6 though.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thesharkman:
Is Pine Knob still open?

Yup
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Akuinnen: b0rscht: Parts of MI are quite wonderful especially if you love the outdoors (lakes, trees, that sort of thing).

Downsides.. no Mountains. The snow is crap for snowboarding/skiing.


Great XC skiing however...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This old timer who rented an office from the company I work for once went out  for lunch with a client and his client's friend visiting from NYC.

The NYC guy was ripping on the State of Michigan and asked "What's so good about living in Michigan?"

The old time didn't miss a beat and said "The lack of obnoxious New Yorkers".
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how much of Detroit you could buy for that...

If my estimates are correct, somewhere between 30-50% of the city, by land area and including structures.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once again, the Almighty has decided not to give me a fun challenge.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: This old timer who rented an office from the company I work for once went out  for lunch with a client and his client's friend visiting from NYC.

The NYC guy was ripping on the State of Michigan and asked "What's so good about living in Michigan?"

The old time didn't miss a beat and said "The lack of obnoxious New Yorkers".


Haven't been to Ann Arbor, I see.

/still love Ann Arbor
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ClicheRinpoche: Eightballjacket: This old timer who rented an office from the company I work for once went out  for lunch with a client and his client's friend visiting from NYC.

The NYC guy was ripping on the State of Michigan and asked "What's so good about living in Michigan?"

The old time didn't miss a beat and said "The lack of obnoxious New Yorkers".

Haven't been to Ann Arbor, I see.

/still love Ann Arbor


That is true, my brother said about half his freshmen dorm at U of M were from NY.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got a friend, a farker who now lives there... I notice now he's not commenting in this thread yet...

/Nah, he probably wouldn't be in Detroit.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Ted Nugent moved to Texas.


In that case, Michigan just got a lot more appealing.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's way too much money to give to a random

Lottery winnings should be capped at 40 million

Giving that money to 25 people is a much better social and economic strategy
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brother lives in Michigan. Nuke the farking place. Twice.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice place.  Now if only you could figure out how to get into the head of the politicos that the fresh water is the most valuable resource and that running oil pipelines through it under major shipping channels is a recipe for disaster...
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Nice place.  Now if only you could figure out how to get into the head of the politicos that the fresh water is the most valuable resource and that running oil pipelines through it under major shipping channels is a recipe for disaster...


That Woman from Michigan issued a shutdown order on it. Enbridge is fighting it in federal court right now.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClicheRinpoche: Sanguine Dawn: Nice place.  Now if only you could figure out how to get into the head of the politicos that the fresh water is the most valuable resource and that running oil pipelines through it under major shipping channels is a recipe for disaster...

That Woman from Michigan issued a shutdown order on it. Enbridge is fighting it in federal court right now.


And Enbridge is not having much luck with that... and Enbridge is not well liked in Michigan (something about a few pipeline spills that were caused by Enbridge ignoring the known bad conditions of the pipelines).
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: I'd be moving. Canada's not far. Think of how many Canadian girlfriends you could afford.


What, you think you could just buy girlfriends in Canada? This isn't Thailand, Dude!

In Canada you have to fight their ex-boyfriends!
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"they will receive about $530 million after tax withholdings." Hello, real estate agent? I need a billion dollar house ASAP. What are property taxes.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: Parts of MI are quite wonderful especially if you love the outdoors (lakes, trees, that sort of thing).


Ever encounter a black fly? Michigan is your opportunity to meet many who want to get to know you.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: bigdog1960: I'd be moving. Canada's not far. Think of how many Canadian girlfriends you could afford.

Yeah, but you'd need a metric converter.


Yes, the money that could get you a 150lb American woman will get you a 150kg Canadian woman! What a bargain!!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ohio State fans can get tickets in Michigan Stadium easier than when Ohio State is at home?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I got excited this morning when I saw the winner was in MI and I had the Mega Ball on a couple of lines and each one started with 4, but sadly it was all down there from there.

Won $6 though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
