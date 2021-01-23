 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash The King is dead   (cnn.com)
227
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 hours ago  
... Long live the king.

/Felt like someone has to try to get in first with it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looking forward to his interview with God.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 hours ago  
fark this farking virus
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP, suspenders wearing, thick glasses sporting news man.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks, Republicans.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dumbobruni: fark this farking virus


I mean, he was 87...

But yeah. fark the virus.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Divorce lawyers inconsolable.
 
Sir VG
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ... Long live the king.

/Felt like someone has to try to get in first with it.


Son of a b*tch he stole my line.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Suspenders will be worn at half-mast.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP, interview dude.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just got a trivia question wrong about him about how many wives he had last night. Did I do this?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I look at this story and only one thought comes to mind.  I have exactly no opinion about this person.

I was never a fan.  I've heard a lot of really bad shiat about him.  I've never cared for any of his entertainment.  I don't even understand how the hell he was so famous anyway.

Well...  Respect for the dead, I suppose...  RIP Mr Interviewer guy.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Winterlight: Suspenders will be worn at half-mast.


like a chav?
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And here I had to remember that he wasn't already dead upon reading the news.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, bye
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FlashHarry: dumbobruni: fark this farking virus

I mean, he was 87...

But yeah. fark the virus.


he could have had another 10 years otherwise.

Your farking point?
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Welcome to Biden's America.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well...this week has lived up to "celebrities die in threes" clichè.

Hank Aaron
Gregory Sierra
Larry King
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More evidence supporting the "strange aeons" theory.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He is finally free of alimony payments.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I could name several other who deserved to go before this guy.

Still, 87 isn't too bad I guess.

RIP
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thousands expected to attend funeral, and that's just his ex's
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Let's go to St. Pete..."
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fake news, no way he was 87.  187 maybe.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 hours ago  

durbnpoisn: I look at this story and only one thought comes to mind.  I have exactly no opinion about this person.

I was never a fan.  I've heard a lot of really bad shiat about him.  I've never cared for any of his entertainment.  I don't even understand how the hell he was so famous anyway.

Well...  Respect for the dead, I suppose...  RIP Mr Interviewer guy.


That's what you call respect for the dead?  I'd hate to see how you treat people who are still alive to care.
 
lyndsayj
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As soon as I read recently that he'd tested positive, I knew it was only a matter of time. RIP
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dumbobruni: fark this farking virus


You mean the 87 year old "age" virus?

Because the tweet doesn't mention cause of death.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think I read about him in the Old Testament... lots of wives, 237 years old... a king or something... yeah, gotta be the same dude.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: dumbobruni: fark this farking virus

You mean the 87 year old "age" virus?

Because the tweet doesn't mention cause of death.


His post doesn't mention that he thinks King died of the virus.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh whew! I thought you meant the home run king.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 6 hours ago  

COVID19: I think I read about him in the Old Testament... lots of wives, 237 years old... a king or something... yeah, gotta be the same dude.


Supposedly you're responsible for his death.
 
Skyfrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: dumbobruni: fark this farking virus

You mean the 87 year old "age" virus?

Because the tweet doesn't mention cause of death.

Larry King, CNN talk-show legend, dies at 87 after being hospitalized with COVID-19

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entert​a​inment/celebrities/2021/01/23/larry-ki​ng-cnn-talk-show-legend-dies/331963002​/
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sad. I wish he were still around so that he could report on how he didn't die of the hoax. Sad.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Elvis died a while ago, Subby.

Also:

Howard Stern Prank Call To Colin Powell On Larry King Live
Youtube tp69LW4Yg34
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Howard Stern - Larry King Segment
Youtube CYEnC499ej0
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP


RIP
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Craig Ferguson with Larry King Geoff - Emails
Youtube kdXiburHUQg
 
smunns
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How are supporters of biden and his little dog  going to get the credit repair secrets they desperately need instead of being responsible adults now?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I liked him when he'd come on Conan's show, but that's all I really know of him.

He was already older than God's balls when I was just a kid.
 
phedex
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Norm on The Dirt Nap
Youtube 8ZKq7CoZv4w
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tracy Jordan on Larry King Live
Youtube MvHWNA1bRnQ
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RIP

RIP
 
phenn
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I dealt with him personally, a number of years ago, when I represented a family in the news media. It was attached to a pretty high-profile legal case. King, instead of having producers call me, rang me himself. He was a gentleman. I'll remember that of him.

RIP.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 6 hours ago  

smunns: How are supporters of biden and his little dog  going to get the credit repair secrets they desperately need instead of being responsible adults now?


cope more
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So I guess this means that those Omega XL pills don't do shiat, doesn't it?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
