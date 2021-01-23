 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy, eh)   Chatham, Ontario: Since September, local police have seized CAD $25.5 million worth of black market marijuana in four raids. For those of you in the US, that's $1,596.00 at current exchange rates   (chathamvoice.com) divider line
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


The dispensary prices here are a joke. Black market dope is $1500 per pound. Guess what most folks do to get their medicine.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


Some regulation if of course necessary.  But a lot of regulation is only necessary for big business to enrich themselves and their political hack allies at the expense of everyone else.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chatham weed? Ew.

I think I'll keep getting mine from BC instead.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So using cop math, that's what, a quarter ounce?
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I LOVED biking by the place on Grand ave! The AROMA was incredible ! mm mmm yummy ! Oh and BC seeds work GREAT in Chatham .
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soooo ... what happens to the growing operation infrastructure and product? Is it dismantled and destroyed? Seems to me an operation like this, already set up to produce, if properly permitted and inspected who make a fine addition to the local economies.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where I go the prices vary wildly, $6.99 a gram- $15 a gram, eighths go from 19.99 up to $50+, no real rhyme or reason, I just look for strongest cheapest stuff, same way I shop for wine. Is cheaper than my pot guy but he delivered.
 
patowen
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


Sounds kind of like the situation in WA state shortly after legalization.  There were a lot of medical shops already, so it was hard to find just a 21+ shop.  Some municipalities voted to ban dispensaries within their city limits.  Prices were high for decent quality.

More licenses were granted though and lots of shops opened, mostly between towns.  Competition drove prices down to below original black-market prices.  Quality is good.  Suddenly it was easier to swing by and grab something than it was to call your usual guy and try to score.

Part of the draw now is the huge variety of products available (oil, wax, shatter, edibles, infused drinks, CBD therapies, topicals, paraphernalia) in one spot, all in shiny packaging delivered with return policies, loyalty points and sales.  Black-market can't compete.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chatham makes me think they're bringing it over from Michigan, but the border has been closed for some time.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

Some regulation if of course necessary.  But a lot of regulation is only necessary for big business to enrich themselves and their political hack allies at the expense of everyone else.


Is it necessary? Maybe keep it away from kids and don't drive high but other than that I say give 'er. This is a plant that can grow with very little attention it has never been controlled even when it was illegal it was maybe two phone calls away. Legalizing it was just admitting the battle was lost and trying to regulate it is going about as well as prohibition did.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


it's cheap in vancouver, but only seth rogan seems to be able to get high quality bud.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Eightballjacket: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

Some regulation if of course necessary.  But a lot of regulation is only necessary for big business to enrich themselves and their political hack allies at the expense of everyone else.

Is it necessary? Maybe keep it away from kids and don't drive high but other than that I say give 'er. This is a plant that can grow with very little attention it has never been controlled even when it was illegal it was maybe two phone calls away. Legalizing it was just admitting the battle was lost and trying to regulate it is going about as well as prohibition did.


I think you still want to regulate who can sell it and where, and regulations are necessary if you want to insure product quality and truth in labeling(potency should be clearly communicated).
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?


Ummm.... we get to use that one so often DUE TO the incredible exchange rate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i wonder what the cops are going to do with the US$800 worth of weed in the evidence locker.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off



Wander through the Junction, there are 4 dispensaries in a 4 block stretch. They are the only store to open there in the past year.

/I don't know about the quality or price....
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shawnnoo: I LOVED biking by the place on Grand ave! The AROMA was incredible ! mm mmm yummy ! Oh and BC seeds work GREAT in Chatham .


My workplace is downwind of a cannabis processing facility AND a bakery that specializes in desserts. It's like being in heaven without having to die. Yet.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RTOGUY: Eightballjacket: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

Some regulation if of course necessary.  But a lot of regulation is only necessary for big business to enrich themselves and their political hack allies at the expense of everyone else.

Is it necessary? Maybe keep it away from kids and don't drive high but other than that I say give 'er. This is a plant that can grow with very little attention it has never been controlled even when it was illegal it was maybe two phone calls away. Legalizing it was just admitting the battle was lost and trying to regulate it is going about as well as prohibition did.


The destruction in the forests in Northern California are a good example of why regulation of some sort is needed.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?


Almost as pathetic as those who can't seem to let it go and move on.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?


Original TimBits?
 
algman
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?

Original TimBits?


What's the exchange rate on TimBits:Munchkins?
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FrancoFile: the border has been closed for some time.


Recte, the border is alleged to have been closed for some time.

There's a principle that historians use when trying to understand some long-gone polity: the more laws against a given activity, the more common that activity.
 
rottenbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: shawnnoo: I LOVED biking by the place on Grand ave! The AROMA was incredible ! mm mmm yummy ! Oh and BC seeds work GREAT in Chatham .

My workplace is downwind of a cannabis processing facility AND a bakery that specializes in desserts. It's like being in heaven without having to die. Yet.


Across the street from my work there is a greenhouse that has now been rented to a grow op. Come September the stink is overpowering. I get my office is in the country and surrounded by various greenhouses but they really have to get better filters like all the other grow ops in the area.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing I'm sure of, it's that these busts will teach Canadian black market weed operators that crime doesn't pay, and that they would be well advised to respect the majesty of the Canadian marijuana laws and regulations, and to get out of the weed business altogether before this kind of thing happens to them.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: I think you still want to regulate who can sell it and where, and regulations are necessary if you want to insure product quality and truth in labeling(potency should be clearly communicated).


Yeah back in school the cops came to give us a talking to about weed and did you know that drug dealers sometimes put PCP in the pot and then when you smoke it you go insane and kill people? I'm about as worried about illegal pot producers as I am about buying eggs or honey from a farm stand. If you want to know the potency your dealer was the one that gave you a review and that system worked just fine.

TwowheelinTim: The destruction in the forests in Northern California are a good example of why regulation of some sort is needed.


There are more than enough forestry regulations the rules should be the same clearing forests for pot as exist for clearing forests for houses or corn. As a society we have spent and continue to spend far too much time, effort, and money worrying about pot. I say we wash our hands of it and let the people and the markets decide what to do about it. None of the fears about legalizing it came true the worst outcome so far was that legal demand exceeded legal supply which is hardly a problem.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile:

Rondoeu bay
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


Dispensaries? No, they're weed stores. I've got two within a minute's walking distance. They're farking everywhere. The quality is fine, and yes it is expensive. The vast majority of people are ok with it. You can distill your own booze for less than half of what it costs at a liquor store but few people do it. The black market is only there because it was booming when legalization came into effect. Give it a while. It'll dwindle down.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off


Fellow Canuck here. Montrealer (oui, oui). 1.9 kms from where I live I can legally buy 3.5 grams of 19% grade. for $20. I'm not complaining.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I buy 15g of fairly decent shatter every 2 weeks or so. The legal dispensaries are now selling crap shatter at $60/g.  My "guy" sells it to me at $25/g plus HE DELIVERS IT right to my door, in a little farm town about 20 miles from Ottawa, the closest city. I get dry bud (top quality only) at $125/Oz. At a legal dispensary, that would cost me $600.

I DON'T want to support organized crime and I hope my money isn't being used to pay for human trafficking or something but... Why would I drive 45 minutes, all the way to the city, to shop at one of the few legal dispensaries to pay more for lower quality product? With MY people, I can bargain with them - I buy in larger quantities than most - 2 weeks worth at a time. My suppliers love bigger purchases and always give me VERY reasonable prices. For my loyalty (I've kept the same guy since he opened shop) I always get gifts with my orders - This week they threw in 2 extra grams of REALLY high-end shatter and a gram of black Afghan hash! For free! That doesn't happen at the government shop.

Am I a bad person? I guess I am. The weed helps me to live with it.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: I buy 15g of fairly decent shatter every 2 weeks or so. The legal dispensaries are now selling crap shatter at $60/g.  My "guy" sells it to me at $25/g plus HE DELIVERS IT right to my door, in a little farm town about 20 miles from Ottawa, the closest city. I get dry bud (top quality only) at $125/Oz. At a legal dispensary, that would cost me $600.

I DON'T want to support organized crime and I hope my money isn't being used to pay for human trafficking or something but... Why would I drive 45 minutes, all the way to the city, to shop at one of the few legal dispensaries to pay more for lower quality product? With MY people, I can bargain with them - I buy in larger quantities than most - 2 weeks worth at a time. My suppliers love bigger purchases and always give me VERY reasonable prices. For my loyalty (I've kept the same guy since he opened shop) I always get gifts with my orders - This week they threw in 2 extra grams of REALLY high-end shatter and a gram of black Afghan hash! For free! That doesn't happen at the government shop.

Am I a bad person? I guess I am. The weed helps me to live with it.


I'm sorry , are you saying $60 a gram??  I must have read that wrong.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: RonRon893: I buy 15g of fairly decent shatter every 2 weeks or so. The legal dispensaries are now selling crap shatter at $60/g.  My "guy" sells it to me at $25/g plus HE DELIVERS IT right to my door, in a little farm town about 20 miles from Ottawa, the closest city. I get dry bud (top quality only) at $125/Oz. At a legal dispensary, that would cost me $600.

I DON'T want to support organized crime and I hope my money isn't being used to pay for human trafficking or something but... Why would I drive 45 minutes, all the way to the city, to shop at one of the few legal dispensaries to pay more for lower quality product? With MY people, I can bargain with them - I buy in larger quantities than most - 2 weeks worth at a time. My suppliers love bigger purchases and always give me VERY reasonable prices. For my loyalty (I've kept the same guy since he opened shop) I always get gifts with my orders - This week they threw in 2 extra grams of REALLY high-end shatter and a gram of black Afghan hash! For free! That doesn't happen at the government shop.

Am I a bad person? I guess I am. The weed helps me to live with it.

I'm sorry , are you saying $60 a gram??  I must have read that wrong.


Of SHATTER... $60/g of shatter isn't unusual. Hell, some black market shops soak customers that much for mid-grade shatter. Is that unusual for you?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One gram of shatter (lighter for scale)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: RTOGUY: Eightballjacket: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

Some regulation if of course necessary.  But a lot of regulation is only necessary for big business to enrich themselves and their political hack allies at the expense of everyone else.

Is it necessary? Maybe keep it away from kids and don't drive high but other than that I say give 'er. This is a plant that can grow with very little attention it has never been controlled even when it was illegal it was maybe two phone calls away. Legalizing it was just admitting the battle was lost and trying to regulate it is going about as well as prohibition did.

The destruction in the forests in Northern California are a good example of why regulation of some sort is needed.


Biggest DEA eradication, in the history of U.S., occurred in the Franklin Wildlife Area, here in Central MO, in September of 1989:  "500,000 mature Marijuana plants" pulled up and bulldozed!!!

Yeah, State DNR never bothered with the acre, after acre, of the naturally propagating, through reseeding, Hemp. There were bird hunter tags to be sold & the birds love Hemp seed.  Stuff required no attention and, until then Gov. Ashcroft thought that he'd be able to grab some of then prez. GHWB's "war on some drugs" cash meant for "drug" overwhelmed States?  All the seeds meant DNR got a few more bucks to fund the counting of Box Turtle populations - and such.

Point being:  Midwest has only to broadcast seeds of 30% Sativas, from aircraft, along rivers such as the Missouri - and price supports for "retail" across the Nation will become the source of latest ag.product tax payer subsidies -  'cause the price pretty much drops to zero (Hemp will be o.k., though).
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: Where I go the prices vary wildly, $6.99 a gram- $15 a gram, eighths go from 19.99 up to $50+, no real rhyme or reason, I just look for strongest cheapest stuff, same way I shop for wine. Is cheaper than my pot guy but he delivered.


Getting on the mad dog I see
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies.


It's really down to your provincial government.  In AB, My small town of 15k people had 5 dispensaries at one point.  It is a tourist town, but still it was a lot.  At least one has closed down in the last couple months.

As to quality I can't really say.  I rarely used before legalization, but the brownies I made after sure worked as intended.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

The dispensary prices here are a joke. Black market dope is $1500 per pound. Guess what most folks do to get their medicine.


I do recognize that weed has various side effect benefits.
However calling it Medicine makes you sound like a POS each and everytime and no one is buying that story.
You use it to get high and thats all, the side effects just happen to be a bonus.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?


Keep quiet or we'll send Bieber back.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: FrancoFile:

Rondoeu bay


heaven
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: MellowMauiMan: Astorix: Cannabis in Canada isn't the boon you think it is. For one thing is too few dispensaries in too many cities, the quality is crap and it's too expensive. At least in Ontario. I don't know that it's like that in BC or down east, or in the prairies. But here, a few places want to charge $22 a gram. It's f*cking ridiculous and this, of course makes it inevitable that the well run illegal system, running for decades under prohibition would still be in place.

Too many politicians here have investments in License providers and like it very nicely

Everybody else is goddamned ripped off

The dispensary prices here are a joke. Black market dope is $1500 per pound. Guess what most folks do to get their medicine.

I do recognize that weed has various side effect benefits.
However calling it Medicine makes you sound like a POS each and everytime and no one is buying that story.
You use it to get high and thats all, the side effects just happen to be a bonus.


I actually have a prescription... but the only time I ever refer to it as "my medicine" is when I'm being forced to justify it. For me, it's "my shatter".
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Canada doesn't suck at legal weed.
Ontario sucks at legal weed. This is the same province that is writhing under the iron fist of the LCBO.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These endless discussions about the high prices of legal weed vs. black market weed are pretty ridiculous.  It's nothing to do with weed itself.  It has to do with bungling government oversight of the market.  So many jurisdictions treat legal weed as if it were weapons grade plutonium, instead of the mild herbal euphoriant it actually is.

If you doubt this, just take a look at the prices at Oregon dispensaries.

Eventually, the marketplace will respond, and illegal weed will go the way of bootleggers and moonshine. It will still exist, but it will be an insignificant market segment.

I probably won't live to see it, but most of you will.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, despite the name, Hawaiian pizza originated in Chatham. What unholy concoctions will they be able to invent on weed?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Canada doesn't suck at legal weed.
Ontario sucks at legal weed. This is the same province that is writhing under the iron fist of the LCBO.


We have a brand new shop a few blocks up from my place that has had an "Opening soon!" sign for a couple months. It has the shop name and logo, it looks ready to go outside... No doubt one of the big swath of new licenses the govt just released. I'm anxious for them to open - If they carry comparable products and quality that I'm accustomed to and aren't some ridiculous price, I'll buy legally, no problem. I'm betting they can't compete with my current supplier though.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I do recognize that weed has various side effect benefits.
However calling it Medicine makes you sound like a POS each and everytime and no one is buying that story.
You use it to get high and thats all, the side effects just happen to be a bonus.


The primary effect, of Delta Nine THC, alone, can certainly be interpreted as "being High".  However, to deny that those who use for medical (neuralgia in particular), rather consider the result of that effect as "unencumbering"?  Sounds stupid, too.

/better to be 'feeling' like moving around "normally" and getting things done, rather than not
//speaking only of 100% D9THC, alone (there are many cannabinoids with other effects - maybe the researchers shouldn't be throttled, eh?)
 
Shryke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Oh man! A currency exchange joke?!

Well played! Love those original bits, you know?


I convert Canadian money into Tube Steaks. That was the first place I've ever actually seen Tube Steaks for sale.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
#1 the mob and cartels were created by prohibition. #2 the artificially high price of marijuana right now is the main cause of the black market.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

knobmaker:

Eventually, the marketplace will respond, and illegal weed will go the way of bootleggers and moonshine. It will still exist, but it will be an insignificant market segment.

I probably won't live to see it, but most of you will.

Sure, Jan.

knobmaker: . So many jurisdictions treat legal weed as if it were weapons grade plutonium, instead of the mild herbal euphoriant it actually is.


The idea to regulate the stuff stringently came from the pro-legalization side itself, and this so that voters would be more amenable to their ballot initiatives.  I for one don't think voters would have gone in for ballot initiatives that would have changed the laws to permit anyone to sell any amount to anyone else at any time and at any place, without regulation and without taxes.  Although as a practical matter that would be the only way to wipe out the black market for the stuff that exists everywhere it's legal to trade in.
 
