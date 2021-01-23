 Skip to content
(Leicester Mercury)   Burglars took cash, jewelry, Eddie the crow, power tools, and... wait, what?   (leicestermercury.co.uk) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For all she knows this was Eddie's grand chance to escape this crazy lady's house and he's long gone.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eddie is the name of one of my crowbars.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah... She looks like a crow owner.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Power tools
 
crinz83
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i hope the crow wasn't murdered
 
Fano
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he sound just. LIKE. THIS? CAAAAAW!
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Iniamyen: Yeah... She looks like a crow owner.


What a Crow owner might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Knowing crows, he was the mastermind behind it.

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Eddie followed the burglars and he's going to come back and let everyone know where they went.
Crows can do stuff like that.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surprised the crow let them out with their eyes if he didn't want to leave. Also they are very territorial.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Maybe Eddie followed the burglars and he's going to come back and let everyone know where they went.
Crows can do stuff like that.


I'm sure they could.
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


/apparently they also do horror shows
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just so happens that an Australian movie has just come out about the relationship between a family and their pet magpie (similar to a crow). Seeing this will help the crowless to understand the deep bond that can happen between this kind of pet and their "owners."

Penguin Bloom is a true story of a woman who, after an accident that left her permanently paralysed, has a special visitor to her house that changes her and her family for the better.

I was surprised when I saw the casting in this- not only does it have Naomi Watts, but also the actor who played Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead!

This movie is apparently so true to life that the family this story happened to allowed the filmmakers to make the movie in their own home.

So I am looking forward to seeing this.

///no zombie crows were used or harmed in the making of this movie

PENGUIN BLOOM Official Trailer #1 (NEW 2021) Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln Movie HD
Youtube mVqV1CRTfsM
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [bird_on_subway.jpg]


That looks more like a raven.  I don't think I've ever seen a crow that big even in Michigan, and the crows here in Arizona are about half the size of Michigan crows.

Also, these people should let Eddie go.  Upset crows tend to become destructive poop factories.
 
acouvis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Quality time at home with Eddie?

Nevermore.
 
