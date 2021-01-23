 Skip to content
(BBC)   Remy Julienne, arguably the greatest stunt driver of all time, dead from Covid at 90   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nice find, subby.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Italian Job (Car Chase-Mini Coopers)
Youtube kuKYtRuDiuw
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hell of a career.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Watched For Your Eyes Only recently.  always liked it though I read that some Bond snobs don't care for it.

Also, in the article, they spelled fulfill as fulfil, not sure if that was a typo or some weird Brit spelling.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He was on a long running commercial series when I was a kid, but I can't remember the product. Michelin, maybe?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
His Mario Kart video was pretty funny

MARIO KART 2 (REMI GAILLARD)
Youtube KT1pWo0WZJE
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Salute, great life and great work🍷
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Memories, friends, and 8x10s.

RIP, Brave Dude
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As per his last request, he will be cut into short, thin strips.
 
smunns
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow, 90 years old and the only cause of death is COVID, too bad he didn't want to wear a mask, right?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's no Joie Chitwood.

/I keed
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In French movies, the trailers would often mention if the film featured stunts by Rémy Julienne. He was a reason to watch the movie.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 6 hours ago  

smunns: Wow, 90 years old and the only cause of death is COVID, too bad he didn't want to wear a mask, right?


Since COVID apparently is the only thing that kills you nowadays, if you wear a mask you practically become immortal and will live forever.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: He was on a long running commercial series when I was a kid, but I can't remember the product. Michelin, maybe?


Oh, yeah. FIAT.

AD FIAT 124 - Stunt driver (Rémy Julienne) \ 1973-74 \ ita vV
Youtube pmzxuxKQv-8
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: Watched For Your Eyes Only recently.  always liked it though I read that some Bond snobs don't care for it.

Also, in the article, they spelled fulfill as fulfil, not sure if that was a typo or some weird Brit spelling.


I've always been indifferent to Bond, but I adore 2CVs, so
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY | Car Chase
Youtube DB9-NU7iRkw
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sunidesus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kuKYtRuD​iuw]


Fun, but completely pointless, since the Dormobile has no difficulty driving through the traffic and catching up with the bus..
 
padraig
‘’ 5 hours ago  

capt.hollister: In French movies, the trailers would often mention if the film featured stunts by Rémy Julienne. He was a reason to watch the movie.


Yep, that's how much of a legend the guy was.
That and you'd watch a Belmondo movie because you knew he did almost all his stunts, and the ones he did not do, Julienne did.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

carkiller: I've always been indifferent to Bond, but I adore 2CVs, so
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DB9-NU7i​Rkw]


I've met the owner of one of those "2CVs". It has a four cylinder GS engine and an arrester hook underneath for catching a wire if a last minute abort was needed.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is sadder to me than Larry Farking King kicking it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess he isn't....Death Proof.
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hal Needham might argue.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I misread the headline...Damn You Dyslexia!
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RIP
cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was that old show?  Stunt Masters or something?  I feel like he was on every single episode of that.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a cool job to have.
I can't even parallel park worth a Fark.
 
