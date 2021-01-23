 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Behold the abandoned Soviet nuclear missile base from the height of the Cold War hidden in a Polish forest. Anyone need an evil genius secret lair?   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, Cold War, World War II, Soviet Union, abandoned Soviet, Nuclear weapon, Eastern Bloc, nuclear missile base, military complex  
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On the next "The Proper People"...
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Man, can you imagine the stores of Cold War era technology that could still be laying around, like solar-powered flashlights? And there's probably an armada of screen door submarines.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It is from this base that any other soviet leader except Gorbachev would have bombed Chernobyl
 
Trik
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Currently in bidding for a dormant volcano with a skull shaped cave entrance or I would jump on this.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have one.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I need a tetanus shot just for looking at those pics.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: solar-powered flashlight


You mean like this one?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can it be gold trimmed? Asking for a Florida Man....
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you can construct a golf course and are willing to take an IOU, I think I got a buyer for you.

/Put in some gold amenities while you are st it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Watch out for deep crows.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All that technology.
And the website functions like an abandoned silo
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I might be interested. What's the Stalagmen situation? And is there any evidence of Deep Crows?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Porous Horace: I have one.


You do? May we see it?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 hours ago  

holdmybones: Porous Horace: I have one.

You do? May we see it?


As much as I'd love to, I can't have anyone over due to COVID fears and restrictions.
Try me again next year.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What are schools like?
 
6655321
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ex El Presidente needs a new place to look for fraudulent ballots and OJ's real killer.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeff Bezos will buy it after he fully transitions to Lex Luthor.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, I don't NEED one....but I WANT one...
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple plants and it will be downright cozy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This critter will be wanting a new evil-genius secret lair after he gets out of prison:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
