 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Woman who missed out on McDonald's drive-thru breakfast while waiting in line calls cops, cops not amused   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
61
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Twitter followers, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

2154 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 10:04 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Up until then, we never sausage a dumb reason to call the police.

/Meh.
//I tried.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have to grant that The Sun has some pretty good headline writers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have had the skrimps
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Insp Taylor replied: "Knew there would be no need to egg you on with the puns".

I like a cop with a sense of humor. Seems to me that he was, in fact, a little amused.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get up before 11?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have you ever heard the expression "The customer is always right?"
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's a stupid expression
 
TheReject
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jtown: [memegenerator.net image 400x341]


Yeah, I've been in that situation before.  Back in the day, wake up hungover as hell, craving a couple sausage mcmuffins with egg. Get there five minutes late and breakfast is shut down.

I would just whine to myself and get a double cheeseburger instead of calling 911.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My mind went to that movie Falling Down and realizing how normalized that behavior and plot line have become in the last decade or so.
 
TheReject
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*tinyfistshaking.gif*
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
...and I see I wasn't the only one :P
 
TheReject
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, it is pretty obscure.

The local place near me has breakfast all day and it is wonderful.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And for one I confess that if I could find in any travels a receipt for a McDonald's drive-thru breakfast, it would give me more satisfaction than a transcript of any inscription from any stone whatever." (Benjamin Franklin to John Bartram, 1769.)
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 4 hours ago  

X-Geek: Have you ever heard the expression "The customer is always right?"
[Fark user image 341x148]

/It's a stupid expression


I guess it's silly to take it too literally. But the idea of giant corporation as servant to the consumer is far better than the contemporary American notion of giant corporation as master of all.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.


Not anymore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And you know all those lucky McDonald's employees are getting those unsold biscuits and sausage and egg-like reconstituted chicken like substitutes.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
McKaren
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, she can still get her Western Barbecue Burger.

/Obscure?
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optimistic_cynic: foo monkey: You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.

Not anymore.


Some of them still have it all day, just have to ask
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 hours ago  

X-Geek: Have you ever heard the expression "The customer is always right?"
[Fark user image 341x148]

/It's a stupid expression


Came here for this reference, leaving satisfied. :)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.


or canada
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.


All of them near me stopped all-day breakfast. A real shame because there is nothing like that drunken 1 am sausage McMuffin in the back of an Uber.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

meanmutton: foo monkey: You want 24/7 Mickey D's Breakfast, you need move to the land of the grease and the home of the bread.

All of them near me stopped all-day breakfast. A real shame because there is nothing like that drunken 1 am sausage McMuffin in the back of an Uber.


I just realized that drunken 1 am McDonald's trips in the back of an Uber arent really a thing anymore and guess those two things just MIGHT be related.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around here both jack and carl are closed for breakfast, leaving mickeys or the cafe on the slopes to feed our 9000 skiers. Mickeys line is about 20 minutes...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Are you still serving breakfast?"

"You mean like, today, or in general?"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been a long time. Should I rewatch Falling Down?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay, home town on Fark! Yes, there are many, many stupid people in East Grinstead. Lots of geezers and geezer-birds. It's not known as East Grimstead for nothing.

/McDonald's in EG used to be a pub called The White Lion
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sausage Egg McMuffins are yummy.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Threp: I have to grant that The Sun has some pretty good headline writers.


The Sun has some of the best writers in the UK newspaper business. The Star (however many greenlights they buy) is illiterate trash but the Sun is tautly written, well phrased and often deliberately funny.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bill Burr - McDonald's, Dirigir Bêbado e Solidão - Legendado Br (Walk Your Way Out)
Youtube XsQxZmnT40w
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wales, not Scotland, but nevertheless Universal.

GOLDIE LOOKIN CHAIN - AT THE DRIVE-THRU
Youtube g-S_W_mWT9c
 
tuxq
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess everyone involved is lucky she didn't just assume her final form.

/ Is that obscure now
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: My mind went to that movie Falling Down and realizing how normalized that behavior and plot line have become in the last decade or so.


If that's normalized behavior where you live, I'd consider moving.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: BumpInTheNight: My mind went to that movie Falling Down and realizing how normalized that behavior and plot line have become in the last decade or so.

If that's normalized behavior where you live, I'd consider moving.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know how hard it is to find a dual ocean front view?  Besides we don't know the neighbors were prone to heavy periods of black-out drug-fueled ragers where they turn into total assholes and terrorize the neighborhood  that sometimes last 8 freakin' years at a time.  Thank god this last one was only four.
 
Ostman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey guys, it's a bit like that Falling Down movie!
Has anyone noted that yet?
 
Bug2k
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the end it wasn't just a (Mc) Muffinburger
 
fustanella
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wendy Clark asked: "Did you give her a frying?"

Their competitor doesn't need to hide behind a pseudonym. They roast well enough on the official account.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: Up until then, we never sausage a dumb reason to call the police.

/Meh.
//I tried.


Donut quit your day job.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x206]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes I wish Al gore hadn't invented the internet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ma'am, this is not a McDonald's Drive-Thru.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phrawgh: "And for one I confess that if I could find in any travels a receipt for a McDonald's drive-thru breakfast, it would give me more satisfaction than a transcript of any inscription from any stone whatever." (Benjamin Franklin to John Bartram, 1769.)


My grandmother worked on that translation!
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd slather her McMuffins with Big Mac sauce.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stuffy: Sausage Egg McMuffins are yummy.


McGriddles. OMFG.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't be an issue anymore here in Canada, as others mentioned, but back when there was the cutoff, they forgot to put my McMuffin in my bag this one time.  Ordered and got my meal before 11:00, but only noticed the missing item at like 11:01, and they refused to do anything but substitute or refund me.  Was pretty pissed, although I didn't do anything crazy, lol.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.