 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   British man figures out the safest place for a Boeing 737 is in a field   (insider.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Family, Last year, former aircraft technician, Internal combustion engine, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Jet aircraft, Turbofan  
•       •       •

2606 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 9:12 AM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
princhester
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can we be a little bit fair here and accept that the name "737" has been used by Boeing since the 1960's and the version this guy is remodelling is not the 737 Max with the poor crash record?  And that previous models of 737 had an average to good crash record?
 
Luciferian
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Airplane Its an entirely different kind of flying altogether
Youtube 3qNtyfZP8bE
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't be worse than Jane's rocket pod camper
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was trying to figure out if the field were a landing zone or is that just a Brazilian thing or do the Brits have that, too.
 
fark account name
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline should more accurately read, "British Dad has 737 Cut in Half and Abandoned in His Yard".
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great. An article about some project a guy started. If he's anything like me, this thing will wallow unfinished in his backyard for two years until his wife gets fed up and has it hauled away when he's out of town.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can you still sit in the pilot chair and go "pew pew pew!"?
 
Chevello
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"A former aircraft technician turned stay-at-home dad, Jones has found a creative way to combine his love of planes with his duties at home."


That's almost as bad as the ones where "when Steve's wife became too ill to take care of their seven children, he quit his job to stay home and take care of all of them.

/Note to self for next life should there be one: Be born wealthy.
//Failing that, marry wealth.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x239]

Can't be worse than Jane's rocket pod camper


Jane.  Heh.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What good will it be if you have to get a wide load permit anytime you want to go camping? The fuselage is 12'4" wide. The usual US lane width is 12' and permits start to be needed at around 8.5'. This project is stupid anywhere but more so considering the dinky cowpaths they call roads over there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

iamskibibitz: Great. An article about some project a guy started. If he's anything like me, this thing will wallow unfinished in his backyard for two years until his wife gets fed up and has it hauled away when he's out of town.


Here is a tip from a professional "picker"
Read the divorce listings in your home town, and cross reference with the garage sale listings.
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 hours ago  

princhester: Can we be a little bit fair here and accept that the name "737" has been used by Boeing since the 1960's and the version this guy is remodelling is not the 737 Max with the poor crash record?  And that previous models of 737 had an average to good crash record?


No
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: What good will it be if you have to get a wide load permit anytime you want to go camping? The fuselage is 12'4" wide. The usual US lane width is 12' and permits start to be needed at around 8.5'. This project is stupid anywhere but more so considering the dinky cowpaths they call roads over there.


It sounds like he's only going to move it once to some trailer park/camp ground area and then rent it out.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There used to be company that was converting decommissioned airliners into a some sort of summer cottages. I even remember one mounted on a plinth that would allow the whole thing to rotate slowly... It's been some years so I lost the link but maybe some farker remembers...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iamskibibitz: Great. An article about some project a guy started. If he's anything like me, this thing will wallow unfinished in his backyard for two years until his wife gets fed up and has it hauled away when he's out of town.


Wife, at an arts & crafts show in the park: "That's a cute picture frame, I'm buying that."
Me: "No, I can make that at home for a fraction of that price."
(Narrator: two years pass)
Wife, at an arts & crafts show in the park: "That's a cute picture frame, I'm buying that."
Me, reaching for wallet: "How much do you need?"
 
historynow11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Can't be worse than Jane's rocket pod camper


Don't you mean Bim?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

awruk!: There used to be company that was converting decommissioned airliners into a some sort of summer cottages. I even remember one mounted on a plinth that would allow the whole thing to rotate slowly... It's been some years so I lost the link but maybe some farker remembers...


There's an association that coordinates companies that do this sort of thing.

/One of the converted 727s is parked about 30 minutes away from here, west of Hillsboro. It was originally set up in a field, but the guy planted a bunch of firs around it and now it's in the middle of the woods.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It will either be cool as all heck or will look like a giant piece of crap. I am hoping it will end up looking cool.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

princhester: Can we be a little bit fair here and accept that the name "737" has been used by Boeing since the 1960's and the version this guy is remodelling is not the 737 Max with the poor crash record?  And that previous models of 737 had an average to good crash record?


The most popular airliner of all time. Of . All. Time
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay-at-home dad Steve Jones is converting a Boeing 737 plane into a camper trailer.

Well, he needs to do something to keep busy until Johnny wants to tour again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: What good will it be if you have to get a wide load permit anytime you want to go camping? The fuselage is 12'4" wide. The usual US lane width is 12' and permits start to be needed at around 8.5'. This project is stupid anywhere but more so considering the dinky cowpaths they call roads over there.


From TFA: "static caravan". He's going to move it from his shop to a field somewhere, then leave it there. The UK road width limit (without road closures and the like) is 4.3m = just over 14ft.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.