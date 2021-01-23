 Skip to content
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iceland has universal health care... so let's give them a big hand!
 
Stibium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Iceland has universal health care... so let's give them a big hand!


And a double slap on the back!

/modern medicine is farking awesome!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hope he gets off doing "the stranger"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anybody that is against Medicare for All should be aware that the founding fathers thought mail was important enough to include in the Constitution.

//good morning
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder why two donors and not just the one. Don't arms normally come in pairs?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

orbister: I wonder why two donors and not just the one. Don't arms normally come in pairs?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he was going for this look?

Most likely because the arms had come from accident victims that were brain dead, so the other arm may not have been viable on one of the donors.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

And apparently was attacked by doctors.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's probably a reason photos of the results were not included. If those new arms and hands actually work I'll be damn impressed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He'll be back to skipping leg day very soon.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unfortunately, they are both left arms. On the plus side he can now scrub his own back. On the minus side, he can't drive a manual transmission anymore. Unless he moves to England.
 
