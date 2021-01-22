 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In Jacksonville FL you're more likely to die in a traffic accident than be murdered...but only slightly   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 2:50 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Being murdered via traffic accident remains steady.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Urban Meyer is in town though, so expect the murder rate to climb.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is a Venn Diagram required?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd rather be...

Motörhead - Killed By Death (Official Video)
Youtube LZ5fIKmn1ok
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't it the same thing?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does this take covid murders into account?
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Isn't it the same thing?


From your perspective as the victim? Sure.

But also, how are you able to post this question? Are you possessing someone right now?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd hate to be slightly murdered.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: I'd hate to be slightly murdered.


Ikr? It's hard to find good help these days.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to guess that the Sheriff that published that is elected. No other way someone that stupid could get into that position. Where would murder account for more deaths than traffic? A maximum security prison perhaps? A war zone?
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that supposed to be incentive to live there. "Hey, we have very few killers here, unless you count the lousy drivers". No thanks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So like every single city in the world?

Only in Murica being murdered is more dangerous than being hit by a car.

/murica, syria and afghanistan
//what a club to be in
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did I miss a high speed chase?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Russ1642: I'm going to guess that the Sheriff that published that is elected. No other way someone that stupid could get into that position. Where would murder account for more deaths than traffic? A maximum security prison perhaps? A war zone?


Seriously.
I mean, whoever drafted that was thinking about the likelihood of death by accident, but the comparison is really inappropriate.

The only situation where it would be appropriate is in a location where people are really afraid of murders than they are of accidents, and if that's the case and you're the sheriff, really, hand in your badge because you are doing a lousy job.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
heavy breathing intensifies
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Jacksonville.  How many of those deaths are Molotov cocktail related?

Bortles!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you lived in Florida you would want to kill people too.
 
Morgoth
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a weird flex, but umm, good I guess.?.?
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it WASN'T a traffic accident.. it was MURDER!!

tvline.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I'm going to guess that the Sheriff that published that is elected. No other way someone that stupid could get into that position. Where would murder account for more deaths than traffic? A maximum security prison perhaps? A war zone?


It would be impressive if they got the death by traffic rate low enough for it to be the case.

I'd vote for him.

If they game the numbers by not arresting serial killers, not so much.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And speed is a factor in both the crashes and murders.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And, if you aren't an illegal drug user, illegal drug user's significant other, drug dealer, drug dealer's significant other, drug dealer's security or mule, drug dealing gang/mob member, and/or a confidential informant in a drug case, your chances of being murdered are almost zero.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.