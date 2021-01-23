 Skip to content
(Houston Chronicle)   People in suburbs complain when they finally get high speed internet. Perhaps they should move to farm country   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want that in my yard.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here we have what look like giant black antennas being installed all over town.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone care to explain why it's on the ground instead of a place that has better line of sight?

/And yeah, that's ugly.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoolpigeon: I wouldn't want that in my yard.


That's not their yard. It's owned by the town.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: stoolpigeon: I wouldn't want that in my yard.

That's not their yard. It's owned by the town.


VRAD boxes all over again
They will get smaller over time.
/In my city those boxes are smaller and fit on telephone poles.
//Westside of Chicago with 1000/1000 from At&t(Comcast offer 2000/ something), 5G u for Verizon is outside my house.
///Think my neighborhood is a test market to see how much Blacks and Latinos is willing to pay for this stuff.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm not sure they have a case to say it really devalues the property doh, as i know quite a few people who would kill to be 50 feet from fibre backbone.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Why does it take forever for my phone to load porn! This is outrageous!"

"This horribly ugly modern technology is distracting me from my faster loading porn! Outrageous!"
 
heavymetal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm not sure they have a case to say it really devalues the property doh, as i know quite a few people who would kill to be 50 feet from fibre backbone.


It will probably create a feud between the neighborhood's techies and  the neighborhood's Karens.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: "Why does it take forever for my phone to load porn! This is outrageous!"

"This horribly ugly modern technology is distracting me from my faster loading porn! Outrageous!"


The underlying assumption that they have to be big boxes sitting on the ground right in front of people's homes is false. They look like that because it is more profitable for the telcos.
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: "Why does it take forever for my phone to load porn! This is outrageous!"

"This horribly ugly modern technology is distracting me from my faster loading porn! Outrageous!"


You'd think porn fans would be used to ugly-looking boxes.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby: People in suburbs complain when they finally get high speed internet.
Article: Houston was the first city where Verizon sold a version of its 5G service aimed at home users, designed to compete with cable and fiber-optic residential broadband internet access.

Wouldn't you call "fiber-optic" "high speed internet"?

/Submitter fail
//Green Light Fail
///Slashieeeeeessssssss
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluewave69: hmm not sure they have a case to say it really devalues the property doh, as i know quite a few people who would kill to be 50 feet from fibre backbone.


I have lived where there was fiber to curb and you could get 1 Gb up and down for 45$ a month. The ping to anywhere in North America was below 5 ms, 15ms to connect to major populations centers in Europe and Asia.

The area lacks the medical facilities I need, so I had to move.

\god, I miss having reliable internet
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NIMFYs.

(Not In My Front Yard)
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But now they're immune to COVID, right?  Isn't that how it works?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aren't these the 5G equipment that transmits from the Covid vaccine?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

at least they were nice enough to put a little American flag on one of them.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark them and fark the suburbs.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dryknife: NIMFYs.

(Not In My Front Yard)


I have heard that some don't mind having it in their back year tho ...
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
yard not year
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have two utility boxes on opposite sides of our yard -- one large one that's for the power company, and a smaller one for cable.  They were both there when we bought the property, and we got over it.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Subby: People in suburbs complain when they finally get high speed internet.
Article: Houston was the first city where Verizon sold a version of its 5G service aimed at home users, designed to compete with cable and fiber-optic residential broadband internet access.

Wouldn't you call "fiber-optic" "high speed internet"?

/Submitter fail
//Green Light Fail
///Slashieeeeeessssssss


It's not even the suburbs. Montrose and Rice are in the middle of the city
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh no.  Anyway
 
