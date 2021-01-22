 Skip to content
(AP News)   Governor who had scientist arrested for not lying about Covid data caught lying about number of Covid vaccines administered   (apnews.com) divider line
    Florida, Vaccine, Vaccination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis  
Badafuco
8 hours ago  
He is such a piece of sh*t. I'm leaving Florida in 2 months.
 
anuran
7 hours ago  
DeSackshiat needs to be removed
 
cheap_thoughts
7 hours ago  
And that POS is in Memaws face spreading his germs all over.

/just because masks are on doesn't mean you are safe
 
ZMugg
7 hours ago  
Fark user image

Sadly, Republicans being reprehensible is the new* normal.

* since ~1968
 
Mr. Shabooboo
7 hours ago  
How any prosecutor could looks at the case DeZamboni is trying to push against that woman, and actually
follow through filing the charge, and a judge to actually issue a warrant...IT's FARKING INSANE..
The prosocutor, the judge an DeZamboni need to have their asses handed to them for this stunt..
THIS bullshat right here, is part of the reason why our legal system is a jammed up mess...Throw in
racist shat and the for profit prison pipeline, rich white people and insurance companies and there we go..
 
fatalvenom
7 hours ago  

Badafuco: He is such a piece of sh*t. I'm leaving Florida in 2 months.


He's a piece of shiat that will pass through the bowels of the state.

I'm not leaving. But he will, hopefully to jail.
 
Resident Muslim
7 hours ago  
Damn. I'm sure this will make him lose popularity with his voter base!

/Hah! As if.
 
recombobulator
7 hours ago  
It's one thing to be an incompetent idiot.  Sure, you fark everything up and should never be in a position of authority, but it's not like you're doing it on purpose.  And then there's this guy and Trumpers like him.  They're actively, intentionally sabotaging government.  They know perfectly well what they're doing.
 
anfrind
7 hours ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
KarmicDisaster
7 hours ago  
Republican Math
 
Someone Else's Alt
7 hours ago  
Anyone want a Trump wannabe scumbag governor?

I wonder if Republicans are born with an inability to tell the truth.
 
bobobolinskii
7 hours ago  
A meth head found passed out in a motel room with a male escort  would have made a better governor that this POS,
 
Skeleton Man
7 hours ago  

anuran: DeSackshiat needs to be removed


Florida governors can only be removed by being voted out or reaching their term limit.
 
Raoul Eaton
7 hours ago  

Skeleton Man: anuran: DeSackshiat needs to be removed

Florida governors can only be removed by being voted out or reaching their term limit.


Can't they just fire him?
 
darkmayo
7 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: Skeleton Man: anuran: DeSackshiat needs to be removed

Florida governors can only be removed by being voted out or reaching their term limit.

Can't they just fire him?


out of a cannon maybe
 
Mock26
7 hours ago  
He is a monumental piece of schittt. He fast tracked anyone 65 and over to receive the vaccine ahead of essential workers! He flat out traded lives for votes, and all those old coots will vote him in again.
 
Dryad
7 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: Skeleton Man: anuran: DeSackshiat needs to be removed

Florida governors can only be removed by being voted out or reaching their term limit.

Can't they just fire him?


Or if the Feds arrest him. There has got to be several reasons for -that- investigation to happen
 
khatores
7 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Damn. I'm sure this will make him lose popularity with his voter base!

/Hah! As if.


No one will notice. This is a state where in driver's ed, you're taught to drive courteously so that you don't get into a gunfight with someone else in traffic. That's not a joke and it happens frequently...people get into road rage fights with random strangers over really, really stupid stuff - they result in car chases, shootings and so forth. We assume it happens everywhere, but it's not something that happens frequently in most other places.

When new transplants get a does of reality here and ask a native (or at least long-timer) about it, they usually get a response somewhat akin to "Yo dawg, welcome to Flaarda!! HAR HAR HAR!!!"

Oh yeah, welcome to Florida. LOL
 
SoFlaNative52
7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
lawd jesus its a fire
7 hours ago  
He's picked up the same hand mannerisms as farkface, it's comical really. farking coont.
 
theflatline
6 hours ago  

khatores: Resident Muslim: Damn. I'm sure this will make him lose popularity with his voter base!

/Hah! As if.

No one will notice. This is a state where in driver's ed, you're taught to drive courteously so that you don't get into a gunfight with someone else in traffic. That's not a joke and it happens frequently...people get into road rage fights with random strangers over really, really stupid stuff - they result in car chases, shootings and so forth. We assume it happens everywhere, but it's not something that happens frequently in most other places.

When new transplants get a does of reality here and ask a native (or at least long-timer) about it, they usually get a response somewhat akin to "Yo dawg, welcome to Flaarda!! HAR HAR HAR!!!"

Oh yeah, welcome to Florida. LOL

CSB Florida.

So I was browsing Facebook one night,needed to send a message to a friend and I had lost her number.

So I saw a link to a video on her page as I was messaging her.  She was like "did you see the angry black guy beat on that poor woman's car with a bat.

I watch the video and say "Niki, that angry black man is a mutual friend." She watched it and was like holy shiat!

So I called him and said "Dude, you are on video, you might want to turn yourself in or start driving a different car.

So he had no idea of the video.  He was driving down a one lane road, and a white gal ran off the road almost into a telephone pole, he put the car sideways and she called him a "stupid nibong" flipped him off and drove off.

He snapped. He is normally a mild mannered guy. Does his tech job, works on his car, rides his Harley around.

So he chased to a gas station and took a bat out and beat on her car.

Should he have done it?  No.  Should she have done what she did.  HELL NO.

Well, he did arrested.

Here is the video.

https://www.facebook.com/mcsoflorida/​v​ideos/429506278237402

The crazy thing is the police knows she caused him to have an accident and that is why his temper was up, and the cops said "he should have just gone on home and minded his own business."

And then everyone else in town is saying he should be shot.  Discounting what caused him to freak out.
 
hawaiijenno
6 hours ago  

Mock26: He is a monumental piece of schittt. He fast tracked anyone 65 and over to receive the vaccine ahead of essential workers! He flat out traded lives for votes, and all those old coots will vote him in again.


But not all of them will.  The Canadians and other snowbirds getting vaccines can't vote for him.
 
Stargazer86
6 hours ago  
And here I thought Rick Scott was the worst scumbag to run Florida. I was wrong. The Republicans never fail to lower the bar each and every goddamn time.

/would be out of this scum pit of a state in a split second if he could afford to move.
 
make me some tea
6 hours ago  
Huh, so this figure is bullshiat?

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/co​v​id-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution​/

Fark user image
 
Tracianne
6 hours ago  

make me some tea: Huh, so this figure is bullshiat?

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/cov​id-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution​/

[Fark user image 644x32]


My guess is that TweedleDipshiat reported people who had their second doses in that number versus the claim he made that is referenced in the article of 1 million people vaccinated.
 
Summoner101
6 hours ago  

make me some tea: Huh, so this figure is bullshiat?

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/cov​id-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution​/

[Fark user image image 644x32]


Well, duh.
 
Insain2
6 hours ago  
Fark user image


They must be running outta these kinda Beds......!!!!!!
 
khatores
6 hours ago  

theflatline: khatores: Resident Muslim: Damn. I'm sure this will make him lose popularity with his voter base!

/Hah! As if.

No one will notice. This is a state where in driver's ed, you're taught to drive courteously so that you don't get into a gunfight with someone else in traffic. That's not a joke and it happens frequently...people get into road rage fights with random strangers over really, really stupid stuff - they result in car chases, shootings and so forth. We assume it happens everywhere, but it's not something that happens frequently in most other places.

When new transplants get a does of reality here and ask a native (or at least long-timer) about it, they usually get a response somewhat akin to "Yo dawg, welcome to Flaarda!! HAR HAR HAR!!!"

Oh yeah, welcome to Florida. LOL
CSB Florida.

So I was browsing Facebook one night,needed to send a message to a friend and I had lost her number.

So I saw a link to a video on her page as I was messaging her.  She was like "did you see the angry black guy beat on that poor woman's car with a bat.

I watch the video and say "Niki, that angry black man is a mutual friend." She watched it and was like holy shiat!

So I called him and said "Dude, you are on video, you might want to turn yourself in or start driving a different car.

So he had no idea of the video.  He was driving down a one lane road, and a white gal ran off the road almost into a telephone pole, he put the car sideways and she called him a "stupid nibong" flipped him off and drove off.

He snapped. He is normally a mild mannered guy. Does his tech job, works on his car, rides his Harley around.

So he chased to a gas station and took a bat out and beat on her car.

Should he have done it?  No.  Should she have done what she did.  HELL NO.

Well, he did arrested.

Here is the video.

https://www.facebook.com/mcsoflorida/v​ideos/429506278237402

The crazy thing is the police knows she caused him to have an accident and that is why his temper was up, and the ...


Ok, so...am I supposed to CSB you back, or...?
 
fragMasterFlash
6 hours ago  
Isn't he kind of playing with fire, expecting Florida Man to accept the death of his meal ticket momma without holding a grudge times 10,000? Is he that confident that he is insulated from the Angry Bubbas of the world that he can keep on flipping their worlds upside down without inspiring them to take out some redneck rage on him? To be clear, I don't wish him any harm, I'm just a bit surprised he is being so cavalier about letting the people of his state get sick and die.
 
fragMasterFlash
6 hours ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 318x159]

They must be running outta these kinda Beds......!!!!!!


"Hello Amazon...there's a slight problem with the package you just delivered. I know I ordered a RealDoll but this is NOT what I had in mind. Hello? Hellooo?"

Oh what the hell... *ziiiiip*
 
Brokenseas
6 hours ago  

Skeleton Man: anuran: DeSackshiat needs to be removed

Florida governors can only be removed by being voted out or reaching their term limit.



Well, there is another way, but let's not get the FBI involved in our little conversation.

Fark user image
 
Watubi
6 hours ago  

Mock26: He is a monumental piece of schittt. He fast tracked anyone 65 and over to receive the vaccine ahead of essential workers! He flat out traded lives for votes, and all those old coots will vote him in again.


You're right about the first part, but it's pretty clear that simplifying the process (by age only) is proving to be much more effective at mass vaccinations.  Adding in other factors is an administrative nightmare and only slows down the overall goal.
 
Smoking GNU
5 hours ago  

fatalvenom: Badafuco: He is such a piece of sh*t. I'm leaving Florida in 2 months.

He's a piece of shiat that will pass through the bowels of the state.

I'm not leaving. But he will, hopefully to jail.


Knowing floriduh, they'll elect someone far worse afterwards.
 
wesmon
4 hours ago  

Badafuco: He is such a piece of sh*t. I'm leaving Florida in 2 months.


Take me with you, please!!
 
make me some tea
4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
scalpod
4 hours ago  

recombobulator: It's one thing to be an incompetent idiot.  Sure, you fark everything up and should never be in a position of authority, but it's not like you're doing it on purpose.  And then there's this guy and Trumpers like him.  They're actively, intentionally sabotaging government.  They know perfectly well what they're doing.


They tell their supporters up front. "Government can do no right, so vote for me and I'll prove it!"
 
werbito
1 hour ago  

anfrind: Republicans always lie.


I'm so proud of how this nation is able to come together under this new administration.
 
