 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   50+ ICUs in Texas are full and overwhelmed by COVID. Gee I wonder why this happens when you have anti-science people in charge and pandemic deniers all over the state   (texastribune.org) divider line
89
    More: Sick, Health care, Public health, Hospital, Health care provider, COVID-19 cases, intensive care units, much COVID, U.S. Department of Health  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jan 2021 at 12:05 AM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Don't mess with Covid-19.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's been over two weeks since the capitol insurrection that was largely maskless. I'm a bit shocked that the eastern states from which most of those rioting lunatics came from aren't experiencing massive outbreak surges. Perhaps law enforcement rounded up the cultists before they could spread that crap?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers?  Dumbasses.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Next year's headline "Politicians made millions in for-profit hospital stocks during the pandemic"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's worth it so that our stocks don't dip in the short term.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's been over two weeks since the capitol insurrection that was largely maskless. I'm a bit shocked that the eastern states from which most of those rioting lunatics came from aren't experiencing massive outbreak surges. Perhaps law enforcement rounded up the cultists before they could spread that crap?


19 Capitol Police have tested positive since then.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's been over two weeks since the capitol insurrection that was largely maskless. I'm a bit shocked that the eastern states from which most of those rioting lunatics came from aren't experiencing massive outbreak surges. Perhaps law enforcement rounded up the cultists before they could spread that crap?


We likely won't see those for another 2-4 weeks or longer as it has to spread and incubate, then they have to suffer through the actual disease. Valentines day isn't going to be pretty this year.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NO ONE COULD HAVE KNOWN!!!!


...Except for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you look on Worldometers, the daily new cases in Texas is still in a relative upswing, whereas other hotspots, like California seems to be in downswings. It's going to be even worse down in the heart of Texas very soon. . . .
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't worry folks,

Gov Abbott and his wife have received both of their vaccinations, so he is opening up Texas and masks are not required.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
il Dottore
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Think of it as pouring bleach in the shallow end of the gene pool
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas, even the piles of bodies.
 
Morgoth
‘’ 6 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.


Not 50 people idiot. 50 ICU's full of people. That's just the ones who are hospitalized. The hell is wrong with you?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 6 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.


I didn't know Texas had 29 milloin intensive care units. Maybe everything is bigger there.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Talked to my Mum tonight in Round Rock, TX (a little north of Austin).  She's in the high-risk category over 70 and a cancer survivor.  There is nowhere in over a 100 mile radius where she can get the vaccine.
Fark you, Texas.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark 'em.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just don't get why. They've ignored the virus as hard as possible. The ICUs should be empty.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


NUFF Said on that note there BOYZ!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This thing still?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd like to say "F__k you, Texassholes, you asked for this" but that's not fair.

The government of Texas has determined it'll be fun to let the virus kill as many non-anglos as possible.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So whats the excuse for New York? They were in the same predicament several time as recently as in November, I'm assuming they are covid believers? Oh it's fark I forgot, only red states get ridicule silly me, you kids and your echo chambers.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All the people and companies moving from Cal to Texas right about now...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-​s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?


House parties.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In almost every state people don't care. Iowa yesterday and today, out of 50+ employees at truck stops and a Carrier shop and a small factory that I observed over the last two days, maybe half had any mask on and only two employees wore masks covering both nose and mouth. Some wore very narrow masks that could only cover the mouth.

This is a pattern everywhere. When I picked up in El Paso on Wednesday nobody in the cross dock office had any mask on.

Nowhere have I seen front line employees take it seriously since the start of the year. I wear my mask, a lot of truck drivers are wearing masks now, somehow they have a higher compliance rate than employees in the places I have been. Considering how right wing and "fark your rules" truckers are, that is deeply discouraging.

The country has given up, there is no containment. At this point I expect every Republican held state to strip all powers away from boards of health like this guy in Missouri is trying to do. His bill is about infectious diseases in general.

Have fun with your salmonella salad after Covid is dealt with.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Covid deniers are terrorists, doesn't matter what state they live in.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd care a lot less if I didn't have relatives there.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin


State of Jeffersonites and Orange County.

Wretched hives of scum and villainy.
 
billstewart
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RoxnSox: Talked to my Mum tonight in Round Rock, TX (a little north of Austin).  She's in the high-risk category over 70 and a cancer survivor.  There is nowhere in over a 100 mile radius where she can get the vaccine.
Fark you, Texas.


Back in November, the Feds were telling us that the amount of vaccine available in December-January would almost cover the medical workers and nursing home patients, and your mom would be in line for February-March, if she's over 75 or the state counts her cancer as a factor, otherwise March-April with the 65-year-olds.

Since then, the Feds were running behind on shipments and then just said "oops, th-th-that's all folks", and they've also promised 65-year-olds they can get it NOW instead of March-April. They may not have given it out evenly between states, so maybe she'll get it sooner than if she were in California, but basically they overpromised by a factor of 4 or more as a house-warming present for Biden.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They let people in nursing homes go visit family for the holidays. They have plenty of beds there now.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My Trumpkin father in Houston has covid.  Now he thinks it's not just the flu.

Love you dad, hope for the best and that you recover and learn something.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin


The holidays.  California had a big spike in infections after the holidays, as most people expected would happen because of people wanting to have gatherings of friends and family.  It isn't a good situation and there was definitely a resurgence, but new case rates peaked a couple weeks after the holidays and then fell off by around 25%.  Texas, meanwhile, is not improving at all.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That'll teach 'em!!
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BolloxReader: a lot of truck drivers are wearing masks now, somehow they have a higher compliance rate than employees in the places I have been. Considering how right wing and "fark your rules" truckers are, that is deeply discouraging.


I understand the feeling. I don't do too much traveling or mingling across the state, but I must be in some sort of bubble because mask compliance in this and my home county has always been absolutely, gobsmackingly high compared anecdotally to others here from other Southern states. Everyone around here just seems to begrudgingly go along with it because cities started mandating masks back in March, well before the state mandate came through.

Stay healthy, friend. We still got a long road ahead of us.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Don't worry folks,

Gov Abbott and his wife have received both of their vaccinations, so he is opening up Texas and masks are not required.


On the bright side Allan West has taken over the tx GOP and is at war with Abbot who the local magats think is a liberal now.

Watching them eat their own is delicious.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Morgoth: StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.

Not 50 people idiot. 50 ICU's full of people. That's just the ones who are hospitalized. The hell is wrong with you?


He's a COVID asshole and a Nazi, for starters.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gawdzila: Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin

The holidays.  California had a big spike in infections after the holidays, as most people expected would happen because of people wanting to have gatherings of friends and family.  It isn't a good situation and there was definitely a resurgence, but new case rates peaked a couple weeks after the holidays and then fell off by around 25%.  Texas, meanwhile, is not improving at all.


Also, wasn't California taking on patients from other, redder states?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's been over two weeks since the capitol insurrection that was largely maskless. I'm a bit shocked that the eastern states from which most of those rioting lunatics came from aren't experiencing massive outbreak surges. Perhaps law enforcement rounded up the cultists before they could spread that crap?


Ask Portland.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even Texas' patients will go blue before their electorate ever will.


/bad healthcare hospital [code] joke
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been assured that all reports of hospitals being overwhelmed due to the rona are fake news, because some nurses had the time to make a Tik Tok video once.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't worry people. God will take care of it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.


Not even you could be as stupid as your post implies.

/But if we call you what you are we get the timeouts
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BolloxReader: In almost every state people don't care. Iowa yesterday and today, out of 50+ employees at truck stops and a Carrier shop and a small factory that I observed over the last two days, maybe half had any mask on and only two employees wore masks covering both nose and mouth. Some wore very narrow masks that could only cover the mouth.

This is a pattern everywhere. When I picked up in El Paso on Wednesday nobody in the cross dock office had any mask on.

Nowhere have I seen front line employees take it seriously since the start of the year. I wear my mask, a lot of truck drivers are wearing masks now, somehow they have a higher compliance rate than employees in the places I have been. Considering how right wing and "fark your rules" truckers are, that is deeply discouraging.

The country has given up, there is no containment. At this point I expect every Republican held state to strip all powers away from boards of health like this guy in Missouri is trying to do. His bill is about infectious diseases in general.

Have fun with your salmonella salad after Covid is dealt with.


I'd be more worried about tb if health departments lose all of their powers. Welcome to drug resistant super TB.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: fragMasterFlash: It's been over two weeks since the capitol insurrection that was largely maskless. I'm a bit shocked that the eastern states from which most of those rioting lunatics came from aren't experiencing massive outbreak surges. Perhaps law enforcement rounded up the cultists before they could spread that crap?

Ask Portland.


Ask us what?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin


https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/new​s​/l-a-anti-mask-group-vows-more-actions​-its-like-a-flash-mob
Maskless people invading grocery stores and malls
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

haknudsen: Tad_Waxpole: So what's California's excuse?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/d​octors-nurses-can-t-take-much-more-ami​d-covid-19-n1252582

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/05/covid-hospitalizations-los-​angeles-oxygen/

https://abcnews.go.com/US/mortuaries-s​outhern-california-overwhelmed-covid-1​9/story?id=75178757

/just sayin

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news​/l-a-anti-mask-group-vows-more-actions​-its-like-a-flash-mob
Maskless people invading grocery stores and malls


Ugh, I saw some of these f*ckers in a Target, dragging their kids along with them.  I wish I could've punched them in the face.

/Wearing gloves of course
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  

erik-k: StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.

Not even you could be as stupid as your post implies.

/But if we call you what you are we get the timeouts


Maybe Cruz is posting on fark
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

erik-k: StoPPeRmobile: OMG 50? Out of 29,000,000 that could be in that shiatty situation? I better go get a powerball ticket. I can't lose.

Not even you could be as stupid as your post implies.

/But if we call you what you are we get the timeouts


Azwepay?
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.