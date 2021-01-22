 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   ADT home security systems can monitor activity anywhere, from the front porch to the garage door, to your bedroom while you fark-- wait, what?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Physical security, Security guard, Security, security company ADT, Computer security, National security, home security technician, customers' accounts  
•       •       •

1567 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 9:16 PM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And this is why cloud connected security systems are doomed in the long run. Whether it's from the outside or the inside, the systems will be compromised.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He's more honest then google, amazon and facebook, at least.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hacker cat is watching your sexy time
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
To be fair who could've foreseen that surveilling ourselves and turning control over to a third party would have any downsides?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How good can ADT be at security?  This is the same decade that had the BTK Killer employed by them, all of whomes victims were their clients, and they never put it together.

Well either that or they did, but looked the other way because they were selling so many systems everytime he killed someone.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: How good can ADT be at security?  This is the same decade that had the BTK Killer employed by them, all of whomes victims were their clients, and they never put it together.

Well either that or they did, but looked the other way because they were selling so many systems everytime he killed someone.


whomes?  Is he that dude that plays for Kansas City?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
DO NOT invite spying devices inside your home.

If you do, don't claim, "I never thought they would spy on ME!"
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 hours ago  

mrspeacock: winedrinkingman: How good can ADT be at security?  This is the same decade that had the BTK Killer employed by them, all of whomes victims were their clients, and they never put it together.

Well either that or they did, but looked the other way because they were selling so many systems everytime he killed someone.

whomes?  Is he that dude that plays for Kansas City?


ADT is profit oriented, having murderers active in the area is good for business !
 
wesmon
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: DO NOT invite spying devices inside your home.

If you do, don't claim, "I never thought they would spy on ME!"


That includes Alexa and Siri
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: How good can ADT be at security?


They're not. We got them when we moved into the house I'm in now because my wife wanted to.
One weekend when we were out of town, my mother-in-law was watching our dogs. She set off the alarm twice.

We never got a call from them, the cops never showed up, nothing. We were basically paying a monthly fee for a noise maker. When we got back, I called them and told them to come get their equipment and cancelled.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't have ADT..

But, at least one thing's for sure, Alexa isn't going to pick up any of that activity in my bedroom. Now excuse me while I kiss my wife goodnight and then tell Alexa to turn off the lights.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I used to do E-Secure set ups for Protection 1 (now ADT) between 2011-2015 in a call center. One of the things that I brought up (and others did as well) is that it was shady ass practice when it came to the account set up with those systems. When we registered the GSM units, we had to put down our email addresses so we could get the password to install and test the remote systems. When it was confirmed that it worked, we would put in the owners email address and reset the password. When cameras were added in, that made it super sketch. Eventually the software programmer figured a way out that we could just back-end a way in (and if they had cameras, we couldn't see) and then we just made sure that owners were able to log in and view before the tech got his AP#.

It had obviously not transitioned to the ADT systems when they were bought out.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: DO NOT invite spying devices inside your home.

If you do, don't claim, "I never thought they would spy on ME!"


Vampire rules.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So, you allowed cameras to be installed in bedrooms?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You install an internet connected camera watching you have sex, and you thought that nobody was watching? Just think of all that lost revenue!!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Not only that, but if you want access to your own sex tapes it's $10 on PPV and even then you only have 24 hours to watch it.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't care ADT watching me while I Fark. Now my boss finding out that I Fark instead of doing my job, that really scares the shiat out of me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Betcha he gets into more trouble seeing what QAnon characters were up to and not reporting it.
 
almex
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Who puts security cameras in the bedroom in the first place?
 
TheReject
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't see the harm. I got an anonymous email saying they used my camera and got pictures of me yanking it to porn and would release them unless I sent them Bitcoin.

I just replied and said I'd keep sending them videos of me yanking it until they sent me bitcoin to stop.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When I call the security company to check on the bedroom camera...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure actual burglars and the like see those ADT signs as saying "I feel I have something worth stealing".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ADT has wifi servers which interfere with neighbors servers.  The only solution is to pay ADT more money to fix it.  They will tell you when you have given them enough money.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wesmon: Zevon's Evil Twin: DO NOT invite spying devices inside your home.

If you do, don't claim, "I never thought they would spy on ME!"

That includes Alexa and Siri


But I need a recipe for pancakes!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

My Sober Alt: Not only that, but if you want access to your own sex tapes it's $10 on PPV and even then you only have 24 hours to watch it.


Why would you need more than 60 seconds to watch it?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
article: (former employee...) Telesforo Aviles admitted he took note of homes where attractive women lived and hacked into more than 200 accounts
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 8 hours ago  
One of the few benefits of customer service work is that you have unquestioned access to account info and unless it's someone famous they barely notice.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Jairzinho: I don't care ADT watching me while I Fark. Now my boss finding out that I Fark instead of doing my job, that really scares the shiat out of me.


Check the camera locations, find a restroom,. hide.

this works well as long as your productivity remains positive and your Significant other doesn't become a burden on your self insured Employer. (Don't Have a Psych Patient for a wife.)

(Yes, I Farked up and Stuck my dick into Crazy. The good kind if there is such a thing.)
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How much do I have to pay to guarantee they're watching? Can I get a little red light that comes on so I know?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I set up a CCTV at this guy's house.  He even had cameras in the bedroom.   We get a service call one day about the bedroom camera going out. I pull up a time frame right before an outage to see if I could see any reason, and was treated to the guy's wife wearing nothing but panties in the bedroom.

She was *not* an attractive woman. Gave me the reverse of a boner.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

PirateKing: How much do I have to pay to guarantee they're watching? Can I get a little red light that comes on so I know?


<red light flashes>
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MythDragon: I set up a CCTV at this guy's house.  He even had cameras in the bedroom.   We get a service call one day about the bedroom camera going out. I pull up a time frame right before an outage to see if I could see any reason, and was treated to the guy's wife wearing nothing but panties in the bedroom.

She was *not* an attractive woman. Gave me the reverse of a boner.


He was scouting for a cuck
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NUFF SAID on that note BOYZ!!!!!!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is why my camera is behind seven proxies. Seriously, with all those proxies stacked up in front of it, you can't see a damn thing.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chemlight Battery: This is why my camera is behind seven proxies. Seriously, with all those proxies stacked up in front of it, you can't see a damn thing.


I've got mine behind 7 BOXXIES
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

My Sober Alt: Not only that, but if you want access to your own sex tapes it's $10 on PPV and even then you only have 24 hours to watch it.


I could watch it 8640 times for a one-time payment? What a deal!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 7 hours ago  
  Pulse has been obsolete here in Canada for quite some time. They use Alarm.com now and ADT were recently bought out by a major Telcom ( Telus ). Alarm.com, which I also use, makes this sort of rouge behavior much harder to do. They have a service provider side app in addition to the customer app that requires permission from the client to gain temporary access to the clients video and it's never necessary for the client to add the technician to the account.
I'm going to have to check to see if Alarm.com has in place safeguards that would flag a technician that would convince a client to add them to the client side app. I would hope the red flags would be raised if a techs email address started to appear on multiple accounts. If it isn't in place now, you can bet it will be soon.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

almex: Who puts security cameras in the bedroom in the first place?


People with valuable stuff in the bedroom?
Especially if you have handymen/house-sitters/rent-a-maids over often.

I'm too paranoid to set up a camera, even if I had more valuables (current is just a gift watch and the cash I keep on me, wife has her valuables in the family safe with passports and certificates), but I can imagine getting a camera with an SD card that records locally.
Problem then is, do I trust it enough not to be a Trojan horse from the Chinese manufacturers that can connect to the WiFi.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: My Sober Alt: Not only that, but if you want access to your own sex tapes it's $10 on PPV and even then you only have 24 hours to watch it.

Why would you need more than 60 seconds to watch it?


Maybe interested in looping the video more than four times?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The fight between Pinkerton and ADT resulted in the sleeping guard meme from back in the days when a telegraph was new.  It was always a ADT sleeping guard if Pinkerton had anything to do with it.  Pinkerton also did security on film sets in Hollywood so they ended up playing games with there too if you watch closely.

One of works sites has a nasty ADT system from alarm.com which as an admin allows me to look at everyones PIN.  Also it won't allow 5 or 6 digits but only 4.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 6 hours ago  

abhorrent1: winedrinkingman: How good can ADT be at security?

They're not. We got them when we moved into the house I'm in now because my wife wanted to.
One weekend when we were out of town, my mother-in-law was watching our dogs. She set off the alarm twice.

We never got a call from them, the cops never showed up, nothing. We were basically paying a monthly fee for a noise maker. When we got back, I called them and told them to come get their equipment and cancelled.



Here the police wont roll a unit on an alarm system where only one device trips. They need at least two separate zones ( devices ) to dispatch. In addition to that, they won't roll a unit if the alarm is followed by a cancel by code ( a person putting in the code to disarm after an alarm has been activated). These protocols have evolved for the simple reason that the majority of alarm signals to the central station, in the high 90% range, are user error or faulty equipment. And nobody likes getting billed for false alarms,. The problem with larger alarm companies is they fail to inform there clients of the subtle nuances of central station monitoring. I'd need more details, buts it's possible the criteria wasn't met to respond to your alarms?
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe 15 years ago, I was between jobs and responded to an ad for installers by ADT.  I went to an information presentation about the job and it was quite apparent that they wanted their installers to function as salespeople first and foremost.  That wasn't what I wanted and I didn't like the deceptiveness of their approach but I thought, well it would only be for a year or two so I started to research the company.

What I found out was they had a history of screwing over both customers and employees where they thought they could get away with it.  The tales I read reminded my of the business models of the telecom giants only with less stability and more pettiness.  I don't know if growth has changed the way they operate but I suspect not since I had the chance to evaluate them for a friend who wanted a hassle free security system a couple of years ago.   What they offered seemed like weasel-worded contracts that would be hard to break and on the pricey side while guaranteeing little more than the installation of mediocre equipment and less in terms of timely repairs or enforceable performance standards.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

almex: Who puts security cameras in the bedroom in the first place?


Sometimes people have sex in other rooms.  Like in the den on the sofa, etc.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The Captain's Ghost: Maybe 15 years ago, I was between jobs and responded to an ad for installers by ADT.  I went to an information presentation about the job and it was quite apparent that they wanted their installers to function as salespeople first and foremost.  That wasn't what I wanted and I didn't like the deceptiveness of their approach but I thought, well it would only be for a year or two so I started to research the company.

What I found out was they had a history of screwing over both customers and employees where they thought they could get away with it.  The tales I read reminded my of the business models of the telecom giants only with less stability and more pettiness.  I don't know if growth has changed the way they operate but I suspect not since I had the chance to evaluate them for a friend who wanted a hassle free security system a couple of years ago.   What they offered seemed like weasel-worded contracts that would be hard to break and on the pricey side while guaranteeing little more than the installation of mediocre equipment and less in terms of timely repairs or enforceable performance standards.



Nope, things haven't changed much. If anything they're worse. The contracts here now even include the stipulation that the company retains ownership of the equipment. So even after the contract expires and you think you can take your business elsewhere, you'd have to get new equipment to do it. We add a $1.00 buy out option to our leases with our clients that don't outright purchase the system. It's why we focus on retail/commercial business and not homes. Because so many people opt for the 'free equipment' option and we don't play that game. Nothing is free.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: Eventually the software programmer figured a way out that we could just back-end a way in


Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 hours ago  

discrete unit: To be fair who could've foreseen that surveilling ourselves and turning control over to a third party would have any downsides?


Why the fark does your security system have cameras inside the house? Put them on the outside, and you will see people entering and leaving with stuff. Seems like enough evidence.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wesmon: Zevon's Evil Twin: DO NOT invite spying devices inside your home.

If you do, don't claim, "I never thought they would spy on ME!"

That includes Alexa and Siri


Does it not include all "smart" devices? T.V.'s, laptops, cells, etc....

Didnt Samsung get caught selling backdoor access?
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OH God, they might be watching me. Oh they said sexy, attractive women. I'm safe.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ADT is useless. One day my daughter received a call from them. They told her the system had alerted them, and SHE should check things out. Well la-di-da. She was a couple of hours away from home, so I had to go over there. In other words, instead of a five-foot hundred and five pound girl perhaps confronting thugs, her old mother went. Big help, ADT.

I already hated them, because when we bought our house, (over twenty years ago) those azzholes called us numerous times every damn day, trying to get our business. Ring, ring, ring, all day long.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.