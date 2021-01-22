 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Who doesn't want to pet 18-foot great white shark on its snout while fishing 65 miles off the Gulf Coast?   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Fish, group of people, great white shark, Peter Lambie, Great white shark, Shark, Captain Tyler Levesque, PINELLAS COUNTY  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yah shark's all like "this is mah food, jerks!" and you condescendingly pet it?  Nice.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Let me lean over the back of this slippery boat so I can put a video of this angry apex predator on TikTok if I live
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He should have eaten the dickhead who held his phone vertically.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pfft... boat. Who needs a boat to pet a shark?

Ocean Ramsey Shares Exclusive Video Of Swimming With Massive Great White Shark | TODAY
Youtube duSPHGiPhwk
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump being deathly afraid of sharks is the only sensible thing about him. Also something we should use in whatever Jigsaw-esque lethal puzzle/punishment we put him in.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a massive shark trying to eat your outboard motors.  What do?  Climb precariously onto the transom to take a selfie with it of course!  Florida Logic™.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's okay with it. So is the lady diver.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 hours ago  

recombobulator: There's a massive shark trying to eat your outboard motors.  What do?  Climb precariously onto the transom to take a selfie with it of course!  Florida Logic™.


You've watched Jaws too much.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, me.  I don't want to pet an 18 foot great white shark on its snout.

Could you, would you, with a goat?
I would not, could not with a goat!
Would you, could you, on a boat?
I could not, would not, on a boat!

I will not, will not, with a goat.
I will not pet them in the rain.
Not in the dark! Not in a tree!
Not in a car! You let me be!
I do not like them in a box.
I do not like them with a fox.
I will not pet them in a house.
I do not like them with a mouse.
I do not like them here or there.
I do not like them anywhere!
I do not like to pet a shark!
I do not like them, Sam-I-Snark.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm.

I don't.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't look 18 feet to me.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have never gone to the zoo so much as I have after my children were born.  They've gotten so many more trips there than I ever did as a youngster.  And this has given me the opportunity to realize how being in front of caged wildlife makes a certain percentage of the general zoo going populace turn into absolute idiots.  To be certain, I have been in cars with several guys driving by a cattle pasture and have witnessed someone sticking their head out the window to say "Moo".  I've seen this behavior and just put it in my ledger as something that happens.  No big deal.

I have seen people turn into idiots when in front of a infant human.  The noises they make seem to be trying to establish communication with the child.  I can support the effort because the child is going to need to communicate one day.  And yet the same thing happens to some people around cats.  Not sure what's going on there.

But we get to the monkey enclosure at the zoo.  I profess with all earnesty that these genius rednecks were actually pulling off a true conversation with the Bonobos.  I feel their conversation was pretty flat in the realm of nuance, but each side was clearly gaining excitement and energy from the exchange.  I have to study this interaction further before I draw more conclusions.

Fish interactions, however, usually degenerate pretty quickly into "what can fit in my mouth" vs "what cannot".
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 5 hours ago  
  Hitting a shark in the nose is supposed to scare it away.

So what do you do if punching the shark in the nose doesn't work ?


You beat him over the head with your stump.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 4 hours ago  

recombobulator: There's a massive shark trying to eat your outboard motors.  What do?  Climb precariously onto the transom to take a selfie with it of course!  Florida Logic™.


What's a transom, recombobulator?
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fsbilly: recombobulator: There's a massive shark trying to eat your outboard motors.  What do?  Climb precariously onto the transom to take a selfie with it of course!  Florida Logic™.

What's a transom, recombobulator?


It's the part I fell off while filming sharks so I then had to be recombobulated.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that normal?  May I ask you not hunting these
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Morons surprised to see animal in exact location that an intelligent person would expect to find it. Film at 11.
 
Setitie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nope
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  

trappedspirit: recombobulator: There's a massive shark trying to eat your outboard motors.  What do?  Climb precariously onto the transom to take a selfie with it of course!  Florida Logic™.

You've watched Jaws too much.


The real problem is the shark now has covid.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Hitting a shark in the nose is supposed to scare it away.

So what do you do if punching the shark in the nose doesn't work ?


You beat him over the head with your stump.

[media1.tenor.com image 498x274] [View Full Size image _x_]


I used to occasionally encounter a guy who would use his stump as a hammer to drive nails. It was just as cringe-inducing as it was badass.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real Florida Men always pet the shark!

-while the NYC LOSER hiding over in mar-a-lago pisses himself at the thought (and likes it)-
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Pet the shark' Is that some sort of euphemism?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok, sometimes Real Florida Men also catch the shark, and then eat it. but big sharks are very high in mercury.

now, NYC LOSER always pisses himself at the very thought of sharks......
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The real problem is the shark now has covid.


Mother of God.  The ultimate killing machine.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: He should have eaten the dickhead who held his phone vertically.


That ship has sailed. Vertical is now more prominent than horizontal.
I don't like it either, but it's time to accept it.
 
