Is there such a thing as a Bad Samaritan? Why yes, there is
36
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Your cunning plan was to steal a car you knew had car trouble????

Some people are so dumb they should do nothing but turn the institutional grist mill for their natural life
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
three women were experiencing car problems  early Saturday morning and called a friend for help. The supposed buddy showed up soon after with two other men. Police say the men then led the woman to an apartment complex where one of them pulled out a gun, stole a backpack from one of the women, and then tried to steal the car but couldn't get it to start.

Wow...some friend.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't really get it. From TFA, it seems at least 2 of the 3 "friends" were already in federal custody. So were they arrested in the interim, out on bail, or . . . ?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well the mug shot surely looks like a nice trust worthy guy
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

It's South Dakota.  You have take the friends you can find. There's nobody else there.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jesus Teaches About "The Good Samaritan"
Youtube OIVB3DdRgqU
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Call it racism or just a stereotype, but Samaritans were considered lesser people by the Jews of the Bible, and the Samaritans were expected to be bad. That's why a Good Samaritan is a thing.  It was a surprise that they could be helpful (however misplaced).

Today's equivalent might be the "Good Proud Boy" or the "Good Ted Cruz".
 
Konlii
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is there such a thing as a Bad Samaritan?

Yes, and Jews at the time the "good Samaritan" story was first told would have just called them "Samaritans" because the whole point of the story is that it reverses expectations because the people it was being told to would have already automatically sorted a Samaritan into the "villain" category.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd guess the 'friend' owed the other two guys for something. Then when the women called for help their friend saw it as a chance to get out of debt by offering up the women as a sacrifice.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She gasped as I sniffed and then lightly tasted her drippage.

"Ignore it", I told her.  "It's just condensation from your A/C it dumps out on hot humid days like this. Perfectly normal."
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What kind of name is "Spotted Elk"?
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Yeah, either the police quoted in the article don't understand what "in custody" means, or I don't.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Olthoi: What kind of name is "Spotted Elk"?


Never mind, it just occurred to me that it might be Native American.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I used to work in auto finance loss mitigation, and some of the names in S.D. were definitely Native. One was Seneca Love Kitchen and another was Pamela Strikes the Enemy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, well, I wrote most of the verses to a funny country song about something like this.

It ended, "We really didn't want to hurt her, but we stole her cadillac converter."

/You're welcome.
 
Konlii
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pretty sure it means he was already in custody for an unrelated crime at the time that they realized that he was a suspect in this crime (so no need to send cops out to arrest him like they did his buddy), not at the time that this crime was committed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bill Burr did a great bit on being a hero. I always try to help but you ha 
Bill Burr - Let go of my neck/Cracker ass Motherf***er (new standup clip)
Youtube S_CqeueR15o
veI
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...the man pulled a gun, stole a backpack, and then tried to steal the car, but couldn't get it to start.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Given the level of bigotry in that particular story, I think the closer modern analogue would be "good Mexican".
 
almejita
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LOL, you and your fantasies!
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The bad samaritan's were the ones not taught that kicking a pregnant woman is bad, right?
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AZZHATZ!!!!!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 6 hours ago  

There is a super interesting book by a Jewish scholar that actually goes into some detail about that, and uses "The good Al Qaeda Member" to emphasize how much the Jews of the time thought of Samaritans.

"Short Stories by Jesus" by Amy-Jill Levine. Good read.

(Also, the Samaritans were the first splinter group from Judaism, and their Bible only includes the 5 books of Moses. They were like early Mormons. Or Christian Scientists.)
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I followed the link to the source, which was a local cop doing a press report for recent arrests on the department Facebook page, and then dug a little more into the names.

Suspect #1:
keloland.comView Full Size

Shawn Michael Long was already in custody on unrelated federal charges. A quick Google search into his name brings up multiple previous arrests for car theft, in January, February, and May of last year.

Suspect #2:
gray-ksfy-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

Sterling George Spotted Elk, Jr. was the only suspect who was still free at the time his arrest warrant was issued. He has previous arrests in 2018 for domestic abuse. Sterling George Spotted Elk Sr, by coincidence, is also in state custody, for theft charges, and recently did time in prison for child abuse.

Suspect #3 hasn't been named yet, but was already in custody on unrelated state charges, and has yet to be charged for the robbery, as the state attorney is still reviewing his case.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Suspect #1:
[keloland.com image 850x478]
Shawn Michael Long was already in custody on unrelated federal charges. A quick Google search into his name brings up multiple previous arrests for car theft, in January, February, and May of last year.

Suspect #2:
[gray-ksfy-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x477]
Sterling George Spotted Elk, Jr. was the only suspect who was still free at the time his arrest warrant was issued. He has previous arrests in 2018 for domestic abuse. Sterling George Spotted Elk Sr, by coincidence, is also in state custody, for theft charges, and recently did time in prison for child abuse.

Suspect #3 hasn't been named yet, but was already in custody on unrelated state charges, and has yet to be charged for the robbery, as the state attorney is still reviewing his case.


Those charges are surprisingly devoid of meth. Maybe that's legal in North Dakota?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Those charges are surprisingly devoid of meth. Maybe that's legal in North Dakota?


Meth and car theft don't walk hand in hand.  Car jacking?  Sure.  Theft, no.  You gotta be cool to succeed very well with that.  Meth heads suck at cool - while in the social sense it's not a big handicap in criming, it's a huge one in the avoiding police attention by doing dumb farking shiat sense.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh sure, but what about all the indifferent and apathetic Samaritans? They get lumped in with all the others.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sterling George Spotted Elk, Jr.

thats some name.
 
ansius
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Sterling George Spotted Elk, Jr.

thats some name.


He's certainly spotted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American Indian Gangbanger! First time I've seen that.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tweakers are always too amped up to do anything methodically. They're either utterly frantic because they're out of meth, or they're jacked up to the gills on the shiat and in a super hurry. There are hundreds of those freaks in this County and every single one of them I've come across is an utter lunatic. 

If there is one death chemical that warrants locking people up and feeding as much of it as they can take until they OD on the shiat, it's methamphetamine. There is almost no rehabilitation for dependency. Recidivism/relapse is something like 98% and if they do get off of it, they're permanently brain-damaged from using it so they're useless anyway.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I agree with you
Yet I've done it virtually every day for the last 30 years.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: American Indian Gangbanger! First time I've seen that.


Come to Indian country.  The number of dudes I've seen dressed for South Central LA in the middle of God forsaken nowhere is in the double digits.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought a bad samaritan scenario would be like:

They stop, change your flat tire, and, before driving off, pop another tire.
 
