 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Captain of the now accurately named Ghost Ship artist commune in Oakland pleads guilty to causing the deaths of 36 in horrific fire   (sfgate.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Prison, Victim, Derick Almena, Criminal law, The Victim, Family, hung jury, name of the victim  
•       •       •

1147 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2021 at 12:41 AM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trik
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He has a bit of Charlie Manson vibe going on.
ktla.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is one scary dude. I would have liked to the article, but it was blocked.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

daffy: That is one scary dude. I would have liked to the article, but it was blocked.


TLDR: He got 12 years for pleading guilty to 36 counts of negligent homicide.

Fark: Already out after serving 3 years for good behavior.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Zoinks!
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 5 hours ago  

daffy: That is one scary dude. I would have liked to the article, but it was blocked.


He looks like any other Oakland hipster.
 
Esc7
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am glad this guy is going away for a long time.

But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.

Rent prices are out of control in the Bay Area and the vast majority of the square footage pretends it's a beautiful expensive suburb and prevents new housing and tries to make sure property values continue to increase.

The anti building faction in Berkeley and Oakland drive demand like this and force people to the edges. If we had reasonable initiatives rather than cities starry eyed at landing the next startup in office space and expensive condos maybe 36 people wouldn't have crammed into a death trap.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.



You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.


This. This guy is still a monster who knew what he was doing was wrong. He did it anyway, and three dozen people died. He isn't some proletariat hero.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.


This. If I remember the story correctly none of the 'residents,' of which there were only a few, We're killed in the blaze. All of the victims were attending a concert in the art space. Regardless the building was not zoned residential and the renovations on the inside were not up to fire code.
 
Esc7
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.


Ah I see.

Still, that space was unfit for living. And people were living there. Hang him high.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.

Rent prices are out of control in the Bay Area and the vast majority of the square footage pretends it's a beautiful expensive suburb and prevents new housing and tries to make sure property values continue to increase.


The fark are you on about? They were holding a concert. Yeah, a few people were living there, but mostly it was the paid party.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esc7: I am glad this guy is going away for a long time.

But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.

Rent prices are out of control in the Bay Area and the vast majority of the square footage pretends it's a beautiful expensive suburb and prevents new housing and tries to make sure property values continue to increase.

The anti building faction in Berkeley and Oakland drive demand like this and force people to the edges. If we had reasonable initiatives rather than cities starry eyed at landing the next startup in office space and expensive condos maybe 36 people wouldn't have crammed into a death trap.


RTFA. He isn't going away for a long time.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are some beautiful photos of the interior.  This was not a trashed out squat.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Had the building been up to standards in terms of codes and zoning, the place wouldn't have been nearly the magnet that it was for scenesters and artists, both in terms of cost and cache.

Most people survive their alternative lifestyle years in less than ideal living conditions after all, and the notable victims here only prove that rule.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.

This. If I remember the story correctly none of the 'residents,' of which there were only a few, We're killed in the blaze. All of the victims were attending a concert in the art space. Regardless the building was not zoned residential and the renovations on the inside were not up to fire code.


Ah, but building codes are big government interference don'tcha know?  Those pesky regulations are nothing but an impediment for commerce - it's stuff like this that stifles the small venue owner!

/anyone feel like voting Libertarian?
//no?
///gorsh
 
pixiepuke
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esc7: I am glad this guy is going away for a long time.


I haven't logged in for a year but had to LOL at this. Try reading the article.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

pixiepuke: Esc7: I am glad this guy is going away for a long time.

I haven't logged in for a year but had to LOL at this. Try reading the article.


Bro. Have you been to Fark?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: There are some beautiful photos of the interior.  This was not a trashed out squat.


That's the scary part: it did kind of look like fun! I would've loved to hang out in a place like that in college.

I remember after the Great White concert fire I started becoming more and more conscious of where the exits were when I was in nightclubs and concert venues. I feel like that's something we should teach kids about more often.
 
pixiepuke
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: pixiepuke: Esc7: I am glad this guy is going away for a long time.

I haven't logged in for a year but had to LOL at this. Try reading the article.

Bro. Have you been to Fark?


Longtime, daily lurker. Submitted maybe two links which were never posted.  :(

It's just that I could smell the fire for what felt like days so I RTFA.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 5 hours ago  
3 years and a guilty plea for 36 involuntary manslaughters?  And he's free AFTER the guilty plea?

dude that lawyer is like O'n [fire]
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I used to videotape raves 1999-2004 for my Santa Rosa public access show. I think I went to a show here after that. The name sure sounds familiar.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One a month is all we ask.

Blue Diamond Almonds Criminal Punishment for Murder
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mudvayne - Not Falling (Ghost Ship Version) [Official Video]
Youtube kQwUkOzFoNI
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This happened not far from where I live. The artist warehouse was stealing electricity through a mishmash of extension cords from the unlicensed car repair shop next door.

The city knew what was happening and so did some firefighters that had previously attended concerts there on the first floor. It was really popular with burners who came from nearby areas for Saturday nights.

The ground floor was filled with wooden boxes, artwork and junk. We all assumed the inside was a fire trap because the outside alone looked like a fire trap with all the piled junk.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band: 3 years and a guilty plea for 36 involuntary manslaughters?  And he's free AFTER the guilty plea?

dude that lawyer is like O'n [fire]


Business owner killed 36 customers. Laws don't apply to them the way they do to the rest of us.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Por que tan serioso: There are some beautiful photos of the interior.  This was not a trashed out squat.

That's the scary part: it did kind of look like fun! I would've loved to hang out in a place like that in college.

I remember after the Great White concert fire I started becoming more and more conscious of where the exits were when I was in nightclubs and concert venues. I feel like that's something we should teach kids about more often.


From what I've seen most music venues are death traps as far as fire is concerned.
 
cirby
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Had the building been up to standards in terms of codes and zoning, the place wouldn't have been nearly the magnet that it was for scenesters and artists, both in terms of cost and cache.

Most people survive their alternative lifestyle years in less than ideal living conditions after all, and the notable victims here only prove that rule.


It wasn't so much a problem with building codes. It was more a problem with an inept and corrupt local government that was pretty random about code enforcement.

So SF would spend years fighting with one guy who wanted to replace a laundromat with some apartments (horrors!), but ignore the well-known Ghost Ship collective for years, too.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an AP News article. Original is at https://apnews.com/article/fires-oakl​a​nd-san-francisco-coronavirus-pandemic-​bc08427a00668b593d4c2dd536f4bfed.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Job
Killing
Regulations!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing this tragedy highlighted was that fire safety inspections in Oakland simply don't happen.  Ever.

You'd think that would change now.  I doubt it very much.  They might have done a few inspects in the year after the fire, then went back to doing nothing as usual.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 2 hours ago  

austerity101: Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.

This. This guy is still a monster who knew what he was doing was wrong. He did it anyway, and three dozen people died. He isn't some proletariat hero.


A monster? Are you drunk?

Jesus the hyperbole anymore. Hitler was a monster. Pol Pot was a monster. Jim Jones was a monsters. Godzilla was a monster.

Grow up.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Darkest Timeline: austerity101: Dr.Fey: Esc7: But let's not forget the reason why 36 young adults were living in an unfit warehouse.


You are not that off base, but I don't think 36 were living there.  I believe there was a rave going on and inadequate exits from the upper floor where it was being held.

This. This guy is still a monster who knew what he was doing was wrong. He did it anyway, and three dozen people died. He isn't some proletariat hero.

A monster? Are you drunk?

Jesus the hyperbole anymore. Hitler was a monster. Pol Pot was a monster. Jim Jones was a monsters. Godzilla was a monster.

Grow up.


You make a very good point.  It doesn't take a monster for very bad stuff to happen.  It simply takes someone like this guy who simply didn't give a shiat.
 
smunns
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cirby: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Had the building been up to standards in terms of codes and zoning, the place wouldn't have been nearly the magnet that it was for scenesters and artists, both in terms of cost and cache.

Most people survive their alternative lifestyle years in less than ideal living conditions after all, and the notable victims here only prove that rule.

It wasn't so much a problem with building codes. It was more a problem with an inept and corrupt local government that was pretty random about code enforcement.

So SF would spend years fighting with one guy who wanted to replace a laundromat with some apartments (horrors!), but ignore the well-known Ghost Ship collective for years, too.


the San Francisco Bay Area is run by pro Trump terrorists right?  Nope, these deaths are because of liberals and liberal policies 100%,
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should get sent back to jail for wearing a hat on top of a knit cap.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: This happened not far from where I live. The artist warehouse was stealing electricity through a mishmash of extension cords from the unlicensed car repair shop next door.

The city knew what was happening and so did some firefighters that had previously attended concerts there on the first floor. It was really popular with burners who came from nearby areas for Saturday nights.

The ground floor was filled with wooden boxes, artwork and junk. We all assumed the inside was a fire trap because the outside alone looked like a fire trap with all the piled junk.


That was the impression I got from the before pictures.  "Firetrap" writ large.  Lots of wooden furniture and fabric piled high, narrow winding passages and dead ends, no apparent rhyme or reason, much less well-marked and -lit emergency exits.  The main staircase was made from old pallets, FFS.

It wasn't a habitation so much as a very eclectic burn-pile.  Add in the very janky electrical set-up and the fire seemed like it was inevitable.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.