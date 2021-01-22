 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Wild turkey given warning for causing Georgia traffic jam. Usually they give you a DUI for that   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Galliformes, Police, Constable, Fox Broadcasting Company, Kennesaw police officers, Wild Turkey, Turkey, short rest  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 10:28 PM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Wildlife never show up for court hearings or pay tickets
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So if you've a date in Constantinople
She'll be waiting in Istanbul
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're mean farkers. Only worse next to Canadian geese.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kennesaw
Cobb county
Wild turkey is on his own
Judge told me to not be in Cobb county
I'm not pushing my luck
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I saw turkeys in the middle of town today.

Then again, the coyotes outside of town have been belligerent and numerous.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Wildlife never show up for court hearings or pay tickets


In a traffic accident, it doesn't matter whether they're at fault or not, most of them are dead.
 
daffy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are all around Disney. One kept showing up at a restaurant that my husband was working. He kept pecking at the window for about 3 days. The customers loved it.
 
yuthinasia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't pick up wild turkey with Johnny walker, right by your side
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.