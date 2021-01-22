 Skip to content
(CNN)   All Inauguration guests with the pumped-up kicks better run, better run, outrun my Op-Ed
posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 5:34 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Niece Meena Harris' partner, Nikolas Ajagu, was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, which retail for $2,000. "Searches for the collab on StockX rose 280%, new bids rose 100%, and we've already seen 5 trades in the last 24 hours," StockX said on Twitter on Thursday.

Even if I win the Mega, there will be no $2000 "kicks" in my future.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well the people who make and sell knockoff sneakers are going to have a busy couple of weeks.

/just because you don't have crazy bank doesn't mean you cannot be a sneakerhead
//check out my velcros
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does subby know that song is about a school shooting?

Maybe not cool in light of the inauguration needing National Guard protection a week after an attempted coup threatened the life of some of those guests.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Does subby know that song is about a school shooting?

Maybe not cool in light of the inauguration needing National Guard protection a week after an attempted coup threatened the life of some of those guests.


Is it? I didn't know that
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: weddingsinger: Does subby know that song is about a school shooting?

Maybe not cool in light of the inauguration needing National Guard protection a week after an attempted coup threatened the life of some of those guests.

Is it? I didn't know that


The opening lyrics:

Robert's got a quick hand
He'll look around the room he won't tell you his plan
He's got a rolled cigarette
Hanging out his mouth, he's a cowboy kid

Yeah, he found a six shooter gun
In his dad's closet, in a box of fun things
And I don't even know what
But he's coming for you, yeah, he's coming for you
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Talking about shoes is *much* better than talking about white supremacists attempting a fascist takeover of the government...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
Nothing more American than school shootings and inaugurations.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfff. Thanks but I like a lady in some Chucks. The people's sneaker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Never actually listened to the lyrics of it. It's one of those songs that I kind of hum along to

/not subby
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
mrparks
Talk about graveyard humor. Dang!
 
Geotpf
My favorite "Have you really listened to the lyrics" song is We are Young (by a band named "Fun), which is a fun happy pop song about a guy who beats the crap out of his girlfriend.

Give me a second I
I need to get my story straight
My friends are in the bathroom getting higher than the Empire State
My lover she's waiting for me just across the bar
My seat's been taken by some sunglasses asking about a scar, and
I know I gave it to you months ago
I know you're trying to forget
But between the drinks and subtle things
The holes in my apologies, you know
I'm trying hard to take it back

He beat up his lover so hard she still has a scar months later...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Niece Meena Harris' partner, Nikolas Ajagu, was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, which retail for $2,000. "Searches for the collab on StockX rose 280%, new bids rose 100%, and we've already seen 5 trades in the last 24 hours," StockX said on Twitter on Thursday.

Even if I win the Mega, there will be no $2000 "kicks" in my future.


How could you even walk in shoes made of gold?   weigh too heavy     heh heh
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
Heh, this has been in my recommended all day
The True Meaning Behind PUMPED UP KICKS
Youtube LDFMmZ4IvX4
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrparks: Talk about graveyard humor. Dang!


Being a kid was never easy, but yeah, they got some issues this generation.  I don't fault 'em.
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Inauguration cool: Forget the outfits, everyone is talking about the kicks"

I thought we were all talking about the fancy eyebrow wiggling.
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Better run, better run, faster than my bullet"

Not sure how to parse that another way...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Foster The People - Pumped up Kicks (Official Music Video)
Youtube SDTZ7iX4vTQ


Catchy tune though.

Better run faster than my bullets
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, anyone think the name of the song refer specifically to the shooter targeting trans students?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pumped Up Kicks (Bardcore | Medieval Style with Vocals - Original by Cornelius Link)
Youtube cRIfsFefatg
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat, are we expected to know music from after 2000 now?
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Geto Boys - The World Is A Ghetto (Explicit)
Youtube Ee2nwYzLZEU
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Niece Meena Harris' partner, Nikolas Ajagu, was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, which retail for $2,000. "Searches for the collab on StockX rose 280%, new bids rose 100%, and we've already seen 5 trades in the last 24 hours," StockX said on Twitter on Thursday.

Even if I win the Mega, there will be no $2000 "kicks" in my future.


Same, but I suspect that the folks buying $2k would be saying WTF about the dumb crap I'd spend my money on, so I'm not sure how much room I have to mock.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, a story that shows why so many modern journalists are held in contempt. It has poor grammar, quotes from Twitter, and the author thinks that a story about the shoes of female politicians, and those of their family, is worth writing about.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this where I go to complain that someone spending money on shoes (or a bicycle) is clearly bourgeois elitist but a man spending thousands of dollars on military cosplay and guns is salt of the Earth and economically anxious?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Niece Meena Harris' partner, Nikolas Ajagu, was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, which retail for $2,000. "Searches for the collab on StockX rose 280%, new bids rose 100%, and we've already seen 5 trades in the last 24 hours," StockX said on Twitter on Thursday.

Even if I win the Mega, there will be no $2000 "kicks" in my future.


How does it feel to be one of the beautiful people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh, they weren't wearing RTX 3080 sneakers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Does subby know that song is about a school shooting?

Maybe not cool in light of the inauguration needing National Guard protection a week after an attempted coup threatened the life of some of those guests.


Show us on the doll where the mean reddit submitter made a joke that offends you.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I cant help but feel anyone wearing 2000 dollar shoes doesnt have other folks interests in mind. The kids aren't in charge, but their mentality is coming from something
 
