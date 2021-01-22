 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   I am once again asking for you to buy this sweatshirt. (tag is for the proceeds)   (rollingstone.com) divider line
66
    More: Spiffy, United States Senate, Bernie Sanders' campaign, Memetics, Chairman Sanders Crewneck, Susan Blackmore, viral photo, United States Senate Committee on the Budget, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

3238 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jan 2021 at 6:50 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
100% of the proceeds.
Who gives 100% of the proceeds?
What a farking commie.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How deliciously capitalistic of him.

And a really great move on his part.
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: How deliciously capitalistic of him.

And a really great move on his part.


To give the proceeds to a charity and gain nothing from the sale?

I see now why democrats are still capitalists. They have somehow confused it with charity.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What an awful person!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's not even a real Democrat tho.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure someone will be butthurt by this.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fart_Machine: I'm sure someone will be butthurt by this.


Probably... F**'em.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 hours ago  

inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.


I take that back, cart failure :|
 
k-b
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sold out.  Bummer.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.


Mitten bra.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: 100% of the proceeds.
Who gives 100% of the proceeds?
What a farking commie.


And there's go any possible "99%" joke from Stephen Colbert.
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 2 hours ago  

inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|


I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Or people act weirdly around memes.

/spent an hour or two today surfing a meme site.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meals on Wheels Vermont

Just in case anyone comes in here for the same reason I did.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.


It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.


Mittens & a bathing suit or a transparent raincoat
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Buys sweatshirt doesn't turn out to vote for Bern.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.

Mitten bra.


Both of you, check Janet Jackson's twitter.

/Not risking it
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.


Most Bernie fans can tell you why.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.


I, for one, love Maple the Bear for his plan to give free college by taxing the 1%.

Will trade for a Phanti the Elephant.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.


Or they like his policies...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Most Bernie fans can tell you why.


Ok, I laughed at that. Touche salesman.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: [pbs.twimg.com image 585x384]


Fark user imageView Full Size


theflatline: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Buys sweatshirt doesn't turn out to vote for Bern.


Youth voter turnout increased in 2020. It's just that the IGMFY voter turnout increased, too.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2020/03/stop-blaming-young-voters-​not-turning-out-sanders/608137/
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Or they like his policies...


When I was running for Student Class President, I promised unlimited recess and ice cream. I too was wildly popular.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: TheJoe03: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Or they like his policies...

When I was running for Student Class President, I promised unlimited recess and ice cream. I too was wildly popular.


*yawn*

Did you also hold an affirmative action bake sale? Because that would be really edgy.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: TheJoe03: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Or they like his policies...

When I was running for Student Class President, I promised unlimited recess and ice cream. I too was wildly popular.


I doubt you were ever wildly popular.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Spartapuss: [pbs.twimg.com image 585x384]

[Fark user image image 601x445]

theflatline: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Buys sweatshirt doesn't turn out to vote for Bern.

Youth voter turnout increased in 2020. It's just that the IGMFY voter turnout increased, too.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arch​ive/2020/03/stop-blaming-young-voters-​not-turning-out-sanders/608137/


So if you did nor vote for Bernie you said fark you to everyone else?

Are you David Sirota?
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just did some Bernie shirts today. 100% of my sales will go to the same charity.
It's pay what you want, add $5 for shipping. Paypal co­vers­ion13­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­i­amg*com with quantity, size and address

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.

Mitten bra.


I'll take 10, it's cold as hell here!
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.

Only

the mittens
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Most Bernie fans can tell you why.


Well, lots of Bernie "fans" on the internet in 2016 lived in Russia. They could tell you why from their script.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: tyyreaunn: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if Mittens Bernie is going to be a popular costume next Halloween? I can't wait to see how the gals who like to dress sexy for Halloween spin that one.

Mitten bra.

I'll take 10, it's cold as hell here!


Warming up the car, I'll hand deliver them for ... comfort
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok that shows both an ability not to take yourself too seriously and a classy move.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am once again saying HELL NO!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crew neck? What is this, an 80s movie training montage? Pass.
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: TheJoe03: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Or they like his policies...

When I was running for Student Class President, I promised unlimited recess and ice cream. I too was wildly popular.


No one believes you were popular in school bro. This is some revisionist history.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the crafters are getting in on it. You can already buy the pattern on Ravelry for $5

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conqueror of Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.

Most people couldn't even tell you why. Similar to Trump, the fixation is on some idolized weird pop-culture icon that has come to be popular so people can somehow prove their popularity by latching onto the latest outrage du jour. He is basically the embodiment of a Beanie Baby.

Most Bernie fans can tell you why.

Well, lots of Bernie "fans" on the internet in 2016 lived in Russia. They could tell you why from their script.


It must suck to have such an empty political philosophy that you have to believe this.

This is the kind of denialism that enables stagnation, intellectually and politically.

If you can't even imagine that left political leaders are legitimately popular, you will never be able to understand why they are.

It's self defeating and deluded. It's the same type of tribal thinking that the fascists and right wing employ.

And it ultimately signals a complete unwillingness to consider other line of thought.

So are you really here to share ideas? Or just for validation.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hell with it if I get the time out over this, I'll accept it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Oh hell with it if I get the time out over this, I'll accept it.

[pbs.twimg.com image 562x539]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Oh hell with it if I get the time out over this, I'll accept it.

[pbs.twimg.com image 562x539]


Keep up the good work!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Keep up the good work!


HAH, it's not mine, I yoinked it off Janet Jackson's official twitter. Yep.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Most people couldn't even tell you why.


Is that because they're morons who are completely ignorant about everything, but especially politics?

That's my guess.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knobmaker: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Most people couldn't even tell you why.

Is that because they're morons who are completely ignorant about everything, but especially politics?

That's my guess.


Because they're center left?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: knobmaker: the money is in the banana stand: Conqueror of Bread: inglixthemad: inglixthemad: Bought!

This why I liked Bernie in the primary.

I take that back, cart failure :|

I tried to get one earlier and they were sold out and on back order.


Almost as if the dude is beloved and insanely popular.


Most people couldn't even tell you why.

Is that because they're morons who are completely ignorant about everything, but especially politics?

That's my guess.

Because they're center left?


You might not have thought that one through.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.