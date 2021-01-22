 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Need to chill? No better way to do it than tune in to one of the many live feeds - with soundtracks - from the Monterey Bay Aquarium   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 5:20 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
@MontereyAq is one of the best feeds on Twitter. Whoever handles their social media is earning his/her paycheck.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I LOVE that aquarium. When we moved to San Jose, so many people told us to go there. I was all like "Whatever. I've been to lots of aquariums"

Then we went there. Oh. My. Gosh.  So much fun.

We even got a free room at the Monterey Bay Inn, which was fun. The room had 2 bathrooms, so fancy. I miss the days when my wife worked for the #1 news radio station in the country (at the time)
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good idea, bad execution.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: Good idea, bad execution.


I take that back, the cams don't have to go via spotify.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: Exluddite: Good idea, bad execution.

I take that back, the cams don't have to go via spotify.


Good thing, because I don't have Spotify or any other music streaming service. I've got 200GB of music on my computer, with the majority on my decade-and-a-half-old iPod Classic.

/off my lawn
//submitter
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: I LOVE that aquarium. When we moved to San Jose, so many people told us to go there. I was all like "Whatever. I've been to lots of aquariums"

Then we went there. Oh. My. Gosh.  So much fun.

We even got a free room at the Monterey Bay Inn, which was fun. The room had 2 bathrooms, so fancy. I miss the days when my wife worked for the #1 news radio station in the country (at the time)


A lot of people go there expecting trained dolphins and the like and are disappointed. But, seeing up close what lives just beyond the aquariums doors in the wild is far more interesting to me.

Oh, and the two humpback whales exhibit back in the 80s was fantastic!
 
steklo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: iPod Classic.


5000 songs on my I-pod right now.

500 of them were from bands I used to be in and  another 500 are songs I performed and recorded myself.

I would be lost without my Ipod.

seriously.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Watubi: Bob Falfa: I LOVE that aquarium. When we moved to San Jose, so many people told us to go there. I was all like "Whatever. I've been to lots of aquariums"

Then we went there. Oh. My. Gosh.  So much fun.

We even got a free room at the Monterey Bay Inn, which was fun. The room had 2 bathrooms, so fancy. I miss the days when my wife worked for the #1 news radio station in the country (at the time)

A lot of people go there expecting trained dolphins and the like and are disappointed. But, seeing up close what lives just beyond the aquariums doors in the wild is far more interesting to me.

Oh, and the two humpback whales exhibit back in the 80s was fantastic!


You can pet stingrays FFS, what more do people expect?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome place. My buddy worked there (gift shop). but still was able to give me a behind the scenes tour. And as a plus, that night was the opening of the penguin exhibit. Big Gala...booze, food, some hot chicks... and I wasn't able to do squat...mountain bike race at 715 am the next morning out at Laguna Seca.
Super awesome being there at night....
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome aquarium, and a great place to bring the family when I'm down in the area for diving... helps them understand why I like to dive.

CSB:  The first time we took my toddler-aged young daughter there, she was amazed at the huge tanks and the huge fish.  Now, most of her relevant experience was in going with her mother to the Asian market, where she got to pick the fish from the live tank for dinner.  So we got a good laugh when she walked up to the big tank, and with huge eyes looked at my wife, pointed at the huge silver tuna swimming by and said at the top of her lungs, "Mommy, I want to eat THAT ONE!"
/CSB
 
FKA Queen Etheria
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for sharing subby.  Reminds me that I need to visit Monterey Bay Aquarium's online gift shop.

MBA is very near and dear to my heart, along with the Monterey Bay region.  A few years back I was an aquarium volunteer most weekends for a couple of years.

Love MBA's webcams.  I like checking in to see how my two favorite fish and the sea otters at MBA are doing; the largest giant sea bass I named Bubba is on the shark cam, and the male sheephead on the kelp forest cam.

Sadly, I have friends that were laid off at the start of the pandemic from MBA. It breaks my heart that MBA is still closed.  I want to move back up there, but with MBA (one of the largest employers in Monterey County) laying off a good portion of its staff, the job market is a bit slim up there right now (especially in the nonprofit realm).  I hope MBA and the economy up there will rebound in the near future.

The Aquarium of the Pacific, in Long Beach, is also impacted by the pandemic.  Although they were able to open their outdoor exhibits to the public for a brief time, they had to shut down again due to the current stay-at-home order here in California.  AOP also has some fun webcams too.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to see how many people hold a happy spot in their heart for an amazing place that sparked my love for conservation.
 
FKA Queen Etheria
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Watubi: Bob Falfa: I LOVE that aquarium. When we moved to San Jose, so many people told us to go there. I was all like "Whatever. I've been to lots of aquariums"

Then we went there. Oh. My. Gosh.  So much fun.

We even got a free room at the Monterey Bay Inn, which was fun. The room had 2 bathrooms, so fancy. I miss the days when my wife worked for the #1 news radio station in the country (at the time)

A lot of people go there expecting trained dolphins and the like and are disappointed. But, seeing up close what lives just beyond the aquariums doors in the wild is far more interesting to me.

Oh, and the two humpback whales exhibit back in the 80s was fantastic!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good jams to drop some LDS and get in touch with the whales
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FKA Queen Etheria: Watubi: Bob Falfa: I LOVE that aquarium. When we moved to San Jose, so many people told us to go there. I was all like "Whatever. I've been to lots of aquariums"

Then we went there. Oh. My. Gosh.  So much fun.

We even got a free room at the Monterey Bay Inn, which was fun. The room had 2 bathrooms, so fancy. I miss the days when my wife worked for the #1 news radio station in the country (at the time)

A lot of people go there expecting trained dolphins and the like and are disappointed. But, seeing up close what lives just beyond the aquariums doors in the wild is far more interesting to me.

Oh, and the two humpback whales exhibit back in the 80s was fantastic!

[Fark user image image 493x500]


Magnificent
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: iPod Classic.


Mine finally gave up the ghost about a year ago. The actual music backup was on 2 pc's ago and hadn't bothered to save it.

I had Google Music, so I wasn't all that worried about it, but after putting up with constant changes and tracks mysteriously disappearing out of my library, I really miss actually owning (pirated) music. The ipod classic was also built like a tank and survived being dropped at the gym hundreds of times.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good jams to drop some LDS and get in touch with the whales


They are not, the hell, your whales.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two farking hours I watched those bloody jellyfish, subby.

Actually, it was very restful. Thanks.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.