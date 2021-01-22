 Skip to content
 
7 p.m. Eastern - It's Fark Friday Movie Night. FLASH! AAAAAAactually, we may have a last minute substitution, but it's good and weird
15
    Live, Twitch  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Queen - Flash (Official Video)
Youtube LfmrHTdXgK4
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
+1 on this headline because I immediately heard that in my own head...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

orezona: +1 on this headline because I immediately heard that in my own head...


As did I. :)
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Topol and Brian Blessed trying to out-"ham" each other in a campy space opera.

What better way to spend a Friday night?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oddly, I'm enjoying MST3K's take on I Accuse My Parents right now.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MBooda: Oddly, I'm enjoying MST3K's take on I Accuse My Parents right now.


But are you happy in your work?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bird Choir
Youtube xPYD5B0LPks
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Topol and Brian Blessed trying to out-"ham" each other in a campy space opera.

What better way to spend a Friday night?


YOU WILL NOT OUT HAM BRIAN OF THE BLESSED DEAR BOY!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kerr Avon: gunga galunga: Topol and Brian Blessed trying to out-"ham" each other in a campy space opera.

What better way to spend a Friday night?

YOU WILL NOT OUT HAM BRIAN OF THE BLESSED DEAR BOY!


I'll see your "GORDON'S ALIVE!!!" and raise you with a "FOR GOD'S SAKE, STRAP YOURSELVES IN!!!"
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Kerr Avon: gunga galunga: Topol and Brian Blessed trying to out-"ham" each other in a campy space opera.

What better way to spend a Friday night?

YOU WILL NOT OUT HAM BRIAN OF THE BLESSED DEAR BOY!

I'll see your "GORDON'S ALIVE!!!" and raise you with a "FOR GOD'S SAKE, STRAP YOURSELVES IN!!!"


I introduced the GF to that flick last weekend, and I misquoted that line when it came up. That's what I thought he said too, but he actually says "For God's sake, strap yourselves down!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Topol and Brian Blessed trying to out-"ham" each other in a campy space opera.

What better way to spend a Friday night?


We're watching the old Flash Gordon serials from the 30s & 40s since they're in the public domain, not the 1980s movie.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Galileo's Daughter: MBooda: Oddly, I'm enjoying MST3K's take on I Accuse My Parents right now.

But are you happy in your work?


It's my birthday tomorrow. Wanna read my essay?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Galileo's Daughter: MBooda: Oddly, I'm enjoying MST3K's take on I Accuse My Parents right now.

But are you happy in your work?

It's my birthday tomorrow. Wanna read my essay?


Sure, let me just get some booze first.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SECOND WAVE -  DIIVE!!

IMPETUOUS BOY!!

ONWARD MY HAWKMEN!!!
 
