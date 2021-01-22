 Skip to content
(CNN)   Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC. Supposedly he was still doing stuff, so not a repeat from 2004   (cnn.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was delicious.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At the senseless age of 80?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before he goes, I just want him to say Achille Lauro .... one .... more.... time.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in 1
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, former President Ford still not killed by a pack of wolves
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNBC will replace his show with Matt Laurer's Sex Dungeon.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm sorry, I don't see a Hugh Jass anywhere."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!
 
Iczer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The last 4 goddammed years have just about killed me. I'm Tom Brokaw, and I'm getting the fark outta here before the next Republican POTUS finishes the job."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Greatest Generation and the follow-up were fantastic books. And his autobiography is good too, if you're a Brokaw fan. I hope he splits the rest of his days between fishing in Montana and drinking beer in his booth at the Airliner.
 
Northern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!


They were really unfair to good conservative Germans who admired the US laws and constitution.  Why did the GG hate America?  Also, we need more confederate statues.
/Pretty much what every Trump voter believes at this point.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!


Well, considering how many of them have died...Also, who other than Boomers has reason to be pissed at that generation?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had no idea he was still doing news stuff and shiat....kind of ughh..  just like the headline implied.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!


I always hated his sanctimonious ass. Farking Greatest Generation pandering. Yeah, where the whites came back from the war and lynched the fark out of tons of black people and refused to desegregate. Brokaw the talker pretending some great moral clarity because he wrote a farking book.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember circa 2005 or so when Howard Stern was on terrestrial radio, they were playing a clip of Brokaw broadcasting some news event in like, Russia or whatever, about a city that was pronounced "Bull-Cocky".

*tom brokaw voice*

Aaaaand very saaaaaaad news from Bullllll Cockyyyyyyyy, as a train derailed, 100 dead, nooooooooo survivors.  We pray for Bull-Cockyyyyyy."

Stern and his crew goofed the entire segment: "So...Tom Brokaw prays for bukkake?   Man.  What a weird thing!  He really loves bukakke, it seems."

(I was also surprised you could say 'bukakke' on the radio.)
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's hard to give up that sweet, sweet TV money.
 
Eravior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!

Well, considering how many of them have died...Also, who other than Boomers has reason to be pissed at that generation?


What generation were the Nazis in?

I suppose Best and Worst Generation doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eravior: Brynden Rivers: CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!

Well, considering how many of them have died...Also, who other than Boomers has reason to be pissed at that generation?

What generation were the Nazis in?

I suppose Best and Worst Generation doesn't have the same ring to it.


He wasn't talking about anyone other than Americans, quite obviously. That's who the target audience of his book was. Is this so hard to understand?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We was conmping and having a good time
Wathing Brokaw on Today
Then a bee flew into
My Nesbitt's lime soda
And we had to throw it away
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Good, and take your stupid Greatest Generation with you!


One could argue that this country has never been more united than it was during WWII.

/greatest generation?  okay, for some values of 'greatest'
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Networks really need to swap in a rotating staff of news readers.
 
