(CBC)   Wanted Meat Cove man now in custody. I hope they'll share some of that meat cove, it sounds delicious   (cbc.ca) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That Meat Cove bloke is a rum cove, guvnah.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I prefer a nice Meat Tornado
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That right there is funny I don't care who you are.    He has a long history of running from the rcmp and. That might hinder efforts to find him.  REALLY?  You can't be serious
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that just south of Meat Flap?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been to Meat Cove. Meat Cove was surprisingly devoid of meat, or anything else for that matter.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Newfoundl...? Ah, Cape Breton. Say no more.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the entrance to his secret lair
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes, meat shower curtains
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I_Am_Weasel: I've been to Meat Cove. Meat Cove was surprisingly devoid of meat, or anything else for that matter.


Obviously, that's why it was wanted Meat Cove.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Family members say Perry MacKinnon has a longstanding history of fleeing the RCMP, which they felt could have hampered efforts to find him

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

runwiz: And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.


Oh come on! Use your imagination.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 hours ago  

runwiz: And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.


I was assuming crotch. Yes, there are many meat coves down there. Or maybe fat rolls. I guess that would be a fat cove.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meat Cove is the farthest you can get from civilization and still be in Nova Scotia.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whatshisname: Newfoundl...? Ah, Cape Breton. Say no more.


I've never been there but if you're considered weird by Newfies then damn you're weird.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

runwiz: And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.


Near by communities:
Slip a Frank into the Old Harry Grande Entree, if you know what I mean, wink wink, nudge nudge, say no more.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

berylman: This is the entrance to his secret lair
[Fark user image 225x225]Yes, meat shower curtains


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 hours ago  

runwiz: And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.


goatse
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whatshisname: runwiz: And "Meat Cove" is a euphemism for what? Suggestions please.

Oh come on! Use your imagination.


It sounds like a nice warm place to berth your skin boat.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't been to Meat Cove, but I've been pretty close.

If they opened a Tim Horton's in Meat Cove the line for the drive through would reach all the way back to Cheticamp.

No matter what, Cape Breton is a beautiful place, even if weird guys hide in the woods.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I_Am_Weasel: I've been to Meat Cove. Meat Cove was surprisingly devoid of meat, or anything else for that matter.


That's because you didn't get stuck there. You didn't think they were giving youthe meat, did you?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time, don't forget the gravy!

dailygrindhouse.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Little know fact, the.meat cove Scottish mafia is amongst the more dangerous mafias in the world. They have their fingers in every business in meat cove, a significant proportion of the population are amongst their members, and they once killed 2% of the population* of meat cove.

* his name was John McCaskill. Never forget.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what about the Unwanted Meat?
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rare Nova Scotia firearms trifecta in play
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it come with curtains?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving the beef bus to the meat cove. All night long. If you know what I mean. And I think you do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: I've been to Meat Cove. Meat Cove was surprisingly devoid of meat, or anything else for that matter.


Was the chowder hut there when you were there?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Driving the beef bus to the meat cove. All night long. If you know what I mean. And I think you do.
[Fark user image image 330x220]


Wannapeekapeepee?  Skin boat to Tuna Town?
 
