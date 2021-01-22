 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Oh look, it's the "Victims of Tyranny and Oppression Starter Pack" in 3-D   (nbcnews.com) divider line
71
    More: Murica, High school, white high school students, Carroll Independent School District, school board, Robin Cornish, elementary school children, public school system, 51-year-old Black mother  
•       •       •

4419 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 3:50 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This place makes the small town in Ohio I grew up in look decent by comparison.  They should be ashamed.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude, Southlake's racism hasn't been a secret at all. Let alone a dirty one. It's a well known bastion of rich, racist, whypipo.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the great things about white privilege is being unaware of it's existence.   I can understand that, I am white and never felt particularly privileged.

Being treated like a human, doesn't feel privilege, and it shouldn't be.  So we need to call it, Minority Burden or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's Texas....what did you expect?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Southlake? more like Snowflake amirite.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Atomic Jonb: This place makes the small town in Ohio I grew up in look decent by comparison.  They should be ashamed.


Conservatives are incapable of shame.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Your mom is only voting for Obama because your dad is dead and she's going to need welfare."

Thats harsh, son.

When I was a kid if somebody had cheap ass clothes or a crappy lunch we'd go "Look at you and your welfare sandwich!" or "Check out Rick with the Goodwill Jordans!"

Or if they thought someone was ugly the Black girls would say "Im scaaaaared of you!"

And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As it grew, Southlake gained a reputation in the Dallas area as a sort of suburban utopia, with master-planned neighborhoods and dominant high school sports programs.

A Texas suburban utopia.  In most places, getting your brain rattled is something wealthy parents try to help their children avoid.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Carroll Independent School District, home of the Dragons, where the median home costs $650,000 and average SAT scores are good enough to get students into top-tier universities.

Tomorrow's judges, congressional representatives and CEOs.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Atomic Jonb: This place makes the small town in Ohio I grew up in look decent by comparison.  They should be ashamed.


I'd agree (even on location), but I would expect this behavior out of like 90% of the people I grew up with if they didn't think anyone was watching. I grew up before cell phones so there also wasn't video evidence circulating afterward if it did happen.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A white father said he supported introducing children to different cultures but argued that the district's plan would instead teach students "how to be a victim" and force them to adopt "a liberal ideology" in a city where more than two-thirds of voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump in 2020.

You don't say!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dothemath: And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.


My friend told me this story about this one kid in the next town over who was wearing parachute pants and the pants caught on fire and melted to his legs.  That scared me off from ever wearing parachute pants.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


I burned myself on this hot take.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
zgrizz: Cancel Culture

lmfao
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


Won't someone think of the poor, oppressed racists!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the place where people have season farking tickets for high school farking football.

And they don't have children at the school.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We should just call it "Go Fark Yourself With A Rusty Chainsaw" Culture.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dothemath: "Your mom is only voting for Obama because your dad is dead and she's going to need welfare."

Thats harsh, son.

When I was a kid if somebody had cheap ass clothes or a crappy lunch we'd go "Look at you and your welfare sandwich!" or "Check out Rick with the Goodwill Jordans!"

Or if they thought someone was ugly the Black girls would say "Im scaaaaared of you!"

And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.


Some schools I went to were racist. Kids pick up abusive "jokes" from their parents, mostly against blacks or Poles, nobody really knew what was wrong with those folks but the jokes needed a target of some kind. But politics never entered into it, so it's weird and sad seeing modern kids infusing politics into their young lives.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy fark.  What is wrong with these people?  I understand not seeing it - it took me a long time to understand, even a little bit - but I'll never understand the overt racism and the idea that "those people" are less than you are.  fark.  fark these people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse.


Germany did a pretty good job of purging this bullshiat.

If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

There's nothing in the article that would indicate this. I suspect it's a prelude to whattabout black people using the N-word.

You're a dying breed and have been so since your kind lost the Confederacy. We'll never be completely rid of you, but progress will keep marching on.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've lived in Texas my entire life:

Folks in Southlake still raise their kids to be stone-cold racists without even a hint of shame while they do it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 hours ago  

culebra: The Carroll Independent School District, home of the Dragons, where the median home costs $650,000 and average SAT scores are good enough to get students into top-tier universities...

Tomorrow's judges, congressional representatives and CEOs.


UltimaCS: ...where more than two-thirds of voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump in 2020.


And where the future Brett Kavanaughs of the world are assuredly trading "Black," dumb blonde and Holocaust jokes as I type this.

"Economic anxiety" my ass.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: That scared me off from ever wearing parachute pants.


The 80's were a wild time.

The Devil was ballin' out and motherfu*kers were spending half their paychecks on hairspray.
AIDS, nuclear war, Milli Vanilli.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Null Pointer: I've lived in Texas my entire life:

Folks in Southlake still raise their kids to be stone-cold racists without even a hint of shame while they do it.


That story was incredibly sad and not at all shocking or surprising.
 
huntercr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA The GOP leader said "Go back to where you came from". Twist: He's black.

/I wonder if everyone will be so delirious now that we're post Trump
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Southlake is one of the wealthiest suburbs (if not THE wealthiest) in the Dallas area.

Since it's wealthy and in Texas, you are safe to assume that LOTS of racists live there.
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I learned from TFA that Allen West is an even bigger piece of shiat than I thought.

Also, that town is full of racist coonts.
 
susler
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


You can't tell people what to think but you can damn sure tell them they can't call HS students the N word or boo a kid who has the guts to get up in front of their sorry asses and say "MY LIFE MATTERS"    What the hell is wrong with your people.  fark you all and die in a fire; that would make this country a better place.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Southlake is one of the wealthiest suburbs (if not THE wealthiest) in the Dallas area.

Since it's wealthy and in Texas, you are safe to assume that LOTS of racists live there.


And they need some of "those people" in the town so they can say "See, we aren't racists! We do have people of color living here!!".
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up in the suburbs around there. Southlake has been used as shorthand for rich, racists, assholes for a long time.

The best way to describe it is to think of Eagleton from Parks and Rec.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

patrick767: I learned from TFA that Allen West is an even bigger piece of shiat than I thought.

Also, that town is full of racist coonts.


I'm sure all the white fine folks of Southlake will happily tell you that they can't possibly be racist since they like Allen West, who is one of the good ones.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Way too many Dallas suburbs real estate stories these days.   At least this one doesn't include some Texas lawyer/realtor®/preacher pooping on the floor of the US Capitol.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My daughter is almost 7. Birthday in 3 weeks. I get reminded about it every hour or so. When I would see her at school she played with everyone. Every kid she meets is her new friend. Doesn't matter what race they are. I hope she never loses this. She can be a very positive and wants everyone to get along. She has been this way ever since she got around other kids.

Racism is learned behavior. We need to put a stop to all these snowflakes feeling that acknowledging and educating about diversity is not reverse racism.
 
cravak
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allen west is an Oreo and I'd say it to his face never vote Republican because this is what the party truly stands for.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 hours ago  

keldaria: zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.

[Fark user image 425x222]


not one single person in america has been banned from being racist.
not one single person in america has had their racist diatribes censored.

whats happening is they are being denied free public giant megaphones to broadcast and enhance their messages.  and when they stop speaking and start acting people are saying hey, those actions are illegal and we should recognize that thats a crime.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dothemath:

And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.

The skinny ones or the MC Hammer ones?

Every time I tell anyone I used to wear parachute pants they think I'm talking about the MC Hammer ones.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Southlake? Not surprised.

Nearly everyone I've met from there was bigoted. Several jobs ago, the company I worked for did some network consulting work for them (mostly servers and SAN stuff.) I went out there a couple of times and it basically redneck backwards folk that backed into money.  At that time the place was growing by leaps and bounds and couldn't keep up. They had open disdain for "others"; totally NIMBY.

The only place that is worse is University Park/Highland Park. Those kids are silver-spoon, some old money, but all quintessential privileged elitist racists of "the old way".
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HoratioGates: dothemath:

And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.

The skinny ones or the MC Hammer ones?

Every time I tell anyone I used to wear parachute pants they think I'm talking about the MC Hammer ones.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dothemath: "Your mom is only voting for Obama because your dad is dead and she's going to need welfare."

Thats harsh, son.

When I was a kid if somebody had cheap ass clothes or a crappy lunch we'd go "Look at you and your welfare sandwich!" or "Check out Rick with the Goodwill Jordans!"

Or if they thought someone was ugly the Black girls would say "Im scaaaaared of you!"

And then wed all listen to Madonna and talk about parachute pants.


K-Mart blue light special...

/Kids are vicious to each other. Just watch a couple of kittens go at, and then scale that up to humans....
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some examples of racist behavior from the article:
'This was the city where, on the day after Rosa Parks died in 2005, elementary school children told Cornish's four oldest kids "now you have to sit in the back of the bus," she said. It's where a sixth grade boy once joked with her son: "How do you get a Black out of a tree? You cut the rope." It's where, weeks after her husband died suddenly in 2008, a white boy on the football team told her son, "Your mom is only voting for Obama because your dad is dead and she's going to need welfare."'

Really, children acting like this makes me wonder what their parents are saying at home. If ever a place could use diversity training, this is it. I would like to see a no-tolerance policy on bullying as well.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allen West needs to get the hell out of Texas, and back to where he belongs.

at the bottom of a cesspool
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

culebra: The Carroll Independent School District, home of the Dragons..


You know who else likes to call themselves Dragon??? Maybe even Grand Wizard...

Footnote: WORST D&D SESSION EVER!!!
 
MFK
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


I love how racists are always like "you won't change us by being mean to us" as they turn around and say the meanest things imaginable to anyone who isn't exactly like them.

As if they will EVER listen to reason as to why white people are not a superior race.

I say shun these racist assholes and only let them back into society when they learn how to farking act like they are in a society.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zgrizz: If you tell people they can not say or think something you do not prevent it, you do not fix it. You simply push it down so it festers and comes back even worse. If you punish them, but let others use the same behavior, for ANY reason, you will never fix the problem.

Censorship and Cancel Culture and anti-American at the very core, and if you support them you really are probably the ones who need to be de-programmed.


We're are done putting up with racism in all it's forms. That seems to make you very nervous.
Fark user image
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bababa: Some examples of racist behavior from the article:
'This was the city where, on the day after Rosa Parks died in 2005, elementary school children told Cornish's four oldest kids "now you have to sit in the back of the bus," she said. It's where a sixth grade boy once joked with her son: "How do you get a Black out of a tree? You cut the rope." It's where, weeks after her husband died suddenly in 2008, a white boy on the football team told her son, "Your mom is only voting for Obama because your dad is dead and she's going to need welfare."'

Really, children acting like this makes me wonder what their parents are saying at home. If ever a place could use diversity training, this is it. I would like to see a no-tolerance policy on bullying as well.


Kids are totally capable of being complete assholes without having to learn it from parents. Or anyone else.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta wonder about the kind of people who's reaction to "let's be nice to each other" is that it is an evil communist message.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This shiat is everywhere. You don't need to be of color to see it but you do need to open your eyes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 hours ago  

H31N0US: Gotta wonder about the kind of people who's reaction to "let's be nice to each other" is that it is an evil communist message.


Oddly enough? Christians.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.