(Daily Mail)   "Elegance coach" tells women what not to wear and judging by the comments, some people have a problem with this   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess it's good to know that "you-tube influencers" aren't just an American problem.

I was horrified when my 11 year old granddaughter (11 going on 30) declared she didn't need to do well in school because she was going to be an "influencer".   I said something to the effect, well I actually said, "fark no, you aren't, Now do your homework".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Who - Eminence Front (Original)
Youtube rx6Zgz0TZuA
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have to think that dressing like somebody I'm not would attract the kind of men I don't want to be around.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 5 hours ago  
says the woman who apparently dresses in pink cardboard.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I guess it's good to know that "you-tube influencers" aren't just an American problem.

I was horrified when my 11 year old granddaughter (11 going on 30) declared she didn't need to do well in school because she was going to be an "influencer".   I said something to the effect, well I actually said, "fark no, you aren't, Now do your homework".


Influencer seems to be the new "actress" or "rockstar". They'll grow out of it eventually.
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule #1 is no skinny chicks.

Hear me out. I'm just as shallow as any other guy, I just like fat girls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No t-shirts? no jeans? They're not "classy" enough? What the fark century was this written in?
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If women stopped wearing leggins and yoga pants, I see no value to live anymore.

none.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clothes? Is that what they shouldn't wear? Amirite?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Clothes are the man" goes back to at least to the time of Homer and Erasmus and probably even farther back. I don't know why this would be news. If you want to look fancy and expensive, don't wear jeans and tennis shoes.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TFA: School of Affluence

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DaShredda: I just like fat girls.


Fat is too strong of a word. I prefer curvy or chubby. Sounds cuter to me.
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.


Because everyone is trying to get farked. Everyone wears a uniform.

The homeless person with dirt brown stains on his pants and holes in his shoes? That's a uniform.

Everyone judges you based on how you present yourself, no matter what you think.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.


Not everyone is you?
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

steklo: DaShredda: I just like fat girls.

Fat is too strong of a word. I prefer curvy or chubby. Sounds cuter to me.


Fat, plump, curvy, thicc, heavy, I don't give AF what you call it. I want it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 hours ago  

steklo: If women stopped wearing leggins and yoga pants, I see no value to live anymore.

none.


Certainly none in going to the grocery store.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She sounds nice...
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
you can have my black pants and array of blue or black nerd and Cubs T-shirts when you rip them from my cold dead body.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DaShredda: Rule #1 is no skinny chicks.

Hear me out. I'm just as shallow as any other guy, I just like fat girls.


how YOU doin'?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: "Clothes are the man" goes back to at least to the time of Homer and Erasmus and probably even farther back. I don't know why this would be news. If you want to look fancy and expensive, don't wear jeans and tennis shoes.


But as a scholar* of our era said
"Take back your picture in a frame,
(Take back your singing in the rain)
I just hope you understand,
Sometimes the clothes do not make the man"
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, it's nice that they found an innovative way to invoice someone for their snobbery, but....
 
wee
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure thing, Ms. Fishlips.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 5 hours ago  

steklo: DaShredda: I just like fat girls.

Fat is too strong of a word. I prefer curvy or chubby. Sounds cuter to me.


pleasantly plump?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: "Clothes are the man" goes back to at least to the time of Homer and Erasmus and probably even farther back. I don't know why this would be news. If you want to look fancy and expensive, don't wear jeans and tennis shoes.


Truly the most expensive items in my wardrobe that are not actual suits are jeans. I also have flip-flops that cost more than my office shoes. Anyone who associates these things with poor style is probably too old and dowdy to be commenting on fashion.
 
70Ford
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 5 hours ago  

frankb00th: steklo: DaShredda: I just like fat girls.

Fat is too strong of a word. I prefer curvy or chubby. Sounds cuter to me.

pleasantly plump?


Sturdy?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.


I'm going to assume you weren't out to bag a man of wealth and status.  The subject of the article has a point, appearance and dress are very real factors for attraction.  Dressing well and having a good attitude can be the difference between being a hookup and being a candidate for a serious relationship.  Her point, whatever you may think of it, is quite valid.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 5 hours ago  
and yep, as expected, many "stop gold digger shaming" type vids on her Youtube.
"Elegance" for these types is really just the equivalent of the commoner's "four diamond" escort rating.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



under dressed or over dressed.

I think she's perfect.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have to think that dressing like somebody I'm not would attract the kind of men I don't want to be around.


I guess that is why they are recommendations, not mandates. Sometimes these articles are meant for other people (they do exist, look up from your phone once in a while, they are everywhere).
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

zippythechimp: frankb00th: steklo: DaShredda: I just like fat girls.

Fat is too strong of a word. I prefer curvy or chubby. Sounds cuter to me.

pleasantly plump?

Sturdy?


There's no reward without a struggle. I want a girl who can knock me on my ass.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well....none of that shiat looks good on me anyway,
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DaShredda: Because everyone is trying to get farked. Everyone wears a uniform.


Words have meaning. I've worn work issued uniforms. My day to day wear is not a uniform, it's my friggin clothes.

The homeless person with dirt brown stains on his pants and holes in his shoes? That's a uniform.

Uh, no? That's someone with limited resources. Access to washer/dryers is INCREDIBLY expensive if you don't have in-home/in-unit appliances. There are farking high schools that have installed washer/dryer bankers for student use FFS.

Everyone judges you based on how you present yourself, no matter what you think.

...And?

That's a them problem, sunshine, not a me problem. I'm not going to say I'm happy with how I look right now but I'm working on it* and I am happy with my mode of dress.

NuclearPenguins: Not everyone is you?


Sure.

But plenty of people don't dress for anyone but themselves. I'm not alone in this.

/*it's going to take a double mastectomy to make me entirely happy with my body tbh but otherwise we aight
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: No t-shirts? no jeans? They're not "classy" enough? What the fark century was this written in?


The 90s are over. Denim is out.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, you don't have to listen to her.  Some people just like being mad, I guess.
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: DaShredda: Because everyone is trying to get farked. Everyone wears a uniform.

Words have meaning. I've worn work issued uniforms. My day to day wear is not a uniform, it's my friggin clothes.


Pajamas are the uniform of a tired person.

Everyone wears a uniform weather they know it or not.

Just like the hipster uniform. In an attempt to stand out they all look the same.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Ringshadow: Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.

I'm going to assume you weren't out to bag a man of wealth and status.  The subject of the article has a point, appearance and dress are very real factors for attraction.  Dressing well and having a good attitude can be the difference between being a hookup and being a candidate for a serious relationship.  Her point, whatever you may think of it, is quite valid.


If the kind of person who you are looking to start a relationship with values your wardrobe over your personality, shared values, interests, and common goals then your relationship is farked.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The 40's, 50's, 60's, 70's, 80's and 90s are over. Denim is out.


Oh I dunno, I keep seeing Old Navy commercials selling them.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't care what anyone thinks, but a woman over thirty shouldn't wear a meat dress in dingo country.  Nor should she wear a full suit of armor when it is 115 F outside.  Also, she shouldn't wear a hat made of live murder hornets.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DaShredda: Ringshadow: DaShredda: Because everyone is trying to get farked. Everyone wears a uniform.

Words have meaning. I've worn work issued uniforms. My day to day wear is not a uniform, it's my friggin clothes.

Pajamas are the uniform of a tired person.

Everyone wears a uniform weather they know it or not.

Just like the hipster uniform. In an attempt to stand out they all look the same.


All you're doing is continuing to prove that you don't know what the word "uniform" means.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DaShredda: Because everyone is trying to get farked.

OH HEY I MISSED THIS POINT.

Ace people exist, pleased to meet you. We are not all in fact trying to get farked.

State_College_Arsonist: I'm going to assume you weren't out to bag a man of wealth and status.


Uh, no, I am not here to be a gold digger. That's what that is called.

The subject of the article has a point, appearance and dress are very real factors for attraction.

I don't even know what to do with this. Certainly certain people look good in a suit, or the right cut of dress, but...

Okay, caveat here, I'm autochorrisexual so my sexual attraction is pretty detached, but let's just take Frank Grillo as an example because I find him aesthetically amazing. If you make me pick between him in a suit, or him in jeans and a tank, I'm picking the latter. And I own six tailored suits myself.

Clothing is code, I'll agree to that. And as a metalhead I think you've entirely missed my codes.

Dressing well and having a good attitude can be the difference between being a hookup and being a candidate for a serious relationship. Her point, whatever you may think of it, is quite valid.

Uuuuhh. No?This is not a goddamn high-stakes job interview, it's a relationship. You aren't going to be dressed like that all the time. That's reality./do y'all think rich people only wear suits because I feel like Marilyn Manson might disagree?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

meanmutton: If the kind of person who you are looking to start a relationship with values your wardrobe over your personality, shared values, interests, and common goals then your relationship is farked.


OH MY GOD A SANE PERSON.

/hello
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

meanmutton: If the kind of person who you are looking to start a relationship with values your wardrobe over your personality, shared values, interests, and common goals then your relationship is farked.


What you wear speaks of your interests and value.

If you have dread locks and a grateful dead shirt I assume I can smoke weed with you.

If you're a man wearing a suit and have a big watch I'm going to assume I have nothing to talk to you about.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: Why do people assume women dress for men? Serious question.

I've never dressed for someone else my whole life and I don't intend to start.


I was told that women dress to impress other women more often than to impress men.

/ makes sense to me
// I was told that by a woman
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
meanwhile...fashion adverts right here on Fark

Fark user image
 
steklo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ringshadow: meanmutton: If the kind of person who you are looking to start a relationship with values your wardrobe over your personality, shared values, interests, and common goals then your relationship is farked.

OH MY GOD A SANE PERSON.

/hello


we call it an internal uniform.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have to think that dressing like somebody I'm not would attract the kind of men I don't want to be around.


QUIET!!!!  That kind of common sense could drive Influencers out of business!

...
(thinks it over)

... Carry on.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: No t-shirts? no jeans? They're not "classy" enough? What the fark century was this written in?


Arrogant, stuck-up, egotistical assholes come in *ALL* centuries!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
