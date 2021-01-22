 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Residents work to save historic Washington Heights home linked to the Underground Railroad, transfer available to 155th Street and the Polo Grounds, from demolition   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Abolitionism, Manhattan, Slavery in the United States, New York City, historic home, Underground Railroad, The Bronx, American Civil War  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 4:50 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The original "I swear if Andrew Johnson becomes president I am SO moving to Canada!"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mornington Crescent!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
these things never work

/EMINENT DOMAIN
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's at least one URR home with a tunnel going under the street in my town, and other homes that have hidden rooms.  The one tunnel I'm aware of connects to what is now a funeral home.  I guess they use it to store coffins and stuff at times.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had one in Brooklyn that could not be saved. Money talks.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.