 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My NBC 15)   Man awakens to find a woman drinking a Coke and holding a bag of pepperoni, as one does   (mynbc15.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Man wakes, coca-cola, The Football League, MPD, bag of pepperoni, Childbirth, Female, Gender  
•       •       •

1093 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 6:05 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go on...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
at least she wasn't holding his pepperoni
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear I've seen that video before
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she was holding a pepperoni and a bag of coke, that woulda been cooler.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SergeantObvious: If she was holding a pepperoni and a bag of coke, that woulda been cooler.


Who puts coke in a bag, when it comes in 2 litres bottles? Damn canadians.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds like a romantic episode of Trailer Park Boys.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear Penthouse,
I never thought it could happen to me...
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homeless, cold, hungry, very likely mentally ill.


Yeah. About as funny as a rubber crutch.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Riche: Homeless, cold, hungry, very likely mentally ill.


Yeah. About as funny as a rubber crutch.


Back in high school, a friend broke his leg and needed crutches. One day at lunch while he wasn't looking, we extended the crutches to the maximum length while he was distracted eating.

The bell rang, we ran, and then looked back to see him fighting with the crutches. We laughed, he was late to class.

So yes, crutches can be funny. And if we could have swapped them out for rubber ones, we'd have laughed again.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Riche: Homeless, cold, hungry, very likely mentally ill.


Yeah. About as funny as a rubber crutch.


Yep, she need help not jail.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's pretty much my wife; she loves both of those things.

She doesn't stand over my bed, doing it creepily, though.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does his nightstand have a Diet Coke button?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aagrajag: Yeah, that's pretty much my wife; she loves both of those things.

She doesn't stand over my bed, doing it creepily, though.


Have you asked her to? It's all about communication.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Trik: Riche: Homeless, cold, hungry, very likely mentally ill.


Yeah. About as funny as a rubber crutch.

Yep, she need help not jail.


I mean, did she get to keep the pepperoni?

I would've told her I'd make her a sandwich if she told me how she got in, so that I could fix whatever security hole I had.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The burning question 'Was she hot?'
Sees mugshot - Book her Carl
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey. Throw in a pack of smokes and a lighter, and even lahey couldn't stop that party....
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 8:20 a.m., police responded to Massengale Drive about a burglary.

drinking a Coke and holding a bag of pepperoni along with a bag of douche.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know. I might have just made her a sandwich and given her a blanket while waiting for a mental health professional.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 425x316]


Came for Ricky. Thank you sir
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in a little dog, and you've got a joke that nobody knows the punchline to.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man i would have fed her more and talked to her and called cops but explaining the situation.  they could maybe find where she lives if she lives anywhere, and if not get her into a shelter.

the guy probably left his door open because there's no mention of a break-in and she was cold.

kind of a dick throwing her back out into the cold unless she was freaking out.
coulda maybe cuddled.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SergeantObvious: If she was holding a pepperoni and a bag of coke, that woulda been cooler.


How is your Mom? Good times
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x316]


Came for TPB, leaving satisfied.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i see now that others have suggested similar
well gawd bless you, my empathetic friends

having been both homeless and hospitalized at points in my life
makes me a very lucky man

in the spirit

Faust - Me Lack Space... ...In The Spirit
Youtube 1PVJ8kHsGCc
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is charged with second-degree burglary

Second-degree burglary and ... and
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

smoking the meth.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Dear Penthouse,
I never thought it could happen to me...


It won't.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.