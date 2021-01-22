 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Butter Jesus
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_​o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.


You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

Big Butter Jesus (is Toast!) - Heywood Banks
Youtube 6Mf2u9VWAhM


(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I am the whey"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jesus=Male

Butter Jesus

Buttery Male!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.

You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

[YouTube video: Big Butter Jesus (is Toast!) - Heywood Banks]

(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)


Lol I've never heard the song before, thanks!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Slightly more difficult to produce:

Butter e-mails.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Lol I've never heard the song before, thanks!


You may not be thanking me in three hours when it's still stuck in your head.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Butter is important to me

/ I just need butter
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I prefer Cheesus Christ.
 
zamboni [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.


I wonder if their insurance covers acts of god.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Butter Jesus, Where are you from?
Wisconsin, Korea or maybe Taiwan?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
is that a jesus with a hot body and a messed up face?
i mean, he does have decent abs.
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 hours ago  
best served on doubting thomas's english muffins
 
friendlytarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tom Waits - Chocolate Jesus
Youtube m5kHx1itU8c
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.

You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Mf2u9VW​AhM]

(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)


Drove by that place daily when we were in the office (100% WFH now). I will never not laugh at the thought of that thing on fire.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TheotherMIguy: Martian_Astronomer: icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.

You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Mf2u9VW​AhM]

(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)

Drove by that place daily when we were in the office (100% WFH now). I will never not laugh at the thought of that thing on fire.


I like the extra added verse.

Big Butter (With new last verse)
Youtube XWF8_rZnwLA
 
kokomo61
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like this more thoughtful take on the statue. (Pre-fire). 
"Monroe, Ohio" song by Robbie Schaefer
Youtube itjF7cZbG9I
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: "I am the whey"


The savor of all mankind....
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: "I am the whey"


He found flavor in the eyes of the Lard.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow... that's my cousin's kid and the town I grew up in.  There's less than 300 people in Summerhill.  Not even a stoplight.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.

You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Mf2u9VW​AhM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)


"I can't believe it's not Jesus..."  LOL
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kpaxoid: Slightly more difficult to produce:

Butter e-mails.


They are easy enough to produce, but they tend to melt after passing through the first couple of routers, so they only work for if the recipient is a couple hops away from the sender.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves!
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Princess Kay of the Milky Way laughs at your pathetic sculpture

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ it's a Minnesota state fair thing
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: lindalouwho: Lol I've never heard the song before, thanks!

You may not be thanking me in three hours when it's still stuck in your head.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I prefer the butter carving contest outside at 3pm in Austin on the third Saturday in August.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DrWhy: Martian_Astronomer: lindalouwho: Lol I've never heard the song before, thanks!

You may not be thanking me in three hours when it's still stuck in your head.

[i.pinimg.com image 526x1152]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure what went wrong with the first attempt, but here's what it should really look like.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Cant find a butter maaaaaaaaann!"
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WonderDave1: [Fark user image 425x345]
Approves!


I get your point!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's the real Butter Jesus:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What ever happened to " dashboard Jesus"?
 
ds_4815
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TheotherMIguy: Martian_Astronomer: icon0fs1n: This will always be butter Jesus, or as we used to call it, touchdown Jesus.  Or even terminator Jesus after the lightning strike.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_o​f_Kings_(statue)

That's gotta say something about religion though, when a lightning strike obliterates a statue of Jesus.

You can't just post that and not post the song that goes with it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Mf2u9VW​AhM]

(I feel that showing the footage of the fire too early in the video kind of ruins the storytelling, but this video had the best version of the song.)

Drove by that place daily when we were in the office (100% WFH now). I will never not laugh at the thought of that thing on fire.


We were coming back north from Florida, and happened to drive by it during the storm that ended up "converting" it to Terminator Jesus. Must've just missed the strike by a few minutes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For best results, store our lord and savior in a cool, dry place.

Exposure to heat or direct sunlight may impact the quality of salvation you experience.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blatz514: Jesus=Male

Butter Jesus

Buttery Male!


Where? WHERE!!!!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
snoproblem
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcos P: Here's the real Butter Jesus:

[Fark user image 425x239]


"Where's your Messiah, now?"
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's been done
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drunk and Bitter Butter Jesus.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep mine here...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Big Buddah Butter Dish
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It goes well with my dinnerware...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember folks, don't stick your dick in crazy!
(but if you do, use some butter)


The guy has skills, that's for sure, but I'm not sure this is the best use for them.
 
