(The Daily Beast)   Airport cop recognizes angry Capitol rioter from Instagram feed, is just here for the LOLos   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
John Lolos?

Has anyone checked to see if he's a Lectroid from planet 10?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These people are dumber than dirt.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.


I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.


Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.


If Trump is President, there ARE no consequences!

Everything is going great and...what the?!  No. No, no, no. NO!  Biden's at the inauguration?!  But they're gonna arrest him befo...wait, he took the oath?!  What the hell's going on here?! This doesn't make any sense!  Goddamn you, Mike Pence!
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.


Are you sure any jury will find them guilty?
 
booger42
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: John Lolos?

Has anyone checked to see if he's a Lectroid from planet 10?


Cousin of John Smallberries?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 5 hours ago  

desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.


He's not only not god, he's the devil. Do it, eat the fruit, you'll be fine!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.


These are the ones that believed Dumpus wasn't a criminal for no other reason than they were instructed to believe so. Also known as "morans".

/GO USA!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I think back at all the stupid shiat we did when I was a kid, I'm so glad we weren't all carrying a video camera around in our pockets back then.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.


Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


Other than the over 10,000 arrests?
 
LL316
‘’ 5 hours ago  

desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.


What a great workaround for committing crimes.  Just have someone tell you to commit the crime and then you're free to do whatever you want!
 
LL316
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


The majority of the people burning and looting were alt righters, so maybe you're onto something.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Local Man farks Around, Finds Out
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

booger42: bloobeary: John Lolos?

Has anyone checked to see if he's a Lectroid from planet 10?

Cousin of John Smallberries?


Goodbye and thanks for all the lolos.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.


Cult leader? President of the United States. This country is fukd up.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LL316: desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.

What a great workaround for committing crimes.  Just have someone tell you to commit the crime and then you're free to do whatever you want!


Yep. It worked in Nuremberg.
Oh, wait......
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's some fine policing there, Lou.  No, seriously!  Good job!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Airport cop recognizes angry Capitol rioter from Instagram feed, is just here for the LOLos

So who is this guy, and why is he after Filipino grandfathers?
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


"but but but anteefa!" Is that seriously the only excuse Trumpists can come up with for their behavior at the Capitol? You guys are pathetic.
 
70Ford
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.


Especially that fancy store bought dirt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.

Other than the over 10,000 arrests?


Boy 10k sure is a big number, how many convictions were there?
How many felonies?
How many murders?

A fair amount of that 10k was cops arresting whole groups and then releasing them without charges.
 
hej
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So you're telling me this guy probably would have gotten away with it if he could have just managed to shut the hell up?
 
Pipesmoke
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The policeman was right to block an insurrectionist member of the MAGA.  These people created, the old President Trump: racist and insurrectionist, nothing but peace, they sowed hatred in all states: good Biden who has already blocked the money for the construction of the dividing wall on the border with Mexico.  Ok president Biden, newly elected president continue like this.  Among other things, he has already allocated money to help research against COVID-19.  Good.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 hours ago  

desertgeek: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Because they believed that because their God-emperor told them to do it, they would be in the clear. They're learning the hard way that their cult leader isn't God and they're going to pay for their sedition.


I read that as "pay for their education", but then I remembered that they haven't learned anything this far in their lives, so why would they start now.
 
morg
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.



They believed that Pence could decide who gets to be president.
 
70Ford
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wutevr
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


why do waterheads like you keep saying this?   There have been severe consequences.  Thousands of arrests, injuries, hospitalizations.  Yet you continue to pretend that nothing has happened?

this doesn't even include the growing evidence that many if not most of the biggest riots were instigated by agents provocateur from your side of the shiat canal

It's almost like you think those uppity n-words and their sympathizers ought to all be killed as the only consequence.

bad faith breeds bad takes apprently
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 hours ago  

RogermcAllen: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.

Other than the over 10,000 arrests?

Boy 10k sure is a big number, how many convictions were there?
How many felonies?
How many murders?

A fair amount of that 10k was cops arresting whole groups and then releasing them without charges.


Just like during the coup d'etwat, when all of those who breached the barrier were arrested for unauthorized entry. Right?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FarkinNortherner: coup d'etwat


This was a typo. I'm keeping it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rezurok
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Takes a special kind of dimbulb to get kicked from a plane for shouting last year's campaign slogan.  The cult of the lost cause is really staying true to form.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know.  When I commit federal felonies, I like to talk about it afterwards publicly on the internet.
It's a series of tubes.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkinNortherner: RogermcAllen: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.

Other than the over 10,000 arrests?

Boy 10k sure is a big number, how many convictions were there?
How many felonies?
How many murders?

A fair amount of that 10k was cops arresting whole groups and then releasing them without charges.

Just like during the coup d'etwat, when all of those who breached the barrier were arrested for unauthorized entry. Right?


No, it's actually the complete opposite.  BLM protesters were arrested on the spot and no charges were filed.  The folks on 01/06/2021 were allowed to leave and are now being charged by the FBI (hint: the FBI doesn't knock on your door for funsies).
 
khatores
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


If people who consider themselves to be on one side of the political spectrum get to loot and burn, then the only way to make it balanced is for people who consider themselves to be on the OTHER side of the political spectrum to do the same. As they say, two wrongs make a right.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOLos!  The only cereal that laughs at you while you eat it!
 
whitroth
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.


Pretending you don't know how many thousands were arrested?

Oh, and btw, username - yeah, and Moses invests, and Mohammed profits.

You don't believe in JC, you believe in Faux "News" and Mammon.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trumps gonna pardon them any day now... right?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whitroth: Jeebus Saves: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: edmo: These people are dumber than dirt.

I'm still reeling with astonishment that every single one of these insurrectionists thought "Ok, we're going home now. There will be no consequences from this day." They were all shocked to be arrested. One of them even tweeted "I just spoke to the FBI and I believe I'm in the clear" just before he was arrested.

Probably has something to do with watching people loot and burn things all summer without consequence.

Pretending you don't know how many thousands were arrested?

Oh, and btw, username - yeah, and Moses invests, and Mohammed profits.

You don't believe in JC, you believe in Faux "News" and Mammon.


Not to mention, BLM = hey, we want cops to stop brutalizing people of color vs. MAGA = we lost the election, END DEMOCRACY NOW VIA VIOLENT MEANS.

Totes the same thing.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: When I think back at all the stupid shiat we did when I was a kid, I'm so glad we weren't all carrying a video camera around in our pockets back then.


There is stupid kids' stuff like chasing a cat into a briar patch, then there is stupid like trying to take over a country.  I know which I did as a kid, which did you do?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lololoser
 
recombobulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Given that he was removed from the flight and was sitting around waiting for a later one I assume he was drunk.  Are these people this stupid when they're sober?
 
