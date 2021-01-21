 Skip to content
(Guardian)   UK's B117 Coronavirus was already more transmissible, now it may be 30% more deadly   (theguardian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On the plus side it's still not as bad as the South African mutation. And if you've already had COVID, get ready for it again, because your anti-bodies won't protect you from the South African mutation, and they're not even sure about the vaccine. But don't worry, they just need 6 months to redo the vaccine....at which point a new mutation will be out....then they'll need 6 months to redo the vacicne....at which point a new mutation will be out....etc. etc.

A study by South African scientists into the new coronavirus variant driving a resurgence of cases in the country raises concern about the efficacy of vaccines and a new class of therapies.

Half the blood samples taken from a small group of people to have recovered from Covid-19 didn't have the antibodies needed to protect against the 501Y.V2 strain identified last month, according to the paper by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases. In the other half, antibody levels were reduced and the risk of re-infection couldn't be determined, according to the institute.

501.V2 carries a mutation in the spike protein called E484K, which is not present in the UK strain, Francois Balloux, the director of the University College London Genetics Institute, says in a statement. "The E484K mutation has been shown to reduce antibody recognition," he says, which may help the virus bypass immune protection provided by prior infection or vaccination.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

one advantage of the mRNA vaccine is it should be faster to produce new vaccines than in the past with more traditional models

But the fact is they beat SARS-CoV-1 aka SARS without a vaccine, we just need to isolate and have a global response
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And this they're going to export with ultra-expedited trade agreements. 🤬
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Brazil's variant as well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Is that, like, the British version of the F-117?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OK I've read enough news today.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God unlocked the cheat mode on Plague Inc.?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Then again, we're used to dealing with virus that mutate frequently- viz. the annual flu shot.

It may be that we need yearly COVID boosters.  However, since it also appears that these mutations are coming from long-term infected people getting enough people to not contract it the first time might be a big step in tamping this down.

At least I can hope.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Did ya not notice words in that article like "suggests" and "may?"
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
well 30% of 1% percent is only 0.3%

0.3% doesn't sound that deadly to me.

Remember kids, don't do math.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe we should stop testing as many people!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They aren't sure if it is more lethal or just overwhelms the health system to a degree that causes mortality to go up. Yeah bad either way.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Walker: On the plus side it's still not as bad as the South African mutation. And if you've already had COVID, get ready for it again, because your anti-bodies won't protect you from the South African mutation, and they're not even sure about the vaccine.


The last article you cite has a bunch of scientists cautioning hold on, this isn't reviewed, there are other immunity mechanisms, we don't know if this lab results holds up in the real world, don't panic yet. Rather different from your assertive tone.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
30% more deadly + 70% more transmissible = 100% of us are going to die.  And there will be nobody left to bury the survivors.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The minimum infectious dose for the newest SARS-CoV-2 variants is believe to be below 500 virions.  Most other 'respiratory' pathogens are in the tens of thousands.  That's why masking has nearly eliminated influenza while Covid-19 is flourishing.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.


Well, I mean, why do t we give equal consideration to the input of both career doctors, biologists, epidemiologists and people on Twitter like magabob96374826 whose biggest accomplishment was failing intro to bio?


I mean, magabob might be right about the herd immunity thing ...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I called it.  The slow roll on the vaccine roll out, including the vaccine panels talking about their word of the day and throwing out vaccine so people outside of the government, oldsters, and medical staff (who are the only group that should have been given priority) won't get the vaccine and now we will have another full year of economics c and psychological destruction.  Because destruction is how politicians and government workers get power.  If they had competently managed their governments (and don't tell me this was all Trump, I live in CA where the over masters tell us how to lock down but go to birthday parties without masks) we wouldn't have this problem.  Time to burn the whole motherfarking system to the ground.  Salt the earth.  Release the strangelet and destroy all matter, and pop the false vacumme and destroy 3+1 space time itself.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The minimum infectious dose for the newest SARS-CoV-2 variants is believe to be below 500 virions.  Most other 'respiratory' pathogens are in the tens of thousands.  That's why masking has nearly eliminated influenza while Covid-19 is flourishing.


Given your history on this subject, please list a citation for the "500 virions", because you also said shiat like "COV-2 is the ONLY virus to act on the ACE receptor!" at the beginning of this pandemic.

You have a history of repeating shiat you see on twitter with 0 forethought.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

So it would be more on the order of six weeks to redo the vaccine. Two Fauci talked about it yesterday and the vaccine should still work against 501.v2. Three these reaults came with the giant warning we don't know what happens with T cells and other parts of the immune system.

Vaccine results on the E484K mutation.


Fauci vaccine should protect against new variants
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I saw a Fark thread three days ago confusing R0 (transmission rate) with virulence (severity of harm) and few threads have addressed MIS-C (Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome--nC-19 related) which affects the population of prepubescent children.

England is a poor model to contrast and compare because its an isolated population (an island) versus contiguous regions that allow travel between them.

Even after a vaccine, the transmissibility nC-19 is still under study, so even as states successfully vaccinate to achieve herd immunity, wearing masks is necessary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"No antibodies present in the blood" is not the same as "is now 100% susceptible again"
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

(And citation for *MY* claim, in case anyone wants it: https://www.fark.com/comments/107​05246​/125515838#c125515838 )
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ZAZ: 30% more deadly + 70% more transmissible = 100% of us are going to die.  And there will be nobody left to bury the survivors.


Professor Scott Steiner Typography
Youtube WFoC3TR5rzI
 
zgrizz
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"taken from a small group of people"

Please, stop pretending to do science. Your blanket statement is not supported by the facts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Maybe we should stop testing as many people!


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sow the "herd immunity" approach.

Reap the COVID evolution.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.


But were you really going to trust the experts backed by centuries of experience over the guy who failed to hawk shoe leather disguised as steak on infomercials?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well I never wanted to go back to the office anyway.  Looks like I might get my wish!

Sorry restaurant industry, better invest in reconfiguring yourselves into delivery only kitchens.

/No, I'm not actually happy about this development for those that still try to have functioning sarcasm meters.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

buravirgil: I saw a Fark thread three days ago confusing R0 (transmission rate) with virulence (severity of harm) and few threads have addressed MIS-C (Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome--nC-19 related) which affects the population of prepubescent children.

England is a poor model to contrast and compare because its an isolated population (an island) versus contiguous regions that allow travel between them.

Even after a vaccine, the transmissibility nC-19 is still under study, so even as states successfully vaccinate to achieve herd immunity, wearing masks is necessary.
[Fark user image image 850x464]


Just stay inside.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Last week he claimed that Covid is essentially airborne AIDS, with lifetime antiviral therapy required after seroconversion. This is only at odds with every published study on the persistence of the infection. But, hey, russiaaccount_oopsimeantlola_77687 said it, so it must be true.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.


"Nobody knew virology could be so complicated."
 
boozehat
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ZAZ: 30% more deadly + 70% more transmissible = 100% of us are going to die.  And there will be nobody left to bury the survivors.


Fact.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 hours ago  

An early argument of Trump's, so, yes, it was a joke. Trump revealed a priority of his administration was to lessen panic. He claimed the more tests that were made, the more infections would be revealed, and this would induce panic. And he also assured the public the virus would disappear by Easter.

These predictions were based on British projections that Boris Johnson accepted until he nearly died.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The UK strain is already in my county in Wisconsin. They are telling us to double mask now because of it.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.


who are you, who are so wise in the ways of science?

actually anyone who got a C in high school biology and stayed awake during the module on Mandel and his damned peas would know this.  Mutation is always happening, and it drives evolution.  Cut transmission and you cut the likelihood of mutations.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Just stay inside.


If you can. How will food be distributed?
These were questions the Chinese faced and western media (and a slew of Farkers) rejected as possible for an authoritative government, but not a "free society".

The enforced quarantine of Wuhan and its surrounding cities was not the advisory quarantines implemented for the rest of the country.

An advisory quarantine involved prioritizing essential services and incremental relaxations over many months.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guarantee you that more than half the people in this thread will leave their place of residence today for some reason that they justify to themselves as being "essential" or "needed" or "life or death" - thereby contributing N-fold to the problem we face without taking any accountability for being a Coviditiot - mask or no mask.

If you leave your house - for any reason whatsoever, you should be shot on sight as a mortal danger to the public.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

demonfaerie: The UK strain is already in my county in Wisconsin. They are telling us to double mask now because of it.


thats not good.  when did that start?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

The vaccine isn't going to end this pandemic - just slow infection rates and prevent hospitals from hitting capacity.

At some point we're going to have to do an extended lockdown followed by mass testing, contact tracing, and isolating. And mask wearing and social distancing are going to continue until we get daily infections to near zero.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 hours ago  

This is why anyone with two brain cells to rub together never bought into the vaccine hopium. It's a racket. Always has been. By design.

Thanks, Kushner. May you enjoy your eternity of licking Satan's taint.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
5G rollout is going to be much easier when the whole nation is confined to their homes.

/just sayin
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

40 degree day: Sow the "herd immunity" approach.

Reap the COVID evolution.


Our comfort is our downfall. Open the doors and windows. Stop eating shiat and spend time outdoors. Oh shiat now I'm talking crazy.

Enjoy your freedom masks for the rest of your lives. Hannibal is at the gates and he will never leave.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TotallyHeadless: Annnddd this is why "herd immunity" (i.e. let everyone get sick, possibly die, but we'll all be immune!) was always a horrible strategy. The more the virus replicates, the more likely it will develop mutations! Wasn't this obvious!?!?

/Of course it was.


Profits over people.

It is why we must move away from capitalism.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're coming up on a year of community spread.

We're going to have reinfections.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stop quoting Rand & Ron Paul circa March, 2020.
It's not good for you.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hyjamon: well 30% of 1% percent is only 0.3%

0.3% doesn't sound that deadly to me.

Remember kids, don't do math.


by comparison, 400,000*1.3 is 520,000. So the difference in that 0.3% is roughly 120 thousand lives. If that was the original strain mortality a lot of extra needless deaths would happen.

But sure, you should tell us how it's no big deal to learn an increase in mortality of 30% to your world view. *rolls eyes*
 
