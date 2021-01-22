 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   PSA: If you're going to dig up graves and steal the skulls make sure you don't leave your DNA behind on a cigar butt   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Constable, Veteran, 43-year-old Brian Montalvo Tolentino, Sheriff, Religion, Polk County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Juan Burgos-Lopez  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The sheriff's office reportedly identified Tolentino from DNA found on a smoked cigar left at the crime scene, according to CBS Miami. Police also found candles, a sacrificed bird and orange peels at the unearthed gravesites.

Reminds me of that Martin Sheen flick "The Believers."  I can't find the exact quote but it was something like, "Smoke invites the spirits."

And the head vodun guy's name was Palo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The two men reportedly confessed to visiting the Mount Dora cemetery"


cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now, you tell me.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thinkbluela.comView Full Size


Shouldn't have smoked Jobu's cigar
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cythraul: Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*


Ribbing - robbing
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently the skulls attract popup ads when they appear in Newsweek -- that's powerful voodoo.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Headline is 8 words too long. ;)
 
Tymast
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds  like a bunch of misfits did this
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have a decent shot of getting this to the Supreme Court on religious freedom grounds.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: [thinkbluela.com image 612x439]

Shouldn't have smoked Jobu's cigar


Boris Johnson looks like hell.
 
cravak
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a repeat article
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The desecrated graves and corpses were those of 54-year-old Korean war veteran Henry Brittain, 92-year-old World War I veteran Elbert Carr, 57-year-old police officer Calvin McNair and 53-year-old non-veteran caretaker Annie Faniel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:The bodies include those of three military veterans.

Jesus, can we stop worshipping veterans like some kind of saints? I am grateful to those that sacrificed to protect our country, but tapdancing Christ on a cracker, how does that make this crime more heinous?

"They robbed graves and stole the bones of the dead"
"Meh, fine 'em $25.00 and ask them not to do it again."
"Some of the bones were from.... VETERANS!"
"HANGIN'S NOT GOOD ENOUGH!"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The desecrated graves and corpses were those of 54-year-old Korean war veteran Henry Brittain, 92-year-old World War I veteran Elbert Carr, 57-year-old police officer Calvin McNair and 53-year-old non-veteran caretaker Annie Faniel

[Fark user image 370x728]


I strongly suspect those were their ages when they died, not their present ages. For example, Pvt. Henry Brittain died in 1983, aged 54.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this some kinda Yale fraternity thing?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Petite Mel: FTFA:The bodies include those of three military veterans.

Jesus, can we stop worshipping veterans like some kind of saints? I am grateful to those that sacrificed to protect our country, but tapdancing Christ on a cracker, how does that make this crime more heinous?

"They robbed graves and stole the bones of the dead"
"Meh, fine 'em $25.00 and ask them not to do it again."
"Some of the bones were from.... VETERANS!"
"HANGIN'S NOT GOOD ENOUGH!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cravak: This is a repeat article


Turn around
Turn around
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was probably Glen.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, if you insist on pulling shiat like this, please be sure to leave lots of evidence behind. Thank you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Non-white people stealing white people skulls?  The shoe is on the other foot now.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cythraul: Cythraul: Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*

Ribbing - robbing


Old Ed would go down to the cemetery, tease the graves for a good hour or so, then head home, maybe fix up a nice batch of kidney sausage.  Good times.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Is this some kinda Yale fraternity thing?


Skull & Bones frat boys have money to hire others to do their dirty work. Pretty much a life long privilege.
 
Tman144
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Misfits- Skulls
Youtube VLXEj4UowF8


Gotta have you on my wall, 'cause
I want your skull
I need your skull
I want your skull
I need your skull
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like criminals would be well advised to take up vaping.

/Or y'know, quit.  But criminals gotta crime.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Cythraul: Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*

Ribbing - robbing


I do some grave ribbing. I go down to the cemetery and make starky comments to the headstones.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Cythraul: Cythraul: Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*

Ribbing - robbing

I do some grave ribbing. I go down to the cemetery and make starky comments to the headstones.


Great. A typo when making a joke about a typo.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: big pig peaches: Cythraul: Cythraul: Grave ribbing was one of Ed Gein's hobbies.  *shudder*

Ribbing - robbing

I do some grave ribbing. I go down to the cemetery and make starky comments to the headstones.

Great. A typo when making a joke about a typo.


Hah!  Serves you right.
 
