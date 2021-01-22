 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Elon Musk suggests digging tunnels in Florida to solve traffic jams, possibly have people drive submarines as well   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Broward County, Florida, Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk, Sen. Shevrin Jones  
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Experts say the idea would be costly and is fraught with engineering obstacles, but it's not outright crazy."

Proof:  Something can be completely stupid, but not be outright crazy.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The tunnel grift didn't work in California so he moved to the state of stupid
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WATER TABLES, HOW DO THEY WORK
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bonus points if your boatmobile is invisible...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Some people don't know about concrete......

Anyway, the I-4 corridor, which was farking awful 25 years ago and in no way could have gotten better, would be a possible. You really don't get the "dig 3 feet and hit water" thing unless you are at the beach or in a swamp.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Self correcting problem:
The Florida Department of Health reported 13,720 new COVID-19 cases and 217 newly verified deaths Thursday.
The cumulative number of Florida cases is now 1,531,192 and the reported death toll for state residents since the pandemic began is 23,613.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

empres77: WATER TABLES, HOW DO THEY WORK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Step one, dig the tunnels below the water table. Step two, let tunnels flood. Step three drive submarines through underwater/ground tunnels.

/You'll never guess what step 4 is...
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think it would be much cheaper to add a second "overpass" layer above all the big existing highways.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Please Proceed. It would be for the good of the nation if Florida sank into the Atlantic.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Some people don't know about concrete......

Anyway, the I-4 corridor, which was farking awful 25 years ago and in no way could have gotten better, would be a possible. You really don't get the "dig 3 feet and hit water" thing unless you are at the beach or in a swamp.


Difficulty: He was proposing this in Miami.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Has he been trolling all along?   Serious question.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How long until the Vogons hire Elon to build an interstellar bypass through Florida?
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tunnels dig themselves in Florida.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When you own a hammer tunnel digging company, every problem looks like a nail place for a tunnel

/next up will be rockets to take you from Miami to....somewhere else a few miles away in Miami
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Miami's "La Gran Excavación"?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He ever take a look at how much new subway lines cost?

Sticking roads underground would cost a massive amount of money.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What enhancements are in that weed he's smoking?

The ocean is on one side and the swamp is on the other. Downtown will look like the lower 9th ward after a good storm.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ah, Elon Musk...Tony Stark with juuuust the right amount of brain damage.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just what Florida needs, more holes in the ground.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Experts say the idea would be costly and is fraught with engineering obstacles, but it's not outright crazy."The Elon Musk Is A Genius crowd will see this as proof that he is a visionary genius. They confuse "can" and "should". A lot.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Buncha pedophiles up in here.
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We don't even have basements here because it's, well, impossible.

What a dipshiat.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: He ever take a look at how much new subway lines cost?

Sticking roads underground would cost a massive amount of money.


Don't worry bout that. If the weird nerds can defend a 70 thousand dollar car as a "car of the future", I'm sure a 70 billion dollar transit system will be "transit of the future" as well.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This guy is obsessed with tunnels.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Eion, don't you have a car company to run?
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tor_Eckman: We don't even have basements here because it's, well, impossible.

What a dipshiat.


I think the budget for something Elon does is above a Florida Man budget.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If only there were some computer controlled traffic network system that everyone could buy into.
 
Jones_Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm pulled between two adages:

For every complex problem, there is an answer that is simple, easy, and wrong.

Everything is easy when you have no idea what you are doing.

They both kinda fit in this situation.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Some people don't know about concrete......

Anyway, the I-4 corridor, which was farking awful 25 years ago and in no way could have gotten better, would be a possible. You really don't get the "dig 3 feet and hit water" thing unless you are at the beach or in a swamp.


Back in the late 80's I worked in tropical fish and our farm was in Kissimmee (well, St Cloud).  I'll agree with you on 3 feet but would strongly disagree had you said 4 feet.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 7 hours ago  

EatenTheSun: Tunnels dig themselves in Florida.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Floridians should just start throwing trash in the sinkhole until it fills up. Then move the town when the trash starts coming up golf holes.
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 hours ago  

empres77: WATER TABLES, HOW DO THEY WORK


I know, right?  If only some company in Florida had found a way to build an extensive network of underground tunnels and figured out how to keep them from flooding.

No one could ever build a roadway below sea level, right?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Has he accused the naysayers of being pedophiles yet?
 
Trik
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, he's wealthy enough that he can throw every idea at the wall and develop the one's that stick.

And from what I've witnessed, that's pretty much the key to Kanye's success.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GranoblasticMan: cretinbob: Some people don't know about concrete......

Anyway, the I-4 corridor, which was farking awful 25 years ago and in no way could have gotten better, would be a possible. You really don't get the "dig 3 feet and hit water" thing unless you are at the beach or in a swamp.

Difficulty: He was proposing this in Miami.


New River tunnel, Fort Lauderdale.  Florida's only tunnel.

New River Tunnel
Youtube R6pEqYobQhk
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

empres77: WATER TABLES, HOW DO THEY WORK


Fark user imageView Full Size


Today on How To Do It, we'll discuss water tables. First you get a table and put water on it.
Next week we'll learn about box garter bridges and how to reconcile the Russians and Chinese.
Ta da! Until next time.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: He ever take a look at how much new subway lines cost?

Sticking roads underground would cost a massive amount of money.


You just have to take advantage of the all the efficiencies that come with being a private company!! /s
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Elon Musk is proposing to dig tunnels with The Boring Company, one of his many business ventures. "

Sounds... exciting.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 7 hours ago  
with sea level rise , it would be smarter to have a plan to have sewers above ground then to have tunnels to drive thru in florida.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I doubt it's cost-effective in this case, but I'm amazed how many people here are pretending to think that they don't believe it's possible to put a tunnel under water. I assume this is just so they can dunk on Musk, who I also agree is a shiatbag generally. But it makes you look silly.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The next time I interview job candidates I'm going to ask how to build a tunnel under a water table.

No answer is wrong except for "It can't be done."

Remember, what goes up must come down! Until someone builds a rocketship.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm just imagining how much worse the traffic jams would be down there - one of god's waiting room residents  changes lanes without paying attention and blocks off the tunnel, giving the others in the tunnel no way around.  Some places that would work, some places the drivers are too shiatty to trust in an enclosed environment.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 hours ago  

quo vadimus: dunk on Musk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If I learned anything about traffic it's that more or wider roads don't solve the traffic issue.

It's less cars on the road that would solve the traffic issue.

More or wider roads means more cars on them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Elon Musk could propose building a ham sandwich and the people who like the idea of technology more than they understand the difficulty of engineering projects would declare it as a revolutionary idea.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would be amused to see a small gang of rogue engineers give Elon a mild beat down with office instruments. Bonus points for the slide rule. Really, is this guy on the same planet?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: New River tunnel, Fort Lauderdale.  Florida's only tunnel.


You know that thing will be filled with zombies eventually.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Elon Musk could propose building a ham sandwich


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 hours ago  

40 degree day: This guy is obsessed with tunnels.


Past girlfriends of his have said he's into speculum play so that would check out.

/I may have just made that up
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion, according to CNBC calculations. Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion."

People on Fark, "Elon Musk a CHUMP. No. NO! I ain't jealous. I'M NOT JEALOUS. HE A DUMMY"
 
