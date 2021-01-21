 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Police say "This could happen anywhere" after home turns into brothel, as subby looks hopefully into his living room   (clickorlando.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Arrest, Human trafficking, Police, Law enforcement agency powers, Arrest warrant, Prostitution, Resisting arrest, Sex industry  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2021 at 7:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The neighbors grew suspicious when they spotted the sign in the front yard with no realtor listed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Family Guy- Stewie & Brian run a Brothel
Youtube Qnd9BaCv3uQ
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anywhere?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you say so, subby. I hope your daughters are up to it.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: Pete.


And his brother Re.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... not Maralargo
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: Pete.


No, Repeat. How the hell are ya?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: If you say so, subby. I hope your daughters are up to it.


I've met them. They are.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the assumption that the fancy neighborhood was LESS likely to have a brothel. Rich people are messed up.

I know, I've seen the docudrama Society
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: Pete.


If they're catering to oldsters in the country club we may be the only same-day repeat customers they've ever had.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It can?  Hold on while I ask my wife.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It can?  Hold on while I ask my wife.


Yeah, I have some unfortunate news for you . . .
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putting the HO in HOA.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey! Whatever consenting adults do in the privacy of a rented mansion is none of your damn business!

But for only $9.99 you can subscribe to their OnlyFans and it can become your business!
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: Rapmaster2000: It can?  Hold on while I ask my wife.

Yeah, I have some unfortunate news for you . . .


Just because they are no longer interested in each other, doesn't mean the wife doesn't still want to do it. They could both be looking at lucrative new careers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now all those Poor unfortunate girls have been kicked out on the street.
I hope your happy with yourselves.
 
henryhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anywhere? Bullshiat. No, not by a long shot. This is what police say when they are a complete failure at what they are paid to do. A lot of people were paid to look the other way. This is something that got so huge due to police corruption, and so many people knew about it, that they absolutely had no other choice but to make arrests.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: UltimaCS: If you say so, subby. I hope your daughters are up to it.

I've met them. They are.


Getting paid for it will be something new.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a La Grange kinda thing.....


/That, home out on the range...
 
Jclark666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Prostate Queens is the name of my dubstep Sex Pistols cover band.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.