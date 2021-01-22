 Skip to content
 
US Navy to bomb Florida.
    Florida, United States Navy, loud booms, Bomb, Orange counties, black bears  
Opacity
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Look I think what Trump did was reprehensible and he should be convicted during his impeachment trial, but isn't bombing a bit much?
 
Diogenes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Man, I heard one of them yesterday at lunch time all the way down here in southwest Orlando.  I thought one of my neighbors was having their palm trees cut down and replace (pretty common).
 
AdmirableSnackbar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Target Mar-a-Lago.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh. They're doing this in a National Forest and not on a military site or something?
 
edmo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They built the range in the middle of frickin' nowhere. "No one would be daft enough to build here," they said.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bear-wise measures,"

If only there was some type of aircraft mounted weapon that could be deployed there...
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The bombings will continue until morale improves
 
ClavellBCMI
‘’ 6 hours ago  

It is Federal land, the military tends to establish bombing ranges in the middle of National forests where there are not many people around that could get a bomb accidentally dropped on them (there are really not that many military bases that have the space for an impact area big enough to establish safe bombing target areas using live munitions, other than Nellis out in Nevada, so they have to establish them somewhere, and they also have a big bombing range located out in Lake Superior, in an area that has almost no ship traffic).
 
txwebguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Military site surrounded by national forest.

tile.loc.govView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think the Navy should bomb Jeffrey Epstein's "Little Saint James" island.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aim for Walt Disney World, there's no intelligent life there.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 hours ago  

No, they're clearly not getting the message yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
txwebguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Trying again with Closeup
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Looking at it on Google Maps is way more fun.  Scroll around, obvious "SAM sites" here and there.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Pin​e​castle+Bombing+Range,+Altoona,+FL+3270​2/[nospam-﹫-backwards]9­2*1169356,-81.7267501,2896m/data=!​3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x88e7b25f7dc24eff:0​x72fbf6c1ccb2276!8m2!3d29.1097084!4d-8​1.7185253
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Yes. Random bombing throughout the national Forest. Not in a specified military controlled area.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the part about the 'drop bear's.
 
LordOfThePings
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TFH: Will your house shake again? Navy to continue bombing in Florida

Betteridge's law applies, especially since I don't live in America's wang.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Looks like someone doesn't like "Fred"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 hours ago  

What, you were expecting me to read through the whole article?
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 5 hours ago  

No.  And they should help out the town by bombing the helipad that he's supposed to dismantle.
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 hours ago  

No. It's exactly what 45** deserves.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instead of using bombs, couldn't the U.S. Navy save tax dollars by sending Bugs Bunny to Florida with a saw instead?
 
