(News 13 Orlando)   NASA to mark 35th anniversary of the 1986 Challenger Disaster, hopefully not with fireworks   (mynews13.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They consider it a teaching moment.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A day of mourning might be appropriate. Were those outlawed over the past 4 years, or do we still get to mourn REAL heroes?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby should feel ashamed of themselves.

P.S. Thanks for the laughs.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember what I was doing.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hopefully it's an airtight alibi.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember some tasteless jokes just afterwards.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
head and shoulders
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't someone do that one year, fireworks?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the third-gen challenger was a true American disaster
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was home, in between jobs. Listening to the radio, they had already cut away from launch coverage and gone to commercial. They cut in to the commercial and then I went a turned on the TV.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember back then. It was when I thought there was good in the world.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

heh
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't believe it's been 35 years.
We lost the Challenger, and I lost a live-in girlfriend the following day.

A time of mourning and celebration.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crystal Gayle Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue 1977 HQ
Youtube udEZ_JjNz4E
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it was Mike Mullane's book Riding Rockets, where he recounted the astronaut beach house where the crew's and family would hang out before launch being decorated in a patriotic theme... including a nice big picture of fireworks hanging on the livingroom wall.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


Not me. I was home sick watching the Price is Right.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
csb: I worked at KSC in 1981 and I got to see the STS-1 launch live. I used to have shuttle nightmares where pieces of an exploding shuttle were raining down all around me while I'm running away from the explosion. I worked on a software system that provided the shuttle program with the one thing it could not do without; your tax dollars. The Space Transport Accounting Resources System (STARS).

I really did have the nightmares. I couldn't image being responsible for the explody parts. I'd be a wreck.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Not me. I was home sick watching the Price is Right.


I was home sick that day too. A friend of my Mom's called and told her to turn on the TV.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hopefully it's an airtight alibi.


Subby's headline sucks.

YOUR comment, however, is my ticket to hell.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


Yep. 5th grade for me.

Need
Another
Seven
Astronauts.
 
dirtfloorcracker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was standing on the bank of the Indian River with the rest of my 4 year old preschool class watching the launch.  I had no idea what was happening until I got sent home from school early and really I just remember my mom couldn't stop crying.  My Dad and probably half of the classes Dads worked on the shuttle or at the space center.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


I was working the lab, someone had a radio on.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


7th grade homeroom was extended and they wheeled the library AV tvs in.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I live.

Home from overnight job and sat down with my grandfather  to watch because were both fans of all things NASA. Normally I would have gone to bed but I sat with him and watched what I would now call the 2nd worst thing I've ever seen on live television (9-11 worse) unfold before me. Like the 1st plane into the Trade Center, you had no idea what you were watching for quite a while until it processed in your brain.

I would go into space tomorrow if someone asked.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: I remember some tasteless jokes just afterwards.


Of course they were tasteless. Burnt to a crisp. Absolutely no flavor.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was late for class. Someone had left the TV on but had walked away. I went to turn it off but figured I would watch a launch. What the heck. It was not a test day.

So I watched it. Turned the TV off. Walked to class in a daze.

When the professor asked me why I was late, I simply said, "The Space Shuttle blew up."
"It what?"
"They launched it. And it blew up. It looks like nobody survived."

And we all got back to work with the drills planned for the day's class. Everyone cared. Nobody knew what to say. There was nothing to say.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/window seat
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they have Katy Perry sing there too?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And we all got back to work with the drills planned for the day's class. Everyone cared. Nobody knew what to say. There was nothing to say.


As with every event that matters, our words serve only to make us feel less helpless.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I can't believe it's been 35 years.
We lost the Challenger, and I lost a live-in girlfriend the following day.

A time of mourning and celebration.


If she left in the AM it could have been "a time of mourning followed by a morning time celebration".
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: I remember some tasteless jokes just afterwards.


It's strange how jokes like that spread instantly around the country, long before anyone had internet access.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
//window
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was walking in the dining hall and some engineering student I knew said "space shuttle blew up."

I said gtfo.  I really thought he was kidding but thought what an odd thing to kid about.

That was a weird time.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


I was in school, but we weren't watching it. I can only guess (I don't remember) that I must have had gym that period because I just walked into second period woodshop when I heard.

I still have the mission pin they gave us, though.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: I remember some tasteless jokes just afterwards.


What's worse than finding glass in your baby food? Finding Astronaut in your tuna.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was in the 5th grade. My teacher wheeled in a TV so we could watch the launch and discuss.

Man did we discuss that day.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was the day I learned that NASA stood for Need Another Seven Astronauts.
 
whitroth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah, it's cold, but President Raygun wants to mention the launch in his State of the Union, so launch. Ignore the guy who's screaming NO!

Afterwards, they also put up a piece of duct tape (old fashioned, gray), and a sign that says "it the sky is this dark or darker, DO NOT LAUNCH".

My late ex worked as an engineer at the Cape for 17 years. And, yes, in the report, along with dozens of other names, she's one of the signatories to the report.
 
Callous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I remember what I was doing.


I was in the 6th grade watching the launch on live TV.  There were several classrooms of kids packed into our classroom because there weren't enough TVs for every classroom.  All the teachers were very excited about it because a teacher was going into space.  And the school I went to was only about 30 minutes from the school that Christa McAuliffe taught at.  When it exploded we were all stunned and in disbelief.  Several of the teachers left the room in tears.  We watched the coverage for the rest of the day at school and I kept watching it with my family that night until we went to bed.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Justa foo and his juice
Youtube H7LpEMqMtCw
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not me. I was home sick watching the Price is Right.


I was in a dorm lounge at college, waiting for a shuttle bus to take me across campus to my next class.  Also, it was my birthday.

/older Gen-Xer
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The seven-member Challenger crew was killed when the orbiter broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida."

No they weren't. They died 165 seconds later when they hit the water at about 200 miles per hour.

I understand that it helps some people sleep a bit better thinking they died quickly or they never knew what happened, but that's simply not true. At least 3 of the emergency oxygen packs were activated after the breakup. I can't say for sure how many of the other four were conscious at impact, but the odds are pretty good that Onizuka, Reznick, and Smith were awake at impact.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Every Gen-X'er was sitting in a classroom, watching the launch on TV.


Except if you got to go home for lunch.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
